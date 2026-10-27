Stavros Kyris has joined Sisvel to lead the formation of Sisvel Ventures, which has a wide-ranging remit to explore opportunities outside of Sisvel's core areas of business.

Kyris previously held a number of senior roles at Nokia and from 2019 until earlier this year was Chief Strategy, Financial and Operating Officer of Nokia Technologies. Before that, he spent five years as Chief of Staff to Nokia's CEO, having formerly worked in corporate business development, strategy and M&A at the company.

Sisvel Ventures will identify and develop IP-based business projects that do not sit within Sisvel's established standard essential patent (SEP) pool licensing operation. It will draw on expertise within the broader company while functioning separately from it. Senior Sisvel executives Matteo Sabattini and Leonardo Saroni will join Kyris in building the new unit.

"Sisvel Ventures is an exciting endeavour that I am delighted to help launch," says Kyris. "Sisvel has a reputation for its bold, entrepreneurial approach and with the number of exciting opportunities now emerging in the IP space, this is the ideal time to leverage the wide-ranging technical and commercial knowledge inside the firm in this way."

"Someone with Stavros's experience and expertise always has considerable options, so it is a real coup for Sisvel that he has decided to come on board," adds Sisvel CEO and President Mattia Fogliacco. "With Matteo and Leonardo also involved, Sisvel Ventures has an exceptionally strong team. Crucially, it has been designed to operate in areas that are not covered by the pools business, which will always be the mainstay of our long-term strategy. We know that there are opportunities out there which we have been unable to exploit up to now. That changes from today."

About Sisvel

Sisvel is driven by a belief in the importance of collaboration, ingenuity and efficiency to bridge the needs of patent owners and those that wish to access their technologies. In a complex and constantly evolving marketplace, our guiding principle is to create a level playing field through the development and implementation of flexible, accessible commercialisation solutions.

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Contacts:

Media

Giulia Dini

Executive Head of Brand

Tel: +34 93 131 5570

giulia.dini@sisvel.com