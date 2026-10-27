Chinese PV module manufacturer Trinasolar will unveil a full-black dual-glass TOPCon solar module for residential and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications at the All Energy Australia conference starting in Melbourne on Wednesday. Edison Zhou, Trina's head of operations in Australia, New Zealand and Pacific Islands, said the "Australian-exclusive" Vertex S+ G3 Full Black solar module marks the return of the company's all-black offering, combining its distinctive design with next-generation TOPCon 3.0 technology. "Black is back with more power, greater efficiency and next-generation solar ...

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