Lundin Gold Inc.: Lundin Gold Reports High-Grade Gold Results including 124.27 g/t Au over 11.00 Metres at FDNS and 242.64 g/t Au over 3.30 Metres at Bonza Sur; Conversion Drilling Commences at FDN East

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 26, 2026 /CNW/ -- Lundin Gold Inc. (TSX: LUG) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUG) (OTCQX: LUGDF) ("Lundin Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report strong results from its ongoing conversion and near-mine exploration drilling programs at the Fruta del Norte ("FDN") gold mine in southeast Ecuador. PDF Version

Drilling programs continue to deliver positive results across multiple distinct epithermal gold deposits at FDN. The commencement of conversion drilling at FDN East is an important step in refining the geological model of the deposit, while underground development advances to provide improved access for exploration drilling.

Highlights

FDNS exploration: Drilling continues to extend mineralization beyond the Mineral Resource envelope, including new zones in the easternmost veins, along the southern extension, and at depth.

Drilling continues to extend mineralization beyond the Mineral Resource envelope, including new zones in the easternmost veins, along the southern extension, and at depth. FDNS conversion: Drilling confirms continuity and higher-grade zones in the northern and southern areas of the deposit, supporting further Mineral Reserve additions. Highlights include 124.27 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") over 11.00m.

Drilling confirms continuity and higher-grade zones in the northern and southern areas of the deposit, supporting further Mineral Reserve additions. Highlights include 124.27 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") over 11.00m. Bonza Sur exploration: Drilling confirms continuity of higher-grade zones within the broader mineralized system, including the highest-grade interval ever recorded at the deposit, 242.64 g/t Au over 3.30m.

Drilling confirms continuity of higher-grade zones within the broader mineralized system, including the highest-grade interval ever recorded at the deposit, 242.64 g/t Au over 3.30m. FDN East conversion: Initial conversion drilling confirms the continuity of mineralization and is refining the geological model. Underground development is advancing to provide improved access for continued exploration drilling and to support potential future production.

Jamie Beck, President and CEO, commented, "Our near-mine exploration programs continue to deliver exceptional results at FDNS, FDN East, and Bonza Sur. As these gold deposits continue to expand alongside the FDN deposit, we are increasingly confident in their combined potential to sustain production at current levels over the long-term. The higher-grade zones emerging at Bonza Sur, including the highest-grade interval ever recorded at the deposit, further strengthen that potential.

The start of conversion drilling at FDN East is an important step in refining our understanding of the deposit as underground development advances to improve drilling access. The rapid evolution of the Fruta del Norte district into a cluster of epithermal gold deposits demonstrates the extraordinary geological potential of the property and the ability of our teams not only to discover new deposits, but to rapidly advance them towards future production."

Conversion Drilling Program Highlights (not true widths)

FDNS

Drill hole FDN-C26-535 intersected 124.27 g/t of Au over 11.00m from 118.30m, including: 1,290.00 g/t Au over 1.00m

Drill hole FDN-C26-537 intersected 102.39 g/t Au over 7.60m from 14.60m, including: 231.86 g/t Au over 3.25m

Drill hole FDN-C26-508 intersected 151.27 g/t Au over 3.20m from 112.75m, including: 1,180.00 g/t Au over 0.40m

Drill hole FDN-C26-542 intersected 50.26 g/t Au over 6.25m from 62.30m, including: 353.12 g/t Au over 0.85m



FDN East

Drill hole UGE-E-26-566 intersected 59.12 g/t Au over 4.45 m from 241.95m, including: 102.00 g/t Au over 1.10m

Drill hole FDN-C26-515 intersected 23.80 g/t Au over 3.35m from 182.55m, including: 52.90 g/t Au over 1.00m



Exploration Drilling Program Highlights (not true widths)

FDNS

Drill hole UGE-S-26-554 intersected 20.95 g/t Au over 8.45m from 22.70m, including: 56.32 g/t Au over 2.85m

Drill hole UGE-S-26-527 intersected 21.42 g/t Au over 7.95m from 168.50m, including: 50.45 g/t Au over 3.15m

Drill hole UGE-S-26-533 intersected 27.39 g/t Au over 6.75m from 67.20m, including: 123.08 g/t Au over 1.30m



Bonza Sur

Drill hole BLP-2026-559 intersected 242.64 g/t Au over 3.30m from 141.20m including: 1,090.00 g/t Au over 0.70m



FDNS

Underground drilling continues to advance at FDNS, located directly south of the FDN deposit. In 2026, the Company declared an inaugural Mineral Reserve of 0.54 Moz (2.50 Mt at 6.66 g/t Au) approximately 18 months after the deposit's discovery.

The current conversion drilling program aims to upgrade Inferred Resources to the Indicated category and to support further Mineral Reserve additions. Since January 2026, approximately 22,979 metres of drilling has been completed across 190 holes and meaningful intercepts continue to be recorded (Figure 2). Outstanding drill results in both the northern portion and the southern extension of FDNS confirm the continuity of mineralization and highlight higher-grade zones for further delineation.

Exploration drilling is extending the limits of the FDNS deposit and providing areas for further potential mineral resource growth (Figure 3). Drilling along the upper continuity of the easternmost veins has intercepted new mineralization and provides additional areas for further drilling. Along the southern extension of FDNS, toward the northern end of Bonza Sur, drilling intercepted distinct higher-grade zones, while also intercepting the continuity of the vein system at depth. Results received to date are summarized in Table 1. Five underground rigs are currently operating at FDNS.

FDN EAST

At FDN East (a buried epithermal deposit located less than 100 metres from the main FDN mine infrastructure) the Company recently initiated a conversion drilling program aiming to upgrade Inferred Resources to the Indicated category and improve the confidence of the geological model (Figure 4). This conversion program is ongoing as underground development advances toward the FDN East deposit. This development will provide improved access for the exploration drilling program and support potential future production. As of September 30, 2026, 39 metres of underground development has been completed towards the deposit.

Since August 2026, approximately 4,237 metres of conversion drilling has been completed across 15 holes along the western portion of the deposit (Figure 4). Most of the drill holes have intercepted the continuity of the mineralization, confirming the current geological interpretation. Drilling has also intercepted high-grade mineralized veins near FDN, providing new areas for further drilling. Currently, one underground rig is operating at FDN East. Results received to date are presented in Table 2.

Bonza Sur

Exploration drilling is advancing at Bonza Sur, assessing the continuity and geometry of the high-grade zones within the mineralized envelope. The program is currently focused on the northern portion of the deposit where drilling continues to confirm the continuity of mineralization. Of note, drill hole BLP-2026-559 returned the highest-grade interval ever recorded at the deposit, demonstrating further exploration potential in this area (Figure 5). Currently, three surface rigs are drilling at Bonza Sur. Results received to date are summarized in Tables 1 and 3.

Figure 1: Long-section showing FDN District mineral footprint with the FDN, FDNS, FDN East, and Bonza Sur deposits.

Figure 2: Plan View showing FDN, FDNS, and FDN East deposits with selected FDNS conversion drilling results.

Figure 3: Long section showing FDN and FDNS deposits with selected FDNS Exploration drilling results

Figure 4: Cross section showing FDN, FDNS, and FDN East deposits with selected FDN East conversion drilling results

Figure 5: Long Section showing FDN, FDNS, FDN East and Bonza Sur deposits with selected exploration drilling results at Bonza Sur

Qualified Persons and Technical Notes

The technical information contained in this News Release has been reviewed and approved by Andre Oliveira, P. Geo, Vice President, Exploration of the Company, who is a Qualified Person in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Samples consist of half HQ and NQ-size diamond core that are split by diamond saw on site, prepared at the ALS laboratory in Quito, and analyzed by 50g fire assay and multi-element (ICP-AES/ICP-MS) at the ALS Laboratory in Lima, Peru. The quality assurance-quality control (QA-QC) program of Lundin Gold includes the insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blank and duplicate samples. The remaining half core is retained for verification and reference purposes. For further information on the assay, QA-QC, and data verification procedures, please see Lundin Gold's most recent Annual Information Form.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is among the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world.

The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise and are dedicated to operating Fruta del Norte responsibly. The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders through operational excellence and growth, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact. Furthermore, Lundin Gold is focused on continued exploration on its extensive and highly prospective land package to identify and develop new resource opportunities to ensure long-term sustainability and growth for the Company and its stakeholders.

Additional Information

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Gold under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was publicly communicated on October 26, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time through the contact persons set out below.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain of the information and statements in this press release are considered "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" as those terms are defined under Canadian securities laws (collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements"). Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "is expected", "scheduled", "estimates", "pending", "intends", "plans", "forecasts", "targets", or "hopes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "will", "should" "might", "will be taken", or "occur" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements and information involve assumptions, inherent risks, and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, and are usually beyond the control of management, that could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed by these forward-looking statements and information. Lundin Gold believes that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. This information speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company will not necessarily update this information, unless required to do so by securities laws.

This press release contains forward-looking information in a number of places, such as in statements relating to the Company's exploration plans, activities and results and its plans to update its estimates of Mineral Reserves and Resources. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as Lundin Gold's actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section in Lundin Gold's Annual Information Form dated March 20, 2026 available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Lundin Gold's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement or that could have a material impact on the Company or the trading price of its shares include: fiscal risk; community relations; mining operations; security situation; waste disposal and tailings; environmental compliance; illegal mining; infrastructure; forecasts relating to production and costs; land acquisition and surface rights; indigenous consultation requirements; Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates; regulatory compliance and government approvals; dependence on a single mine; climate change and extreme weather events; shortages of critical resources; exploration and development; control of Lundin Gold; information systems and cyber security; health and safety; human rights; measures to protect biodiversity, endangered species and critical habitats; global economic conditions; competition for new projects; availability of workforce and labour relations; key talent recruitment and retention; gold price; market price of the Company's shares; social media and reputation; insurance and uninsured risks; dividends; internal controls; conflicts of interest; violation of anti-bribery and corruption laws; claims and legal proceedings; reclamation obligations; expropriation and nationalization; and pandemics, epidemics or infectious disease outbreak.

APPENDIX 1

Table 1: Drillhole assay results from the FDNS drilling program reported for thickness versus grade intervals above 8.37 (m x g/t Au> 8.37). Drill hole intercepts are reported in drill core lengths and true widths.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) True width (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Target Zone FDN-C26-473 32.30 35.85 3.55 3.07 4.07 3.44 FDNS Underground FDN-C26-473 58.45 68.55 10.10 8.75 3.29 12.15 Including 64.90 66.40 1.50 1.30 8.02 12.49 Including 67.55 68.55 1.00 0.87 6.39 6.15 FDN-C26-473 81.60 95.60 14.00 12.12 4.79 3.08 Including 90.70 95.60 4.90 4.24 7.23 2.38 FDN-C26-473 113.90 119.80 5.90 5.11 5.86 1.73 Including 116.45 117.75 1.30 1.13 14.52 1.83 FDN-C26-477 85.10 88.30 3.20 1.35 5.58 88.04 FDNS Underground FDN-C26-477 155.45 157.80 2.35 0.99 7.39 96.50 Including 157.10 157.80 0.70 0.30 14.05 179.00 FDN-C26-477 180.35 181.60 1.25 0.53 5.64 82.38 FDN-C26-477 202.10 204.95 2.85 1.20 3.48 71.32 FDN-C26-478 12.30 16.65 4.35 4.20 11.52 10.68 FDNS Underground Including 12.30 12.90 0.60 0.58 17.75 25.50 Including 14.45 15.55 1.10 1.06 27.30 17.60 FDN-C26-478 49.85 52.60 2.75 2.66 15.92 19.56 Including 49.85 50.75 0.90 0.87 24.70 33.80 FDN-C26-478 61.10 62.85 1.75 1.69 28.25 43.18 Including 62.45 62.85 0.40 0.39 98.80 94.60 FDN-C26-479 0.00 2.30 2.30 2.08 11.85 45.23 FDNS Underground Including 0.80 1.60 0.80 0.73 16.05 106.00 FDN-C26-479 31.20 33.80 2.60 2.36 4.49 21.95 Including 33.40 33.80 0.40 0.36 20.40 51.20 FDN-C26-479 61.40 66.00 4.60 4.17 15.84 16.61 Including 61.40 62.40 1.00 0.91 36.10 15.80 Including 63.20 64.30 1.10 1.00 17.50 6.80 Including 65.35 66.00 0.65 0.59 24.70 64.40 FDN-C26-479 74.40 77.95 3.55 3.22 4.43 121.96 Including 74.40 75.20 0.80 0.73 9.81 10.50 FDN-C26-480 No Significant Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-482 14.90 20.45 5.55 5.22 4.66 4.04 FDNS Underground Including 14.90 16.00 1.10 1.03 13.38 5.00 FDN-C26-482 31.90 38.20 6.30 5.92 7.92 10.91 Including 35.50 37.35 1.85 1.74 13.24 22.06 FDN-C26-483 45.50 50.30 4.80 4.16 5.24 5.95 FDNS Underground Including 48.75 49.70 0.95 0.82 9.25 9.16 FDN-C26-483 82.80 92.10 9.30 8.05 3.61 1.47 Including 89.60 91.10 1.50 1.30 8.82 1.61 FDN-C26-483 101.50 111.85 10.35 8.96 6.23 2.88 Including 105.65 107.55 1.90 1.65 13.95 3.50 Including 110.25 111.85 1.60 1.39 10.47 4.03 FDN-C26-483 121.85 123.60 1.75 1.52 16.79 3.38 FDN-C26-484 1.95 6.40 4.45 3.65 12.39 12.22 FDNS Underground Including 4.60 6.40 1.80 1.47 26.46 21.30 FDN-C26-485 19.00 22.65 3.65 1.25 3.80 11.75 FDNS Underground Including 19.90 20.30 0.40 0.14 17.75 43.40 FDN-C26-485 37.70 38.85 1.15 0.39 8.59 16.05 FDN-C26-485 93.10 95.90 2.80 0.96 9.09 49.32 Including 94.90 95.90 1.00 0.34 20.30 71.40 FDN-C26-486 No Significant Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-488 19.10 24.60 5.50 4.76 39.59 26.38 FDNS Underground Including 19.10 19.55 0.45 0.39 462.00 255.00 FDN-C26-488 46.05 49.70 3.65 3.16 4.79 67.23 Including 47.75 48.15 0.40 0.35 14.70 553.00 FDN-C26-488 107.15 111.60 4.45 3.85 4.01 6.45 FDN-C26-489 12.70 17.00 4.30 3.90 4.07 11.54 FDNS Underground Including 13.10 15.10 2.00 1.81 7.52 16.87 FDN-C26-489 24.95 29.55 4.60 4.17 12.02 14.36 Including 24.95 25.45 0.50 0.45 53.00 62.40 Including 26.65 27.55 0.90 0.82 28.10 24.98 FDN-C26-489 103.95 109.45 5.50 4.98 3.04 15.25 Including 103.95 105.05 1.10 1.00 7.04 15.25 Including 109.00 109.45 0.45 0.41 8.37 12.70 FDN-C26-489 118.55 121.15 2.60 2.36 3.67 6.35 FDN-C26-489 123.60 126.80 3.20 2.90 5.07 3.33 FDN-C26-489 133.55 146.40 12.85 11.65 7.77 8.22 Including 133.55 135.70 2.15 1.95 20.10 13.66 Including 143.80 145.40 1.60 1.45 12.60 9.36 FDN-C26-489 160.30 163.15 2.85 2.58 5.32 8.25 FDN-C26-490 5.85 9.15 3.30 3.10 29.12 35.57 FDNS Underground Including 7.95 8.75 0.80 0.75 112.20 100.10 FDN-C26-490 26.65 29.40 2.75 2.58 4.52 16.72 Including 27.15 27.95 0.80 0.75 10.24 17.80 FDN-C26-490 51.00 54.35 3.35 3.15 5.30 14.02 Including 51.00 51.40 0.40 0.38 36.90 37.40 FDN-C26-490 58.90 63.80 4.90 4.24 4.36 15.70 Including 63.00 63.80 0.80 0.69 12.36 13.80 FDN-C26-490 68.30 71.80 3.50 3.03 4.54 12.50 Including 70.50 71.40 0.90 0.78 8.80 13.81 FDN-C26-491 9.45 12.45 3.00 2.82 4.04 6.80 FDNS Underground Including 9.95 10.35 0.40 0.38 12.85 14.30 FDN-C26-491 36.90 38.90 2.00 1.88 5.08 7.62 FDN-C26-492 22.90 26.60 3.70 2.62 6.11 21.56 FDNS Underground FDN-C26-492 60.70 63.50 2.80 1.98 6.98 38.86 Including 62.30 63.50 1.20 0.85 10.81 13.43 FDN-C26-492 126.60 129.80 3.20 2.26 4.47 21.31 FDN-C26-493 29.70 32.70 3.00 2.60 3.42 12.50 FDNS Underground FDN-C26-493 56.50 62.60 6.10 5.28 3.66 13.12 Including 61.20 62.60 1.40 1.21 7.78 18.96 FDN-C26-493 100.70 103.60 2.90 2.51 18.42 17.33 Including 102.60 103.60 1.00 0.87 49.00 33.90 FDN-C26-494 10.95 20.80 9.85 8.93 10.63 8.37 FDNS Underground Including 13.20 14.20 1.00 0.91 79.43 20.85 FDN-C26-494 58.65 61.85 3.20 2.90 4.59 11.09 Including 58.65 59.95 1.30 1.18 8.17 14.12 FDN-C26-494 67.55 70.60 3.05 2.76 5.14 10.81 Including 69.30 69.95 0.65 0.59 16.05 20.80 FDN-C26-495 70.05 77.45 7.40 6.95 4.53 27.52 FDNS Underground Including 70.05 70.45 0.40 0.38 37.80 223.00 Including 75.55 77.00 1.45 1.36 6.64 14.03 FDN-C26-495 112.40 113.95 1.55 1.46 5.94 6.07 Including 113.10 113.50 0.40 0.38 19.15 8.60 FDN-C26-495 170.80 174.10 3.30 3.10 3.61 18.96 Including 171.45 172.40 0.95 0.89 6.79 27.67 FDN-C26-497 63.10 66.70 3.60 3.12 17.05 5.54 FDNS Underground Including 63.10 64.05 0.95 0.82 56.80 7.00 FDN-C26-497 80.30 82.95 2.65 2.49 4.40 25.81 Including 82.25 82.95 0.70 0.66 11.75 57.20 FDN-C26-497 88.50 93.90 5.40 5.07 4.02 7.28 Including 88.50 89.30 0.80 0.75 15.50 14.20 FDN-C26-497 99.40 102.95 3.55 3.34 11.48 17.72 Including 101.85 102.95 1.10 1.03 32.35 35.68 FDN-C26-497 121.60 125.20 3.60 3.26 3.30 3.68 FDN-C26-497 127.10 131.15 4.05 3.67 8.50 9.52 Including 129.70 131.15 1.45 1.31 18.70 17.98 FDN-C26-497 140.55 144.20 3.65 3.31 7.05 12.38 Including 143.60 144.20 0.60 0.54 22.10 21.70 FDN-C26-499 84.15 85.75 1.60 1.58 10.63 11.03 FDNS Underground FDN-C26-500 21.80 24.20 2.40 2.32 4.11 8.53 FDNS Underground FDN-C26-500 45.90 58.10 12.20 11.78 3.70 25.67 FDN-C26-501 11.30 13.80 2.50 1.92 4.12 14.63 FDNS Underground Including 11.30 11.85 0.55 0.42 11.50 17.00 FDN-C26-501 24.60 27.00 2.40 1.54 3.86 10.28 FDN-C26-501 64.35 67.55 3.20 2.45 4.92 26.73 Including 66.10 66.50 0.40 0.31 27.10 36.80 FDN-C26-501 72.85 75.60 2.75 2.11 4.28 9.55 FDN-C26-501 97.30 101.30 4.00 2.83 5.53 44.70 Including 100.75 101.30 0.55 0.39 20.30 126.00 FDN-C26-501 113.45 117.60 4.15 2.08 3.44 15.00 FDN-C26-502 No Significant Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-504 14.40 17.15 2.75 2.58 93.18 31.03 FDNS Underground Including 16.75 17.15 0.40 0.38 626.00 196.00 FDN-C26-504 117.85 121.40 3.55 3.07 5.06 5.66 FDN-C26-504 158.15 158.90 0.75 0.65 6.82 18.00 FDN-C26-505 58.70 61.90 3.20 2.77 3.18 5.48 FDNS Underground FDN-C26-505 62.70 65.35 2.65 2.29 3.84 10.03 FDN-C26-505 90.75 95.10 4.35 3.33 5.82 25.90 Including 92.75 93.55 0.80 0.61 24.10 75.10 FDN-C26-505 103.45 106.45 3.00 2.30 3.00 6.22 Including 105.95 106.45 0.50 0.38 10.70 10.10 FDN-C26-505 144.20 146.35 2.15 1.65 4.11 10.37 Including 144.90 145.50 0.60 0.46 8.63 11.80 FDN-C26-505 171.65 174.70 3.05 2.50 3.56 16.40 FDN-C26-505 178.15 180.60 2.45 2.01 7.16 6.23 Including 178.80 179.80 1.00 0.82 17.05 8.90 FDN-C26-506 115.25 119.30 4.05 3.81 39.79 159.82 FDNS Underground Including 116.15 117.75 1.60 1.50 94.03 178.78 FDN-C26-506 125.50 129.10 3.60 3.38 5.91 11.68 FDN-C26-506 154.45 157.70 3.25 3.05 3.63 34.92 FDN-C26-507 No Significant Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-508 94.90 98.15 3.25 3.05 3.78 7.21 FDNS Underground Including 95.30 95.70 0.40 0.38 13.80 9.90 FDN-C26-508 100.65 103.95 3.30 3.10 5.79 18.71 Including 103.55 103.95 0.40 0.38 14.55 8.60 FDN-C26-508 105.20 107.55 2.35 2.21 6.86 5.19 Including 105.85 106.70 0.85 0.80 15.82 7.39 FDN-C26-508 112.75 115.95 3.20 3.01 151.27 62.22 Including 114.05 114.45 0.40 0.38 1180.00 444.00 FDN-C26-509 No Significant Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-510 34.00 36.00 2.00 1.99 15.91 13.65 FDNS Underground Including 35.25 36.00 0.75 0.75 41.30 27.80 FDN-C26-511 No Significant Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-514 47.80 50.60 2.80 2.70 3.08 33.57 FDNS Underground FDN-C26-514 66.00 68.60 2.60 2.56 4.50 32.83 Including 67.70 68.20 0.50 0.49 13.05 42.90 FDN-C26-514 93.45 96.70 3.25 3.20 4.68 41.90 Including 95.90 96.70 0.80 0.79 7.12 102.50 FDN-C26-514 98.70 101.95 3.25 3.20 4.00 13.36 FDN-C26-516 108.30 111.30 3.00 2.60 3.56 3.53 FDNS Underground FDN-C26-516 141.40 160.90 19.50 16.89 9.43 1.58 Including 154.10 158.30 4.20 3.64 17.75 2.28 FDN-C26-517 No Significant Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-518 No Significant Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-519 20.60 24.35 3.75 3.40 20.80 8.80 FDNS Underground Including 21.35 21.80 0.45 0.41 138.50 40.80 FDN-C26-519 28.00 31.65 3.65 3.43 9.71 5.75 Including 28.80 30.65 1.85 1.74 18.21 8.85 FDN-C26-520 97.15 99.35 2.20 1.69 3.81 6.88 FDNS Underground Including 98.65 99.35 0.70 0.54 6.24 9.20 FDN-C26-521 38.45 40.60 2.15 2.12 4.25 6.73 FDNS Underground FDN-C26-521 42.30 46.40 4.10 4.04 4.13 11.06 FDN-C26-522 No Significant Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-523 14.05 17.85 3.80 3.67 3.83 8.69 FDNS Underground Including 14.05 14.75 0.70 0.68 8.42 10.60 Including 17.45 17.85 0.40 0.39 7.74 8.20 FDN-C26-523 30.70 33.85 3.15 2.96 3.79 13.81 Including 31.30 32.25 0.95 0.89 9.14 23.30 FDN-C26-523 44.30 49.70 5.40 5.07 6.18 9.88 Including 49.20 49.70 0.50 0.47 51.60 23.50 FDN-C26-523 60.30 69.80 9.50 9.18 6.96 13.17 Including 61.05 62.45 1.40 1.35 27.11 43.86 FDN-C26-523 77.40 86.10 8.70 8.40 4.07 5.97 Including 81.65 82.10 0.45 0.43 18.35 7.10 FDN-C26-523 85.10 86.10 1.00 0.97 13.55 10.60 FDN-C26-523 170.80 173.70 2.90 2.73 3.56 7.36 FDN-C26-523 180.90 184.70 3.80 3.57 5.78 18.74 Including 180.90 181.30 0.40 0.38 28.60 15.60 FDN-C26-523 193.80 197.00 3.20 3.01 3.60 26.19 Including 195.45 196.20 0.75 0.70 8.50 31.40 FDN-C26-525 117.90 127.00 9.10 5.85 5.80 1.94 FDNS Underground Including 121.00 122.50 1.50 0.96 14.00 4.20 FDN-C26-526 31.00 35.95 4.95 4.49 3.51 10.26 FDNS Underground Including 33.00 35.25 2.25 2.04 5.27 13.23 FDN-C26-526 43.20 47.20 4.00 3.63 3.98 9.83 Including 45.70 47.20 1.50 1.36 7.52 14.47 FDN-C26-527 52.20 55.90 3.70 3.69 10.17 8.41 FDNS Underground Including 53.80 54.75 0.95 0.95 23.76 19.25 FDN-C26-527 64.70 66.65 1.95 1.94 5.96 4.66 Including 64.70 65.40 0.70 0.70 13.20 4.20 FDN-C26-527 124.30 126.50 2.20 2.19 4.24 17.16 FDN-C26-528 57.90 59.90 2.00 1.81 4.38 2.15 FDNS Underground FDN-C26-530 107.60 110.60 3.00 2.30 3.22 0.37 FDNS Underground FDN-C26-530 132.50 136.50 4.00 3.28 8.22 0.94 Including 132.50 133.40 0.90 0.74 14.50 1.50 FDN-C26-531 50.95 56.90 5.95 5.86 4.14 1.52 FDNS Underground FDN-C26-531 58.50 64.85 6.35 6.25 5.15 5.06 FDN-C26-531 73.70 79.55 5.85 5.76 7.25 3.24 Including 78.70 79.55 0.85 0.84 37.00 3.90 FDN-C26-532 5.50 7.00 1.50 1.11 16.68 300.53 FDNS Underground FDN-C26-532 96.25 97.25 1.00 0.74 9.74 11.30 Including 96.75 97.25 0.50 0.37 18.20 17.10 FDN-C26-533 10.70 13.00 2.30 1.76 12.59 12.90 FDNS Underground Including 10.70 11.50 0.80 0.61 32.70 20.70 FDN-C26-533 18.45 20.35 1.90 1.46 8.38 22.94 Including 18.45 19.10 0.65 0.50 19.20 48.10 FDN-C26-533 46.60 49.30 2.70 2.07 6.42 7.22 Including 48.05 48.60 0.55 0.42 13.70 8.20 FDN-C26-533 61.00 62.25 1.25 0.96 7.22 6.53 FDN-C26-533 89.10 92.30 3.20 2.45 7.17 15.93 FDN-C26-534 62.30 63.90 1.60 1.55 7.01 14.94 FDNS Underground FDN-C26-534 69.60 72.35 2.75 2.66 14.97 9.00 Including 71.00 72.35 1.35 1.30 26.60 11.07 FDN-C26-534 84.25 99.70 15.45 14.92 3.39 5.03 Including 97.65 98.90 1.25 1.21 6.86 6.00 FDN-C26-534 120.90 124.35 3.45 3.33 3.33 1.03 FDN-C26-535 24.90 28.30 3.40 3.19 20.31 10.96 FDNS Underground Including 26.05 27.15 1.10 1.03 62.20 22.65 FDN-C26-535 82.25 86.00 3.75 3.52 5.80 12.93 Including 83.85 84.70 0.85 0.80 22.04 28.32 FDN-C26-535 118.30 129.30 11.00 10.34 124.27 93.68 Including 119.30 120.30 1.00 0.94 1290.00 698.00 FDN-C26-535 152.80 155.95 3.15 2.85 3.63 71.15 FDN-C26-536 21.50 25.75 4.25 4.11 6.42 0.86 FDNS Underground Including 23.30 24.05 0.75 0.72 27.20 1.00 FDN-C26-536 64.85 71.00 6.15 5.94 4.54 2.76 Including 64.85 66.25 1.40 1.35 8.69 2.61 FDN-C26-536 83.35 86.30 2.95 2.91 4.34 1.46 Including 83.35 83.75 0.40 0.39 15.60 2.90 FDN-C26-537 2.20 4.70 2.50 2.27 3.98 5.35 FDNS Underground FDN-C26-537 14.60 22.20 7.60 6.89 102.39 41.79 Including 18.00 21.25 3.25 2.95 231.86 88.01 FDN-C26-537 27.80 36.60 8.80 7.98 37.08 11.99 Including 29.05 29.95 0.90 0.82 25.90 11.60 Including 34.70 36.60 1.90 1.72 153.40 36.85 FDN-C26-537 45.25 50.60 5.35 4.85 8.39 6.27 Including 45.25 48.40 3.15 2.85 11.76 6.54 FDN-C26-538 11.60 18.35 6.75 5.85 5.74 9.27 FDNS Underground Including 12.00 13.90 1.90 1.65 9.96 12.91 FDN-C26-538 33.15 38.30 5.15 3.64 5.77 6.12 Including 33.60 35.40 1.80 1.27 11.95 9.50 FDN-C26-538 41.60 47.40 5.80 4.10 9.61 10.57 Including 41.60 42.05 0.45 0.32 60.00 34.30 FDN-C26-538 51.60 53.15 1.55 1.19 6.31 16.11 FDN-C26-538 74.70 77.45 2.75 2.66 4.13 7.54 Including 76.10 76.50 0.40 0.39 11.30 10.80 FDN-C26-538 81.65 84.50 2.85 2.02 3.62 8.97 Including 82.40 83.00 0.60 0.42 9.66 23.40 FDN-C26-538 92.60 95.55 2.95 2.09 3.74 7.58 Including 93.20 93.75 0.55 0.39 11.55 19.70 FDN-C26-538 149.75 156.05 6.30 4.83 6.16 7.56 Including 149.75 151.90 2.15 1.65 13.33 9.31 FDN-C26-539 2.00 3.75 1.75 1.59 5.29 17.12 FDNS Underground Including 3.35 3.75 0.40 0.36 14.80 37.00 FDN-C26-539 15.90 21.40 5.50 4.98 3.92 46.01 Including 15.90 16.50 0.60 0.54 22.70 248.00 FDN-C26-539 68.00 69.75 1.75 1.59 9.37 6.43 FDN-C26-539 91.70 94.30 2.60 2.36 4.32 6.46 FDN-C26-542 0.00 2.60 2.60 2.51 3.39 20.95 FDNS Underground FDN-C26-542 13.85 17.45 3.60 3.38 3.35 6.48 Including 15.25 15.65 0.40 0.38 8.18 8.40 FDN-C26-542 47.25 51.55 4.30 4.15 9.12 12.23 Including 49.35 49.75 0.40 0.39 50.40 26.00 FDN-C26-542 62.30 68.55 6.25 6.16 50.26 23.95 Including 62.70 63.55 0.85 0.84 353.12 123.59 FDN-C26-542 72.70 79.40 6.70 6.60 4.75 6.13 Including 78.75 79.40 0.65 0.64 25.20 7.60 FDN-C26-542 85.10 87.80 2.70 2.54 3.71 7.14 FDN-C26-542 116.40 125.35 8.95 8.41 10.44 10.65 Including 116.40 117.75 1.35 1.27 54.51 28.61 FDN-C26-542 166.90 170.00 3.10 2.68 3.66 5.01 FDN-C26-543 0.00 4.55 4.55 4.28 3.81 20.73 FDNS Underground Including 0.00 0.70 0.70 0.66 8.70 6.50 FDN-C26-543 26.90 29.55 2.65 2.49 3.66 5.96 FDN-C26-543 32.95 35.85 2.90 2.73 3.82 4.82 Including 34.20 34.85 0.65 0.61 10.80 4.00 FDN-C26-543 55.95 58.75 2.80 2.63 4.71 12.08 Including 55.95 56.50 0.55 0.52 15.90 29.10 FDN-C26-543 64.40 71.90 7.50 7.05 7.39 14.95 Including 64.85 66.00 1.15 1.08 22.66 26.80 FDN-C26-543 74.60 78.35 3.75 3.69 5.72 29.97 Including 77.50 78.35 0.85 0.84 11.35 112.00 FDN-C26-543 92.35 97.30 4.95 4.87 5.00 6.15 Including 92.35 93.75 1.40 1.38 11.88 9.03 FDN-C26-543 104.10 111.30 7.20 6.77 7.22 15.99 Including 108.45 109.80 1.35 1.27 23.79 43.13 FDN-C26-544 39.90 43.00 3.10 2.91 5.21 5.46 FDNS Underground Including 40.80 41.25 0.45 0.42 28.60 9.00 FDN-C26-544 49.10 52.05 2.95 2.77 3.86 16.26 Including 51.55 52.05 0.50 0.47 18.20 70.70 FDN-C26-544 73.35 82.20 8.85 8.32 6.62 16.39 Including 76.70 79.50 2.80 2.63 13.03 14.05 FDN-C26-545 13.00 15.75 2.75 2.11 4.61 21.63 FDNS Underground Including 15.25 15.75 0.50 0.38 15.95 18.80 FDN-C26-545 23.95 28.15 4.20 3.22 3.69 26.69 FDN-C26-545 69.05 76.20 7.15 5.06 5.37 10.05 Including 73.80 74.80 1.00 0.71 19.45 14.50 FDN-C26-546 59.15 62.55 3.40 2.60 3.46 8.57 FDNS Underground FDN-C26-546 64.40 71.70 7.30 5.59 29.98 20.63 Including 69.10 69.85 0.75 0.57 275.00 89.90 FDN-C26-549 73.85 82.30 8.45 7.94 15.58 11.90 FDNS

Including 73.85 74.65 0.80 0.75 47.03 26.60 Including 80.40 82.30 1.90 1.79 41.15 23.64 FDN-C26-549 90.65 101.70 11.05 10.38 20.38 11.81 Including 90.65 91.50 0.85 0.80 227.58 52.28 Including 99.75 101.70 1.95 1.83 9.09 11.01 FDN-C26-550 28.00 33.10 5.10 3.91 11.28 16.97 FDNS Underground Including 31.15 32.70 1.55 1.19 22.43 27.50 FDN-C26-550 35.25 37.65 2.40 2.08 3.58 12.70 FDN-C26-550 51.90 54.90 3.00 2.12 5.80 4.88 Including 54.10 54.50 0.40 0.28 36.10 12.70 FDN-C26-550 60.45 62.55 2.10 1.48 4.38 12.07 Including 60.45 60.85 0.40 0.28 19.90 22.00 FDN-C26-552 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-553 14.80 17.80 3.00 2.90 2.91 3.81 FDNS Underground FDN-C26-553 74.10 77.00 2.90 2.80 7.21 7.17 FDN-C26-553 98.35 107.25 8.90 8.60 6.50 1.67 Including 99.40 100.00 0.60 0.58 28.40 3.60 Including 101.05 101.85 0.80 0.77 19.95 5.00 FDN-C26-554 21.60 24.60 3.00 1.93 7.84 10.91 FDNS Underground Including 23.55 24.60 1.05 0.67 20.30 13.80 FDN-C26-554 41.35 44.70 3.35 2.37 11.18 39.31 Including 43.30 44.00 0.70 0.49 52.10 169.00 FDN-C26-554 56.00 59.35 3.35 2.15 6.60 14.25 Including 58.15 59.35 1.20 0.77 16.83 29.43 FDN-C26-554 66.35 69.90 3.55 1.78 5.79 19.68 Including 67.80 69.10 1.30 0.84 11.54 13.22 FDN-C26-554 107.50 112.00 4.50 2.58 4.44 10.12 Including 107.50 108.60 1.10 0.55 14.05 19.60 FDN-C26-554 206.90 210.30 3.40 2.19 3.47 3.23 Including 206.90 208.05 1.15 0.66 8.46 4.82 FDN-C26-555 6.00 13.20 7.20 4.13 11.31 59.81 FDNS Underground Including 10.40 11.50 1.10 0.63 50.42 267.95 Including 12.80 13.20 0.40 0.23 42.30 36.10 FDN-C26-555 97.30 98.40 1.10 0.63 9.03 152.23 FDN-C26-556 11.50 17.75 6.25 4.42 4.47 11.70 FDNS Underground Including 11.50 12.60 1.10 0.78 9.26 35.00 FDN-C26-556 23.55 29.80 6.25 4.79 14.87 17.66 Including 27.30 28.75 1.45 1.11 54.31 36.30 FDN-C26-556 31.15 35.35 4.20 3.22 10.57 16.01 Including 31.15 31.90 0.75 0.57 36.60 28.30 FDN-C26-557 5.60 13.60 8.00 6.93 7.54 13.11 FDNS Underground Including 5.60 7.85 2.25 1.95 19.39 20.70 FDN-C26-557 19.15 22.25 3.10 2.68 5.46 25.96 FDN-C26-557 37.80 39.45 1.65 1.43 5.37 7.52 Including 38.50 38.90 0.40 0.35 17.00 16.40 FDN-C26-557 45.90 53.15 7.25 6.28 8.22 44.22 Including 45.90 46.80 0.90 0.78 51.06 142.00 FDN-C26-557 84.45 87.60 3.15 2.73 5.55 82.70 FDN-C26-557 103.55 109.40 5.85 5.07 27.46 40.26 Including 103.55 105.55 2.00 1.73 72.82 69.74 FDN-C26-557 116.05 117.55 1.50 1.30 15.34 95.05 FDN-C26-557 140.25 141.55 1.30 1.13 7.98 124.92 FDN-C26-559 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-560 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-561 8.50 14.00 5.50 3.89 41.04 57.03 FDNS Underground Including 12.70 14.00 1.30 0.92 159.15 86.65 FDN-C26-561 55.10 58.40 3.30 2.33 6.58 49.32 Including 55.10 55.65 0.55 0.39 29.00 46.70 FDN-C26-561 83.50 86.00 2.50 1.77 5.75 17.90 Including 84.20 85.30 1.10 0.78 11.77 22.86 FDN-C26-562 4.00 8.65 4.65 2.99 9.93 12.15 FDNS Underground Including 4.00 5.15 1.15 0.74 34.01 27.93 FDN-C26-562 16.60 18.05 1.45 0.93 8.92 9.09 FDN-C26-562 41.85 45.70 3.85 2.47 4.20 45.25 Including 41.85 42.35 0.50 0.32 12.45 219.00 FDN-C26-562 122.50 124.35 1.85 1.19 9.24 22.49 Including 122.50 122.90 0.40 0.26 34.60 35.90 FDN-C26-562 162.65 164.70 2.05 1.32 7.33 61.29 Including 163.45 164.70 1.25 0.80 10.35 91.37 FDN-C26-562 180.10 182.85 2.75 1.77 3.10 27.81 FDN-C26-562 192.70 194.80 2.10 1.35 46.61 97.60 Including 193.10 194.30 1.20 0.77 79.20 152.00 FDN-C26-562 199.55 203.45 3.90 2.51 4.08 68.60 FDN-C26-563 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-564 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-565 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-566 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-567 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-568 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-569 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-570 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-571 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-572 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-573 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-574 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-575 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-576 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-577 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-578 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-579 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-580 Pending Results FDNS Underground UGE-S-26-525 86.60 90.00 3.40 1.44 23.25 21.25 FDNS Underground Including 89.60 90.00 0.40 0.17 188.50 108.00 UGE-S-26-525 110.15 115.40 5.25 2.22 3.03 20.52 Including 114.60 115.40 0.80 0.34 6.54 7.30 UGE-S-26-525 139.80 140.50 0.70 0.30 18.35 37.00 UGE-S-26-525 152.65 173.65 21.00 8.87 14.85 30.98 Including 160.25 166.10 5.85 2.47 47.04 81.38 UGE-S-26-525 184.05 185.20 1.15 0.49 29.36 15.13 UGE-S-26-527 81.40 86.90 5.50 5.17 20.68 12.41 FDNS Underground Including 84.35 86.35 2.00 1.88 50.66 24.79 UGE-S-26-527 89.35 92.80 3.45 3.24 3.42 8.26 UGE-S-26-527 99.70 101.90 2.20 2.07 8.12 22.37 Including 100.80 101.30 0.50 0.47 31.50 14.80 UGE-S-26-527 168.50 176.45 7.95 7.83 21.42 25.03 Including 170.55 173.70 3.15 3.10 50.45 52.31 UGE-S-26-531 12.45 13.40 0.95 0.40 9.93 31.45 FDNS Underground UGE-S-26-531 28.25 29.00 0.75 0.32 14.40 35.50 UGE-S-26-531 83.00 84.00 1.00 0.42 13.92 6.38 Including 83.60 84.00 0.40 0.17 33.90 10.70 UGE-S-26-531 136.75 142.60 5.85 2.47 4.56 24.45 Including 136.75 137.15 0.40 0.17 42.20 24.20 UGE-S-26-532 12.20 15.60 3.40 3.19 4.79 14.23 FDNS Underground Including 13.10 14.15 1.05 0.99 13.55 27.76 UGE-S-26-533 5.80 12.45 6.65 5.76 9.11 18.29 FDNS Underground Including 5.80 8.30 2.50 2.17 19.12 22.38 UGE-S-26-533 37.30 40.65 3.35 2.90 12.30 10.03 Including 37.70 39.55 1.85 1.60 20.11 15.43 UGE-S-26-533 67.20 73.95 6.75 6.34 27.39 19.79 Including 72.65 73.95 1.30 1.22 123.08 63.98 UGE-S-26-533 168.10 173.90 5.80 5.45 9.58 7.85 Including 168.10 169.20 1.10 1.03 43.20 19.30 UGE-S-26-534 21.55 23.90 2.35 1.93 4.48 5.48 FDNS Underground Including 23.55 23.90 0.35 0.29 17.05 15.40 UGE-S-26-534 44.55 48.30 3.75 2.87 3.87 8.10 Including 44.55 45.10 0.55 0.42 17.50 11.30 UGE-S-26-534 84.70 88.55 3.85 2.95 3.74 17.62 Including 84.70 85.30 0.60 0.46 20.20 99.00 UGE-S-26-534 127.60 130.90 3.30 2.53 9.62 8.02 Including 128.05 128.45 0.40 0.31 75.20 29.20 UGE-S-26-534 150.80 153.95 3.15 2.41 3.81 75.27 Including 151.80 152.70 0.90 0.69 9.31 174.22 UGE-S-26-534 189.00 192.10 3.10 2.37 9.63 132.43 Including 191.20 191.70 0.50 0.38 57.40 740.00 UGE-S-26-536 No Significant Results FDNS Underground UGE-S-26-537 27.80 30.90 3.10 1.99 3.58 0.75 FDNS Underground UGE-S-26-538 26.10 28.75 2.65 1.40 3.39 3.97 FDNS Underground Including 26.10 26.65 0.55 0.29 14.10 9.60 UGE-S-26-554 17.60 20.60 3.00 2.30 4.42 7.46 FDNS Underground Including 18.40 18.90 0.50 0.38 10.85 6.70 UGE-S-26-554 22.70 31.15 8.45 6.47 20.95 26.64 Including 23.10 25.95 2.85 2.18 56.32 70.18 UGE-S-26-554 33.95 41.00 7.05 4.53 5.04 5.72 Including 37.35 38.25 0.90 0.58 14.91 9.59 UGE-S-26-554 43.40 46.40 3.00 1.93 3.60 7.52 Including 44.60 45.00 0.40 0.26 14.70 13.90 UGE-S-26-554 57.60 63.20 5.60 4.29 4.24 6.75 UGE-S-26-557 9.60 12.60 3.00 2.72 4.95 7.75 FDNS Underground Including 10.50 10.90 0.40 0.36 34.40 18.50 UGE-S-26-557 33.80 41.20 7.40 4.76 10.45 13.73 Including 33.80 34.90 1.10 0.71 39.60 37.90 UGE-S-26-557 84.15 88.35 4.20 2.10 4.83 9.81 UGE-S-26-557 100.35 104.55 4.20 2.10 7.03 7.51 Including 102.70 103.15 0.45 0.23 48.20 18.00 UGE-S-26-557 124.85 129.00 4.15 2.67 6.11 6.33 Including 128.10 129.00 0.90 0.58 20.90 7.00 UGE-S-26-580 Pending Results FDNS Underground UGE-S-26-581 Pending Results FDNS Underground UGE-S-26-582 Pending Results FDNS Underground UGE-S-26-585 Pending Results FDNS Underground UGE-S-26-592 Pending Results FDNS Underground

Table 2: Drillhole assay results from FDN East drilling program reported for thickness versus grade intervals above 8.37 (m x g/t Au>8.37). Drill hole intercepts are reported in drill core lengths and true widths.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) True width (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Target Zone FDN-C26-487 No Significant Results FDN East Underground FDN-C26-496 116.65 122.60 5.95 5.86 4.98 3.35 FDN East Underground Including 116.65 118.50 1.85 1.82 9.12 5.25 Including 122.20 122.60 0.40 0.39 14.75 3.20 FDN-C26-498 No Significant Results FDN East Underground FDN-C26-503 214.75 216.75 2.00 1.93 6.20 1.40 FDN East Underground FDN-C26-512 No Significant Results FDN East Underground FDN-C26-513 234.10 238.45 4.35 4.28 4.21 4.60 FDN East Underground Including 238.00 238.45 0.45 0.44 15.30 8.60 FDN-C26-515 182.55 185.90 3.35 3.24 23.80 21.34 FDN East Underground Including 183.65 184.65 1.00 0.97 52.90 28.30 FDN-C26-524 136.90 138.35 1.45 1.43 9.05 3.27 FDN East Underground Including 137.95 138.35 0.40 0.39 31.30 8.70 FDN-C26-529 225.10 227.30 2.20 2.13 8.63 5.05 FDN East Underground Including 225.50 226.25 0.75 0.72 19.55 9.90 FDN-C26-540 303.30 305.50 2.20 2.19 5.17 19.47 FDN East Underground FDN-C26-541 126.25 129.90 3.65 3.53 3.85 7.20 FDN East Underground Including 126.80 127.20 0.40 0.39 9.88 9.60 FDN-C26-547 162.20 163.40 1.20 1.16 29.51 13.33 FDN East Underground Including 162.20 162.60 0.40 0.39 87.20 38.70 FDN-C26-548 No Significant Results FDN East Underground FDN-C26-551 No Significant Results FDN East Underground FDN-C26-558 248.00 253.35 5.35 5.17 5.73 14.01 FDN East Underground Including 248.00 250.05 2.05 1.98 10.91 31.28 FDN-C26-558 256.10 264.50 8.40 8.11 6.66 6.39 Including 261.90 263.25 1.35 1.30 14.89 9.02 FDN-C26-558 299.25 302.70 3.45 3.33 5.46 4.70 Including 299.25 299.65 0.40 0.39 33.00 16.10 FDNE-2026-530 175.9 176.9 1 - 8.33 1.24 FDN East Surface Including 176.5 176.9 0.4 - 20.8 2.64 FDNE-2026-530 326.55 327.55 1 - 8.5 5.34 Including 327.15 327.55 0.4 - 19.25 8.68 FDNE-2026-541 211.5 212.95 1.45 - 16.36 8 FDN East Surface Including 212.55 212.95 0.4 - 55 26.7 FDNE-2026-541 270 276.6 6.6 - 5.86 7.43 Including 270.5 271.5 1 - 19.95 17.3 Including 275.45 275.9 0.45 - 21.9 8.65 UGE-E-26-566 173.85 180.5 6.65 6.62 3.29 5.7 FDN East Underground UGE-E-26-566 192.75 194.8 2.05 2.04 4.17 2.29 UGE-E-26-566 209.5 211.9 2.4 2.39 5.11 6.04 UGE-E-26-566 241.95 246.4 4.45 4.43 59.12 41.81 Including 243.8 244.9 1.1 1.10 102 46.2 UGE-E-26-566 256.45 260.35 3.9 3.89 18.51 22.64 Including 257.05 257.95 0.9 0.90 46.3 36.2 UGE-E-26-578 Pending Results FDN East Underground

Table 3: Drillhole assay results from the Bonza Sur drilling program reported for thickness versus grade intervals above 4.2 (m x g/t Au> 4.2). Drill hole intercepts are reported in drill core lengths.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Target Zone BLP-2026-475-D7 591.65 592.65 1.00 9.69 7.46 Bonza Sur Surface Including 592.25 592.65 0.40 22.80 15.55 BLP-2026-475-D8 No Significant Results Bonza Sur Surface BLP-2026-475-D9 Pending Results



BLP-2026-475-D10 Pending Results



BLP-2026-483-D6 778.35 779.00 0.65 8.36 46.50 Bonza Sur Surface BLP-2026-483-D7 No Significant Results Bonza Sur Surface BLP-2026-483-D8 Pending Results Bonza Sur Surface BLP-2026-559 91.20 104.85 13.65 7.68 26.65 Bonza Sur Surface Including 91.20 91.75 0.55 57.90 82.70 BLP-2026-559 141.20 144.50 3.30 242.64 126.43 Including 141.20 141.90 0.70 1090.00 509.00 BLP-2026-562 23.9 32.8 8.9 2.44 4.25 Bonza Sur Surface Including 27 28.1 1.1 5.61 6.95 BLP-2026-562 71.4 81.75 10.35 3.75 8.54 Including 74.95 76.05 1.1 10.7 16.2 Including 80.05 81.75 1.7 9.31 21.39 BLP-2026-562 176.7 182 5.3 4.14 44.46 Including 180.25 181.1 0.85 16.2 188 BLP-2026-567 Pending Results Bonza Sur Surface BLP-2026-568 Pending Results Bonza Sur Surface BLP-2026-569 Pending Results Bonza Sur Surface

Table 4: FDNS, FDN East and Bonza Sur Collar Drill Holes.

Hole ID Prospect Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip EOH (m) Zone Year FDN-C26-473 FDNS 778152 9582347 1090 276 -28 130.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-477 FDNS 778221 9582431 1087 68 -65 240.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-478 FDNS 778175 9582482 1087 111 -15 65.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-479 FDNS 778175 9582483 1089 112 27 85.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-480 FDNS 778206 9582229 1187 131 39 55.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-482 FDNS 778153 9582347 1090 270 -18 80.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-483 FDNS 778153 9582347 1090 263 -31 140.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-484 FDNS 778207 9582229 1184 118 -32 40.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-485 FDNS 778221 9582430 1087 71 -70 221.50 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-486 FDNS 778163 9582660 1250 310 -25 65.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-488 FDNS 778236 9582217 1188 318 28 122.10 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-489 FDNS 778236 9582217 1187 332 23 165.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-490 FDNS 778288 9582326 1185 147 11 75.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-491 FDNS 778289 9582331 1185 69 7 52.60 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-492 FDNS 778265 9582326 1187 121 46 145.20 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-493 FDNS 778266 9582326 1186 122 32 105.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-494 FDNS 778243 9582215 1186 93 -23 150.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-495 FDNS 778222 9582140 1194 57 22 185.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-497 FDNS 778186 9582165 1193 66 16 175.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-499 FDNS 778161 9582153 1192 261 -10 130.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-500 FDNS 778266 9582326 1184 132 -14 65.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-501 FDNS 778266 9582326 1186 144 35 120.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-502 FDNS 778185 9582164 1192 80 -23 124.40 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-504 FDNS 778222 9582140 1194 58 11 180.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-505 FDNS 778222 9582140 1195 61 31 185.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-506 FDNS 778222 9582140 1193 62 0 170.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-507 FDNS 778206 9582212 1186 140 8 45.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-508 FDNS 778186 9582164 1191 87 -38 139.20 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-509 FDNS 778186 9582163 1191 107 -37 132.50 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-510 FDNS 778161 9582153 1193 265 0 120.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-511 FDNS 778161 9582153 1192 265 -21 150.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-514 FDNS 778266 9582326 1185 155 3 134.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-516 FDNS 778161 9582153 1196 276 -32 165.60 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-517 FDNS 778160 9582153 1193 281 3 120.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-518 FDNS 778185 9582163 1192 112 -22 105.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-519 FDNS 778207 9582234 1186 57 9 45.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-520 FDNS 778206 9582234 1188 37 39 130.60 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-521 FDNS 778266 9582331 1186 73 31 85.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-522 FDNS 778151 9582349 1185 283 38 65.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-523 FDNS 778266 9582331 1185 327 16 222.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-525 FDNS 778161 9582153 1192 278 -19 130.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-526 FDNS 778223 9582431 1181 96 -23 100.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-527 FDNS 778222 9582140 1193 71 1 160.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-528 FDNS 778150 9582347 1184 251 23 70.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-530 FDNS 778161 9582154 1192 294 -26 150.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-531 FDNS 778150 9582346 1184 244 4 100.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-532 FDNS 778222 9582430 1181 113 -37 125.40 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-533 FDNS 778266 9582331 1187 324 41 122.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-534 FDNS 778161 9582154 1192 296 -14 130.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-535 FDNS 778222 9582140 1194 74 18 170.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-536 FDNS 778150 9582346 1184 235 8 120.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-537 FDNS 778156 9582345 1185 105 26 218.80 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-538 FDNS 778157 9582521 1181 146 22 161.70 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-539 FDNS 778221 9582429 1181 148 -27 100.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-542 FDNS 778265 9582331 1186 317 23 170.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-543 FDNS 778266 9582331 1186 295 26 160.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-544 FDNS 778217 9582429 1184 212 39 88.90 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-545 FDNS 778215 9582429 1180 228 -46 76.20 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-546 FDNS 778222 9582139 1196 88 44 120.50 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-549 FDNS 778222 9582139 1193 95 -20 162.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-550 FDNS 778216 9582430 1180 256 -35 79.10 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-552 FDNS 778199 9582336 1090 84 4 102.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-553 FDNS 778153 9582347 1090 254 -16 117.20 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-554 FDNS 778225 9582665 1083 273 -51 225.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-555 FDNS 778221 9582426 1088 151 -55 115.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-556 FDNS 778178 9582483 1090 128 35 70.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-557 FDNS 778199 9582337 1090 101 -28 180.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-559 FDNS 778178 9582483 1086 100 -67 320.40 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-560 FDNS 778222 9582425 1089 138 -9 102.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-561 FDNS 778221 9582426 1088 131 -46 95.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-562 FDNS 778199 9582337 1089 101 -48 211.20 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-563 FDNS 778199 9582337 1089 98 -37 130.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-564 FDNS 778152 9582347 1090 255 -26 128.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-565 FDNS 778221 9582427 1088 102 -65 220.50 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-566 FDNS 778222 9582425 1089 124 2 92.60 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-567 FDNS 778226 9582665 1083 279 -67 120.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-568 FDNS 778226 9582667 1083 324 -54 110.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-569 FDNS 778161 9582350 1089 58 -36 75.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-570 FDNS 778160 9582351 1092 39 22 95.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-571 FDNS 778174 9582352 1094 335 45 90.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-572 FDNS 778174 9582352 1092 342 23 90.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-573 FDNS 778199 9582337 1089 89 -34 175.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-574 FDNS 778199 9582337 1089 88 -43 190.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-575 FDNS 778222 9582427 1088 99 -37 141.50 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-576 FDNS 778222 9582427 1089 100 -18 95.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-577 FDNS 778199 9582338 1091 48 14 117.40 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-578 FDNS 778199 9582337 1091 68 18 110.50 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-579 FDNS 778221 9582426 1090 109 10 100.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-580 FDNS 778219 9582425 1088 170 -51 106.00 Underground 2026 UGE-S-26-525 FDNS 778177 9582256 1091 110 -67 264.80 Underground 2026 UGE-S-26-527 FDNS 778208 9582061 1205 113 2 178.10 Underground 2026 UGE-S-26-531 FDNS 778198 9582235 1091 119 -67 237.00 Underground 2026 UGE-S-26-532 FDNS 778196 9582234 1091 170 -55 250.00 Underground 2026 UGE-S-26-533 FDNS 778176 9582487 1086 44 -49 250.00 Underground 2026 UGE-S-26-534 FDNS 778176 9582486 1086 70 -62 192.10 Underground 2026 UGE-S-26-536 FDNS 778176 9582256 1091 133 -66 230.00 Underground 2026 UGE-S-26-537 FDNS 778207 9582062 1203 100 -60 355.00 Underground 2026 UGE-S-26-538 FDNS 778176 9582255 1091 143 -58 31.10 Underground 2026 UGE-S-26-554 FDNS 778154 9582346 1186 126 42 132.70 Underground 2026 UGE-S-26-557 FDNS 778157 9582521 1182 137 31 232.00 Underground 2026 UGE-S-26-580 FDNS 778178 9582487 1086 310 -60 160.00 Underground 2026 UGE-S-26-581 FDNS 778228 9582663 1083 162 -62 312.00 Underground 2026 UGE-S-26-582 FDNS 778226 9582665 1083 288 -59 250.00 Underground 2026 UGE-S-26-585 FDNS 778180 9582484 1086 93 -57 280.00 Underground 2026 UGE-S-26-592 FDNS 778177 9582486 1086 63 -72 242.40 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-487 FDN East 778168 9583294 1270 89 -12 227.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-496 FDN East 778168 9583293 1270 103 -8 250.40 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-498 FDN East 778172 9582957 1271 67 -5 314.70 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-503 FDN East 778168 9583293 1271 104 20 256.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-512 FDN East 778172 9582957 1271 68 8 286.20 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-513 FDN East 778172 9582957 1271 77 7 310.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-515 FDN East 778168 9583296 1271 72 18 268.90 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-524 FDN East 778168 9583296 1270 70 -10 230.70 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-529 FDN East 778168 9583293 1271 117 14 270.35 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-540 FDN East 778172 9582958 1271 61 -6 328.50 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-541 FDN East 778169 9583293 1270 116 -12 289.15 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-547 FDN East 778168 9583293 1271 125 18 283.70 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-548 FDN East 778172 9582957 1271 78 -7 304.20 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-551 FDN East 778172 9582957 1272 80 14 309.10 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-558 FDN East 778168 9583293 1271 126 5 308.35 Underground 2026 FDNE-2026-530 FDN East 778675 9583051 1605 280 -60 457.55 Surface 2026 FDNE-2026-541 FDN East 778473 9582940 1539 65 -65 581.50 Surface 2026 UGE-E-26-566 FDN East 778168 9583292 1271 134 5 300.00 Underground 2026 UGE-E-26-578 FDN East 778168 9583297 1270 50 -1 280.10 Underground 2026 BLP-2026-475-D7 Bonza Sur 779045 9581112 1548 248 -51 948.00 Surface 2026 BLP-2026-475-D8 Bonza Sur 779045 9581112 1548 248 -51 988.25 Surface 2026 BLP-2026-475-D9 Bonza Sur 779045 9581112 1548 248 -51 938.30 Surface 2026 BLP-2026-475-D10 Bonza Sur 779045 9581112 1548 248 -51 981.10 Surface 2026 BLP-2026-483-D6 Bonza Sur 779001 9581332 1486 256 -50 824.90 Surface 2026 BLP-2026-483-D7 Bonza Sur 779001 9581332 1486 256 -50 774.60 Surface 2026 BLP-2026-483-D8 Bonza Sur 779001 9581332 1486 256 -50 836.00 Surface 2026 BLP-2026-559 Bonza Sur 778616 9580904 1509 245 -49 249.95 Surface 2026 BLP-2026-562 Bonza Sur 778616 9580904 1508 245 -57 293.55 Surface 2026 BLP-2026-567 Bonza Sur 778616 9580904 1508 245 -66 411.60 Surface 2026 BLP-2026-568 Bonza Sur 778616 9580904 1509 244 -38 200.50 Surface 2026 BLP-2026-569 Bonza Sur 778616 9580904 1508 260 -48 232.45 Surface 2026

SOURCE Lundin Gold Inc.

For more information, please contact: Brendan Creaney, Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, Tel: +1-604-376-4595, [email protected]