

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - iM Financial Group Co., Ltd. (139130.KS), on Tuesday, reported that its net income declined despite higher sales in the third quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.



For the third quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company declined 1.4 percent to KRW 120.68 billion from KRW 122.45 billion in the previous year.



Operating income jumped to KRW 163.59 billion from KRW 155.71 billion in the same period a year ago.



Sales increased to KRW 2.90 trillion from KRW 1.68 trillion in the previous year.



iM Financial Group Co. is currently trading 2.12% lesser at KRW 14,770 on the Korean Stock Exchange.



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