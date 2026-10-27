

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Informa (INF.L) issued a nine-month trading update. Group underlying revenue growth was 6.5% in the nine months to 30 September, excluding non-recurring data contracts. The Group reaffirmed full year guidance for double-digit underlying earnings growth.



Stephen Carter, Group Chief Executive, said: 'Informa continues to deliver strong performance and underlying growth. Strong underlying demand for B2B Live Events, combined with the strength of our Brands and operating flexibility, is enabling us to deliver consistent growth and performance, and our international breadth is limiting the impact of specific in-market disruptions.'



At last close on LSE, Informa shares were trading at 828.43 pence.



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