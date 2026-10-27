

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Capcom Co., Ltd. (CCOEY) revealed a profit for its first half that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY43.083 billion, or JPY102.95 per share. This compares with JPY27.514 billion, or JPY65.77 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 49.0% to JPY120.887 billion from JPY81.152 billion last year.



Capcom Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY43.083 Bln. vs. JPY27.514 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY102.95 vs. JPY65.77 last year. -Revenue: JPY120.887 Bln vs. JPY81.152 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 138.65 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 210.000 B



Guidance EPS are Basic



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