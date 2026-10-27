

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Shimano Inc. (SHM1.F) reported earnings for its nine months that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY40.022 billion, or JPY469.12 per share. This compares with JPY16.105 billion, or JPY183.16 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.9% to JPY375.248 billion from JPY351.020 billion last year.



Shimano Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY40.022 Bln. vs. JPY16.105 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY469.12 vs. JPY183.16 last year. -Revenue: JPY375.248 Bln vs. JPY351.020 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 558.86 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 495.500 B



All EPS are Basic



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