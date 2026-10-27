

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Hanmi Pharm. Co., Ltd. (128940.KS), a South Korean biopharmaceutical and manufacturing company, on Tuesday reported a decline in net income despite higher sales in the third quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.



For the third quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company declined 69.5 percent to KRW 12.23 billion from KRW 40.13 billion in the previous year.



Operating income decreased 31.3 percent to KRW 37.81 billion from KRW 55.07 billion in the prior year.



Sales increased to KRW 377.42 billion from KRW 362.35 billion in the previous year.



On Monday, Hanmi Pharm closed trading 0.43% lesser at KRW 351,000 on the Korean Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News