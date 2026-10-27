Philips identifies three beauty tech trends set to transform beauty routines into lasting relationships by 2027

Leading beauty industry voices, Dr. Aamna Adel, UK Consultant Dermatologist and HCP influencer, Alice Crossley, Principal Strategic Foresight Analyst at The Future Laboratory, and Tiffany Buathier, Founder of The New Well, share their perspectives on the next phase of beauty technology and what it means for the industry.

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Personal care has become a meaningful part of daily well-being, with people making intentional choices about how they begin their mornings, unwind in the evening and care for themselves throughout the day. Launching the new Philips Lumea 9900 Pro, the first at-home IPL with audio feedback and motion guidance that talks to you[1], illustrates how beauty technology is evolving everyday routines into moments of care.

Looking ahead, three emerging trends are expected to redefine how people experience beauty technology, shaping more personalized, supportive and meaningful relationships.

Trend one: Personal guidance becomes the new expectation

Consumers have access to more beauty information than ever, but more information does not always bring greater confidence. Research shows that 62% of U.S. beauty and personal care buyers are interested in hyper-personalized products[2].

Alice Crossley, Principal Strategic Foresight Analyst at The Future Laboratory, says: "Consumers increasingly expect beauty and wellness technology to be responsive, adaptive, and intelligent. Real-time guidance, personalized insights, and clear communication about 'why' the technology is recommending a particular step are no longer differentiators, they are becoming integral to what is expected by consumers. Brands that can translate complex science into relatable guidance that feels intimate and actionable will define the next steps of beauty innovation."

Won Sook Ko, Global Category Leader for Beauty at Philips, adds: "Consumers want products grounded in science that deliver results, with personalization and care embedded. The future is about intelligence meeting intimacy: moving from technology that asks people to adapt, to intelligent technology that adapts to them."

Trend two: At-home devices will become confidence-boosting beauty partners

The most compelling technologies will not require people to become experts before they begin. Instead, they will act as trusted partners, supporting people throughout the experience and turning uncertainty into confidence. Consistency, supported by that confidence, is what helps routines become lasting habits.

Dr Aamna Adel, UK Consultant Dermatologist and HCP influencer with over 2.5 million followers, says: "From what I see both online and, in my clinic, the biggest barrier to adopting beauty technology isn't the technology itself, it's confidence."

"The most successful beauty routines are built on understanding, consistency, and trust. That's why personalized feedback is becoming an increasingly important part of the beauty experience. When people receive clear, evidence-based support throughout their journey, they're more likely to build confidence, develop empowering rituals, and achieve the results they're looking for."

Tiffany Buathier, Founder of The New Well explains: "Confidence thrives when women have genuine choice. When technology removes doubt over what to do and how, it creates space for intention-setting and self-trust. Beauty rituals become moments of autonomy and that's where real enjoyment and empowerment happen."

Trend three: The most intelligent beauty will feel more human

As beauty becomes more data-led, the opportunity is to avoid making routines more mechanical, but instead more personal. The technologies that endure will respect individual choice, respond to real needs and leave space for enjoyment; whether someone is desiring smoother feeling skin, or simply a routine that fits their lifestyle, technology should support their goals without taking away their sense of control.

Won Sook Ko, Global Category Leader for Beauty at Philips, says: "We're not here to tell women what to do with their appearance. Our role is to give them agency and empower them to make their own choices. We can then support those choices with safe, personalized guidance and education every step of the way. With the Philips Lumea 9900 Pro, we've combined 25 years of IPL research with real-time audio feedback and motion guidance to help make IPL more intuitive and accessible at home. It eliminates the uncertainty that prevents many women from even trying IPL to transform it from a necessary task into a ritual women return to."

Transforming at-home hair removal into a more personalized self-care experience

The Philips Lumea 9900 Pro is the easiest long-lasting hair removal device by Philips Lumea. Its first-of-its-kind IPL app provides real-time audio feedback and visual guidance, making every treatment feel human and intuitive from the very first session.

The Philips Lumea 9900 Pro is now available for purchase with a recommended retail price of EUR 799.99

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Philips' patient- and people-centric innovation leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver personal health solutions for consumers and professional health solutions for healthcare providers and their patients in the hospital and the home.



Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in image-guided therapy, diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, monitoring, enterprise informatics and personal health. Philips generated 2025 sales of approximately EUR 18 billion and employs approximately 63,700 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

[1] based on at home IPL devices in market.

[2] Mintel (2025, April 17). Personalisation trends are redefining the beauty and personal care industry. Retrieved from https://www.mintel.com/insights/beauty-and-personal-care/personalisation-trends-are-redefining-the-bpc-industry/

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