Lundin Gold Inc.: Lundin Gold Reports High-Grade Gold Results including 124.27 g/t Au over 11.00 Metres at FDNS and 242.64 g/t Au over 3.30 Metres at Bonza Sur; Conversion Drilling Commences at FDN East

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 26, 2026 /CNW/ -- Lundin Gold Inc. (TSX: LUG) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUG) (OTCQX: LUGDF) ("Lundin Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report strong results from its ongoing conversion and near-mine exploration drilling programs at the Fruta del Norte ("FDN") gold mine in southeast Ecuador. PDF Version
Drilling programs continue to deliver positive results across multiple distinct epithermal gold deposits at FDN. The commencement of conversion drilling at FDN East is an important step in refining the geological model of the deposit, while underground development advances to provide improved access for exploration drilling.
Highlights
- FDNS exploration: Drilling continues to extend mineralization beyond the Mineral Resource envelope, including new zones in the easternmost veins, along the southern extension, and at depth.
- FDNS conversion: Drilling confirms continuity and higher-grade zones in the northern and southern areas of the deposit, supporting further Mineral Reserve additions. Highlights include 124.27 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") over 11.00m.
- Bonza Sur exploration: Drilling confirms continuity of higher-grade zones within the broader mineralized system, including the highest-grade interval ever recorded at the deposit, 242.64 g/t Au over 3.30m.
- FDN East conversion: Initial conversion drilling confirms the continuity of mineralization and is refining the geological model. Underground development is advancing to provide improved access for continued exploration drilling and to support potential future production.
Jamie Beck, President and CEO, commented, "Our near-mine exploration programs continue to deliver exceptional results at FDNS, FDN East, and Bonza Sur. As these gold deposits continue to expand alongside the FDN deposit, we are increasingly confident in their combined potential to sustain production at current levels over the long-term. The higher-grade zones emerging at Bonza Sur, including the highest-grade interval ever recorded at the deposit, further strengthen that potential.
The start of conversion drilling at FDN East is an important step in refining our understanding of the deposit as underground development advances to improve drilling access. The rapid evolution of the Fruta del Norte district into a cluster of epithermal gold deposits demonstrates the extraordinary geological potential of the property and the ability of our teams not only to discover new deposits, but to rapidly advance them towards future production."
Conversion Drilling Program Highlights (not true widths)
FDNS
- Drill hole FDN-C26-535 intersected 124.27 g/t of Au over 11.00m from 118.30m, including:
- 1,290.00 g/t Au over 1.00m
- Drill hole FDN-C26-537 intersected 102.39 g/t Au over 7.60m from 14.60m, including:
- 231.86 g/t Au over 3.25m
- Drill hole FDN-C26-508 intersected 151.27 g/t Au over 3.20m from 112.75m, including:
- 1,180.00 g/t Au over 0.40m
- Drill hole FDN-C26-542 intersected 50.26 g/t Au over 6.25m from 62.30m, including:
- 353.12 g/t Au over 0.85m
FDN East
- Drill hole UGE-E-26-566 intersected 59.12 g/t Au over 4.45 m from 241.95m, including:
- 102.00 g/t Au over 1.10m
- Drill hole FDN-C26-515 intersected 23.80 g/t Au over 3.35m from 182.55m, including:
- 52.90 g/t Au over 1.00m
Exploration Drilling Program Highlights (not true widths)
FDNS
- Drill hole UGE-S-26-554 intersected 20.95 g/t Au over 8.45m from 22.70m, including:
- 56.32 g/t Au over 2.85m
- Drill hole UGE-S-26-527 intersected 21.42 g/t Au over 7.95m from 168.50m, including:
- 50.45 g/t Au over 3.15m
- Drill hole UGE-S-26-533 intersected 27.39 g/t Au over 6.75m from 67.20m, including:
- 123.08 g/t Au over 1.30m
Bonza Sur
- Drill hole BLP-2026-559 intersected 242.64 g/t Au over 3.30m from 141.20m including:
- 1,090.00 g/t Au over 0.70m
FDNS
Underground drilling continues to advance at FDNS, located directly south of the FDN deposit. In 2026, the Company declared an inaugural Mineral Reserve of 0.54 Moz (2.50 Mt at 6.66 g/t Au) approximately 18 months after the deposit's discovery.
The current conversion drilling program aims to upgrade Inferred Resources to the Indicated category and to support further Mineral Reserve additions. Since January 2026, approximately 22,979 metres of drilling has been completed across 190 holes and meaningful intercepts continue to be recorded (Figure 2). Outstanding drill results in both the northern portion and the southern extension of FDNS confirm the continuity of mineralization and highlight higher-grade zones for further delineation.
Exploration drilling is extending the limits of the FDNS deposit and providing areas for further potential mineral resource growth (Figure 3). Drilling along the upper continuity of the easternmost veins has intercepted new mineralization and provides additional areas for further drilling. Along the southern extension of FDNS, toward the northern end of Bonza Sur, drilling intercepted distinct higher-grade zones, while also intercepting the continuity of the vein system at depth. Results received to date are summarized in Table 1. Five underground rigs are currently operating at FDNS.
FDN EAST
At FDN East (a buried epithermal deposit located less than 100 metres from the main FDN mine infrastructure) the Company recently initiated a conversion drilling program aiming to upgrade Inferred Resources to the Indicated category and improve the confidence of the geological model (Figure 4). This conversion program is ongoing as underground development advances toward the FDN East deposit. This development will provide improved access for the exploration drilling program and support potential future production. As of September 30, 2026, 39 metres of underground development has been completed towards the deposit.
Since August 2026, approximately 4,237 metres of conversion drilling has been completed across 15 holes along the western portion of the deposit (Figure 4). Most of the drill holes have intercepted the continuity of the mineralization, confirming the current geological interpretation. Drilling has also intercepted high-grade mineralized veins near FDN, providing new areas for further drilling. Currently, one underground rig is operating at FDN East. Results received to date are presented in Table 2.
Bonza Sur
Exploration drilling is advancing at Bonza Sur, assessing the continuity and geometry of the high-grade zones within the mineralized envelope. The program is currently focused on the northern portion of the deposit where drilling continues to confirm the continuity of mineralization. Of note, drill hole BLP-2026-559 returned the highest-grade interval ever recorded at the deposit, demonstrating further exploration potential in this area (Figure 5). Currently, three surface rigs are drilling at Bonza Sur. Results received to date are summarized in Tables 1 and 3.
Figure 1: Long-section showing FDN District mineral footprint with the FDN, FDNS, FDN East, and Bonza Sur deposits.
Figure 2: Plan View showing FDN, FDNS, and FDN East deposits with selected FDNS conversion drilling results.
Figure 3: Long section showing FDN and FDNS deposits with selected FDNS Exploration drilling results
Figure 4: Cross section showing FDN, FDNS, and FDN East deposits with selected FDN East conversion drilling results
Figure 5: Long Section showing FDN, FDNS, FDN East and Bonza Sur deposits with selected exploration drilling results at Bonza Sur
Qualified Persons and Technical Notes
The technical information contained in this News Release has been reviewed and approved by Andre Oliveira, P. Geo, Vice President, Exploration of the Company, who is a Qualified Person in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
Samples consist of half HQ and NQ-size diamond core that are split by diamond saw on site, prepared at the ALS laboratory in Quito, and analyzed by 50g fire assay and multi-element (ICP-AES/ICP-MS) at the ALS Laboratory in Lima, Peru. The quality assurance-quality control (QA-QC) program of Lundin Gold includes the insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blank and duplicate samples. The remaining half core is retained for verification and reference purposes. For further information on the assay, QA-QC, and data verification procedures, please see Lundin Gold's most recent Annual Information Form.
About Lundin Gold
Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is among the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world.
The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise and are dedicated to operating Fruta del Norte responsibly. The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders through operational excellence and growth, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact. Furthermore, Lundin Gold is focused on continued exploration on its extensive and highly prospective land package to identify and develop new resource opportunities to ensure long-term sustainability and growth for the Company and its stakeholders.
Additional Information
The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Gold under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was publicly communicated on October 26, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time through the contact persons set out below.
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements
Certain of the information and statements in this press release are considered "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" as those terms are defined under Canadian securities laws (collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements"). Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "is expected", "scheduled", "estimates", "pending", "intends", "plans", "forecasts", "targets", or "hopes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "will", "should" "might", "will be taken", or "occur" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements and information involve assumptions, inherent risks, and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, and are usually beyond the control of management, that could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed by these forward-looking statements and information. Lundin Gold believes that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. This information speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company will not necessarily update this information, unless required to do so by securities laws.
This press release contains forward-looking information in a number of places, such as in statements relating to the Company's exploration plans, activities and results and its plans to update its estimates of Mineral Reserves and Resources. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as Lundin Gold's actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section in Lundin Gold's Annual Information Form dated March 20, 2026 available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
Lundin Gold's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement or that could have a material impact on the Company or the trading price of its shares include: fiscal risk; community relations; mining operations; security situation; waste disposal and tailings; environmental compliance; illegal mining; infrastructure; forecasts relating to production and costs; land acquisition and surface rights; indigenous consultation requirements; Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates; regulatory compliance and government approvals; dependence on a single mine; climate change and extreme weather events; shortages of critical resources; exploration and development; control of Lundin Gold; information systems and cyber security; health and safety; human rights; measures to protect biodiversity, endangered species and critical habitats; global economic conditions; competition for new projects; availability of workforce and labour relations; key talent recruitment and retention; gold price; market price of the Company's shares; social media and reputation; insurance and uninsured risks; dividends; internal controls; conflicts of interest; violation of anti-bribery and corruption laws; claims and legal proceedings; reclamation obligations; expropriation and nationalization; and pandemics, epidemics or infectious disease outbreak.
APPENDIX 1
Table 1: Drillhole assay results from the FDNS drilling program reported for thickness versus grade intervals above 8.37 (m x g/t Au> 8.37). Drill hole intercepts are reported in drill core lengths and true widths.
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
True
width (m)
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
Target
Zone
FDN-C26-473
32.30
35.85
3.55
3.07
4.07
3.44
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-473
58.45
68.55
10.10
8.75
3.29
12.15
Including
64.90
66.40
1.50
1.30
8.02
12.49
Including
67.55
68.55
1.00
0.87
6.39
6.15
FDN-C26-473
81.60
95.60
14.00
12.12
4.79
3.08
Including
90.70
95.60
4.90
4.24
7.23
2.38
FDN-C26-473
113.90
119.80
5.90
5.11
5.86
1.73
Including
116.45
117.75
1.30
1.13
14.52
1.83
FDN-C26-477
85.10
88.30
3.20
1.35
5.58
88.04
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-477
155.45
157.80
2.35
0.99
7.39
96.50
Including
157.10
157.80
0.70
0.30
14.05
179.00
FDN-C26-477
180.35
181.60
1.25
0.53
5.64
82.38
FDN-C26-477
202.10
204.95
2.85
1.20
3.48
71.32
FDN-C26-478
12.30
16.65
4.35
4.20
11.52
10.68
FDNS
Underground
Including
12.30
12.90
0.60
0.58
17.75
25.50
Including
14.45
15.55
1.10
1.06
27.30
17.60
FDN-C26-478
49.85
52.60
2.75
2.66
15.92
19.56
Including
49.85
50.75
0.90
0.87
24.70
33.80
FDN-C26-478
61.10
62.85
1.75
1.69
28.25
43.18
Including
62.45
62.85
0.40
0.39
98.80
94.60
FDN-C26-479
0.00
2.30
2.30
2.08
11.85
45.23
FDNS
Underground
Including
0.80
1.60
0.80
0.73
16.05
106.00
FDN-C26-479
31.20
33.80
2.60
2.36
4.49
21.95
Including
33.40
33.80
0.40
0.36
20.40
51.20
FDN-C26-479
61.40
66.00
4.60
4.17
15.84
16.61
Including
61.40
62.40
1.00
0.91
36.10
15.80
Including
63.20
64.30
1.10
1.00
17.50
6.80
Including
65.35
66.00
0.65
0.59
24.70
64.40
FDN-C26-479
74.40
77.95
3.55
3.22
4.43
121.96
Including
74.40
75.20
0.80
0.73
9.81
10.50
FDN-C26-480
No Significant Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-482
14.90
20.45
5.55
5.22
4.66
4.04
FDNS
Underground
Including
14.90
16.00
1.10
1.03
13.38
5.00
FDN-C26-482
31.90
38.20
6.30
5.92
7.92
10.91
Including
35.50
37.35
1.85
1.74
13.24
22.06
FDN-C26-483
45.50
50.30
4.80
4.16
5.24
5.95
FDNS
Underground
Including
48.75
49.70
0.95
0.82
9.25
9.16
FDN-C26-483
82.80
92.10
9.30
8.05
3.61
1.47
Including
89.60
91.10
1.50
1.30
8.82
1.61
FDN-C26-483
101.50
111.85
10.35
8.96
6.23
2.88
Including
105.65
107.55
1.90
1.65
13.95
3.50
Including
110.25
111.85
1.60
1.39
10.47
4.03
FDN-C26-483
121.85
123.60
1.75
1.52
16.79
3.38
FDN-C26-484
1.95
6.40
4.45
3.65
12.39
12.22
FDNS
Underground
Including
4.60
6.40
1.80
1.47
26.46
21.30
FDN-C26-485
19.00
22.65
3.65
1.25
3.80
11.75
FDNS
Underground
Including
19.90
20.30
0.40
0.14
17.75
43.40
FDN-C26-485
37.70
38.85
1.15
0.39
8.59
16.05
FDN-C26-485
93.10
95.90
2.80
0.96
9.09
49.32
Including
94.90
95.90
1.00
0.34
20.30
71.40
FDN-C26-486
No Significant Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-488
19.10
24.60
5.50
4.76
39.59
26.38
FDNS
Underground
Including
19.10
19.55
0.45
0.39
462.00
255.00
FDN-C26-488
46.05
49.70
3.65
3.16
4.79
67.23
Including
47.75
48.15
0.40
0.35
14.70
553.00
FDN-C26-488
107.15
111.60
4.45
3.85
4.01
6.45
FDN-C26-489
12.70
17.00
4.30
3.90
4.07
11.54
FDNS
Underground
Including
13.10
15.10
2.00
1.81
7.52
16.87
FDN-C26-489
24.95
29.55
4.60
4.17
12.02
14.36
Including
24.95
25.45
0.50
0.45
53.00
62.40
Including
26.65
27.55
0.90
0.82
28.10
24.98
FDN-C26-489
103.95
109.45
5.50
4.98
3.04
15.25
Including
103.95
105.05
1.10
1.00
7.04
15.25
Including
109.00
109.45
0.45
0.41
8.37
12.70
FDN-C26-489
118.55
121.15
2.60
2.36
3.67
6.35
FDN-C26-489
123.60
126.80
3.20
2.90
5.07
3.33
FDN-C26-489
133.55
146.40
12.85
11.65
7.77
8.22
Including
133.55
135.70
2.15
1.95
20.10
13.66
Including
143.80
145.40
1.60
1.45
12.60
9.36
FDN-C26-489
160.30
163.15
2.85
2.58
5.32
8.25
FDN-C26-490
5.85
9.15
3.30
3.10
29.12
35.57
FDNS
Underground
Including
7.95
8.75
0.80
0.75
112.20
100.10
FDN-C26-490
26.65
29.40
2.75
2.58
4.52
16.72
Including
27.15
27.95
0.80
0.75
10.24
17.80
FDN-C26-490
51.00
54.35
3.35
3.15
5.30
14.02
Including
51.00
51.40
0.40
0.38
36.90
37.40
FDN-C26-490
58.90
63.80
4.90
4.24
4.36
15.70
Including
63.00
63.80
0.80
0.69
12.36
13.80
FDN-C26-490
68.30
71.80
3.50
3.03
4.54
12.50
Including
70.50
71.40
0.90
0.78
8.80
13.81
FDN-C26-491
9.45
12.45
3.00
2.82
4.04
6.80
FDNS
Underground
Including
9.95
10.35
0.40
0.38
12.85
14.30
FDN-C26-491
36.90
38.90
2.00
1.88
5.08
7.62
FDN-C26-492
22.90
26.60
3.70
2.62
6.11
21.56
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-492
60.70
63.50
2.80
1.98
6.98
38.86
Including
62.30
63.50
1.20
0.85
10.81
13.43
FDN-C26-492
126.60
129.80
3.20
2.26
4.47
21.31
FDN-C26-493
29.70
32.70
3.00
2.60
3.42
12.50
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-493
56.50
62.60
6.10
5.28
3.66
13.12
Including
61.20
62.60
1.40
1.21
7.78
18.96
FDN-C26-493
100.70
103.60
2.90
2.51
18.42
17.33
Including
102.60
103.60
1.00
0.87
49.00
33.90
FDN-C26-494
10.95
20.80
9.85
8.93
10.63
8.37
FDNS
Underground
Including
13.20
14.20
1.00
0.91
79.43
20.85
FDN-C26-494
58.65
61.85
3.20
2.90
4.59
11.09
Including
58.65
59.95
1.30
1.18
8.17
14.12
FDN-C26-494
67.55
70.60
3.05
2.76
5.14
10.81
Including
69.30
69.95
0.65
0.59
16.05
20.80
FDN-C26-495
70.05
77.45
7.40
6.95
4.53
27.52
FDNS
Underground
Including
70.05
70.45
0.40
0.38
37.80
223.00
Including
75.55
77.00
1.45
1.36
6.64
14.03
FDN-C26-495
112.40
113.95
1.55
1.46
5.94
6.07
Including
113.10
113.50
0.40
0.38
19.15
8.60
FDN-C26-495
170.80
174.10
3.30
3.10
3.61
18.96
Including
171.45
172.40
0.95
0.89
6.79
27.67
FDN-C26-497
63.10
66.70
3.60
3.12
17.05
5.54
FDNS
Underground
Including
63.10
64.05
0.95
0.82
56.80
7.00
FDN-C26-497
80.30
82.95
2.65
2.49
4.40
25.81
Including
82.25
82.95
0.70
0.66
11.75
57.20
FDN-C26-497
88.50
93.90
5.40
5.07
4.02
7.28
Including
88.50
89.30
0.80
0.75
15.50
14.20
FDN-C26-497
99.40
102.95
3.55
3.34
11.48
17.72
Including
101.85
102.95
1.10
1.03
32.35
35.68
FDN-C26-497
121.60
125.20
3.60
3.26
3.30
3.68
FDN-C26-497
127.10
131.15
4.05
3.67
8.50
9.52
Including
129.70
131.15
1.45
1.31
18.70
17.98
FDN-C26-497
140.55
144.20
3.65
3.31
7.05
12.38
Including
143.60
144.20
0.60
0.54
22.10
21.70
FDN-C26-499
84.15
85.75
1.60
1.58
10.63
11.03
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-500
21.80
24.20
2.40
2.32
4.11
8.53
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-500
45.90
58.10
12.20
11.78
3.70
25.67
FDN-C26-501
11.30
13.80
2.50
1.92
4.12
14.63
FDNS
Underground
Including
11.30
11.85
0.55
0.42
11.50
17.00
FDN-C26-501
24.60
27.00
2.40
1.54
3.86
10.28
FDN-C26-501
64.35
67.55
3.20
2.45
4.92
26.73
Including
66.10
66.50
0.40
0.31
27.10
36.80
FDN-C26-501
72.85
75.60
2.75
2.11
4.28
9.55
FDN-C26-501
97.30
101.30
4.00
2.83
5.53
44.70
Including
100.75
101.30
0.55
0.39
20.30
126.00
FDN-C26-501
113.45
117.60
4.15
2.08
3.44
15.00
FDN-C26-502
No Significant Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-504
14.40
17.15
2.75
2.58
93.18
31.03
FDNS
Underground
Including
16.75
17.15
0.40
0.38
626.00
196.00
FDN-C26-504
117.85
121.40
3.55
3.07
5.06
5.66
FDN-C26-504
158.15
158.90
0.75
0.65
6.82
18.00
FDN-C26-505
58.70
61.90
3.20
2.77
3.18
5.48
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-505
62.70
65.35
2.65
2.29
3.84
10.03
FDN-C26-505
90.75
95.10
4.35
3.33
5.82
25.90
Including
92.75
93.55
0.80
0.61
24.10
75.10
FDN-C26-505
103.45
106.45
3.00
2.30
3.00
6.22
Including
105.95
106.45
0.50
0.38
10.70
10.10
FDN-C26-505
144.20
146.35
2.15
1.65
4.11
10.37
Including
144.90
145.50
0.60
0.46
8.63
11.80
FDN-C26-505
171.65
174.70
3.05
2.50
3.56
16.40
FDN-C26-505
178.15
180.60
2.45
2.01
7.16
6.23
Including
178.80
179.80
1.00
0.82
17.05
8.90
FDN-C26-506
115.25
119.30
4.05
3.81
39.79
159.82
FDNS
Underground
Including
116.15
117.75
1.60
1.50
94.03
178.78
FDN-C26-506
125.50
129.10
3.60
3.38
5.91
11.68
FDN-C26-506
154.45
157.70
3.25
3.05
3.63
34.92
FDN-C26-507
No Significant Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-508
94.90
98.15
3.25
3.05
3.78
7.21
FDNS
Underground
Including
95.30
95.70
0.40
0.38
13.80
9.90
FDN-C26-508
100.65
103.95
3.30
3.10
5.79
18.71
Including
103.55
103.95
0.40
0.38
14.55
8.60
FDN-C26-508
105.20
107.55
2.35
2.21
6.86
5.19
Including
105.85
106.70
0.85
0.80
15.82
7.39
FDN-C26-508
112.75
115.95
3.20
3.01
151.27
62.22
Including
114.05
114.45
0.40
0.38
1180.00
444.00
FDN-C26-509
No Significant Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-510
34.00
36.00
2.00
1.99
15.91
13.65
FDNS
Underground
Including
35.25
36.00
0.75
0.75
41.30
27.80
FDN-C26-511
No Significant Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-514
47.80
50.60
2.80
2.70
3.08
33.57
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-514
66.00
68.60
2.60
2.56
4.50
32.83
Including
67.70
68.20
0.50
0.49
13.05
42.90
FDN-C26-514
93.45
96.70
3.25
3.20
4.68
41.90
Including
95.90
96.70
0.80
0.79
7.12
102.50
FDN-C26-514
98.70
101.95
3.25
3.20
4.00
13.36
FDN-C26-516
108.30
111.30
3.00
2.60
3.56
3.53
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-516
141.40
160.90
19.50
16.89
9.43
1.58
Including
154.10
158.30
4.20
3.64
17.75
2.28
FDN-C26-517
No Significant Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-518
No Significant Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-519
20.60
24.35
3.75
3.40
20.80
8.80
FDNS
Underground
Including
21.35
21.80
0.45
0.41
138.50
40.80
FDN-C26-519
28.00
31.65
3.65
3.43
9.71
5.75
Including
28.80
30.65
1.85
1.74
18.21
8.85
FDN-C26-520
97.15
99.35
2.20
1.69
3.81
6.88
FDNS
Underground
Including
98.65
99.35
0.70
0.54
6.24
9.20
FDN-C26-521
38.45
40.60
2.15
2.12
4.25
6.73
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-521
42.30
46.40
4.10
4.04
4.13
11.06
FDN-C26-522
No Significant Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-523
14.05
17.85
3.80
3.67
3.83
8.69
FDNS
Underground
Including
14.05
14.75
0.70
0.68
8.42
10.60
Including
17.45
17.85
0.40
0.39
7.74
8.20
FDN-C26-523
30.70
33.85
3.15
2.96
3.79
13.81
Including
31.30
32.25
0.95
0.89
9.14
23.30
FDN-C26-523
44.30
49.70
5.40
5.07
6.18
9.88
Including
49.20
49.70
0.50
0.47
51.60
23.50
FDN-C26-523
60.30
69.80
9.50
9.18
6.96
13.17
Including
61.05
62.45
1.40
1.35
27.11
43.86
FDN-C26-523
77.40
86.10
8.70
8.40
4.07
5.97
Including
81.65
82.10
0.45
0.43
18.35
7.10
FDN-C26-523
85.10
86.10
1.00
0.97
13.55
10.60
FDN-C26-523
170.80
173.70
2.90
2.73
3.56
7.36
FDN-C26-523
180.90
184.70
3.80
3.57
5.78
18.74
Including
180.90
181.30
0.40
0.38
28.60
15.60
FDN-C26-523
193.80
197.00
3.20
3.01
3.60
26.19
Including
195.45
196.20
0.75
0.70
8.50
31.40
FDN-C26-525
117.90
127.00
9.10
5.85
5.80
1.94
FDNS
Underground
Including
121.00
122.50
1.50
0.96
14.00
4.20
FDN-C26-526
31.00
35.95
4.95
4.49
3.51
10.26
FDNS
Underground
Including
33.00
35.25
2.25
2.04
5.27
13.23
FDN-C26-526
43.20
47.20
4.00
3.63
3.98
9.83
Including
45.70
47.20
1.50
1.36
7.52
14.47
FDN-C26-527
52.20
55.90
3.70
3.69
10.17
8.41
FDNS
Underground
Including
53.80
54.75
0.95
0.95
23.76
19.25
FDN-C26-527
64.70
66.65
1.95
1.94
5.96
4.66
Including
64.70
65.40
0.70
0.70
13.20
4.20
FDN-C26-527
124.30
126.50
2.20
2.19
4.24
17.16
FDN-C26-528
57.90
59.90
2.00
1.81
4.38
2.15
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-530
107.60
110.60
3.00
2.30
3.22
0.37
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-530
132.50
136.50
4.00
3.28
8.22
0.94
Including
132.50
133.40
0.90
0.74
14.50
1.50
FDN-C26-531
50.95
56.90
5.95
5.86
4.14
1.52
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-531
58.50
64.85
6.35
6.25
5.15
5.06
FDN-C26-531
73.70
79.55
5.85
5.76
7.25
3.24
Including
78.70
79.55
0.85
0.84
37.00
3.90
FDN-C26-532
5.50
7.00
1.50
1.11
16.68
300.53
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-532
96.25
97.25
1.00
0.74
9.74
11.30
Including
96.75
97.25
0.50
0.37
18.20
17.10
FDN-C26-533
10.70
13.00
2.30
1.76
12.59
12.90
FDNS
Underground
Including
10.70
11.50
0.80
0.61
32.70
20.70
FDN-C26-533
18.45
20.35
1.90
1.46
8.38
22.94
Including
18.45
19.10
0.65
0.50
19.20
48.10
FDN-C26-533
46.60
49.30
2.70
2.07
6.42
7.22
Including
48.05
48.60
0.55
0.42
13.70
8.20
FDN-C26-533
61.00
62.25
1.25
0.96
7.22
6.53
FDN-C26-533
89.10
92.30
3.20
2.45
7.17
15.93
FDN-C26-534
62.30
63.90
1.60
1.55
7.01
14.94
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-534
69.60
72.35
2.75
2.66
14.97
9.00
Including
71.00
72.35
1.35
1.30
26.60
11.07
FDN-C26-534
84.25
99.70
15.45
14.92
3.39
5.03
Including
97.65
98.90
1.25
1.21
6.86
6.00
FDN-C26-534
120.90
124.35
3.45
3.33
3.33
1.03
FDN-C26-535
24.90
28.30
3.40
3.19
20.31
10.96
FDNS
Underground
Including
26.05
27.15
1.10
1.03
62.20
22.65
FDN-C26-535
82.25
86.00
3.75
3.52
5.80
12.93
Including
83.85
84.70
0.85
0.80
22.04
28.32
FDN-C26-535
118.30
129.30
11.00
10.34
124.27
93.68
Including
119.30
120.30
1.00
0.94
1290.00
698.00
FDN-C26-535
152.80
155.95
3.15
2.85
3.63
71.15
FDN-C26-536
21.50
25.75
4.25
4.11
6.42
0.86
FDNS
Underground
Including
23.30
24.05
0.75
0.72
27.20
1.00
FDN-C26-536
64.85
71.00
6.15
5.94
4.54
2.76
Including
64.85
66.25
1.40
1.35
8.69
2.61
FDN-C26-536
83.35
86.30
2.95
2.91
4.34
1.46
Including
83.35
83.75
0.40
0.39
15.60
2.90
FDN-C26-537
2.20
4.70
2.50
2.27
3.98
5.35
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-537
14.60
22.20
7.60
6.89
102.39
41.79
Including
18.00
21.25
3.25
2.95
231.86
88.01
FDN-C26-537
27.80
36.60
8.80
7.98
37.08
11.99
Including
29.05
29.95
0.90
0.82
25.90
11.60
Including
34.70
36.60
1.90
1.72
153.40
36.85
FDN-C26-537
45.25
50.60
5.35
4.85
8.39
6.27
Including
45.25
48.40
3.15
2.85
11.76
6.54
FDN-C26-538
11.60
18.35
6.75
5.85
5.74
9.27
FDNS
Underground
Including
12.00
13.90
1.90
1.65
9.96
12.91
FDN-C26-538
33.15
38.30
5.15
3.64
5.77
6.12
Including
33.60
35.40
1.80
1.27
11.95
9.50
FDN-C26-538
41.60
47.40
5.80
4.10
9.61
10.57
Including
41.60
42.05
0.45
0.32
60.00
34.30
FDN-C26-538
51.60
53.15
1.55
1.19
6.31
16.11
FDN-C26-538
74.70
77.45
2.75
2.66
4.13
7.54
Including
76.10
76.50
0.40
0.39
11.30
10.80
FDN-C26-538
81.65
84.50
2.85
2.02
3.62
8.97
Including
82.40
83.00
0.60
0.42
9.66
23.40
FDN-C26-538
92.60
95.55
2.95
2.09
3.74
7.58
Including
93.20
93.75
0.55
0.39
11.55
19.70
FDN-C26-538
149.75
156.05
6.30
4.83
6.16
7.56
Including
149.75
151.90
2.15
1.65
13.33
9.31
FDN-C26-539
2.00
3.75
1.75
1.59
5.29
17.12
FDNS
Underground
Including
3.35
3.75
0.40
0.36
14.80
37.00
FDN-C26-539
15.90
21.40
5.50
4.98
3.92
46.01
Including
15.90
16.50
0.60
0.54
22.70
248.00
FDN-C26-539
68.00
69.75
1.75
1.59
9.37
6.43
FDN-C26-539
91.70
94.30
2.60
2.36
4.32
6.46
FDN-C26-542
0.00
2.60
2.60
2.51
3.39
20.95
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-542
13.85
17.45
3.60
3.38
3.35
6.48
Including
15.25
15.65
0.40
0.38
8.18
8.40
FDN-C26-542
47.25
51.55
4.30
4.15
9.12
12.23
Including
49.35
49.75
0.40
0.39
50.40
26.00
FDN-C26-542
62.30
68.55
6.25
6.16
50.26
23.95
Including
62.70
63.55
0.85
0.84
353.12
123.59
FDN-C26-542
72.70
79.40
6.70
6.60
4.75
6.13
Including
78.75
79.40
0.65
0.64
25.20
7.60
FDN-C26-542
85.10
87.80
2.70
2.54
3.71
7.14
FDN-C26-542
116.40
125.35
8.95
8.41
10.44
10.65
Including
116.40
117.75
1.35
1.27
54.51
28.61
FDN-C26-542
166.90
170.00
3.10
2.68
3.66
5.01
FDN-C26-543
0.00
4.55
4.55
4.28
3.81
20.73
FDNS
Underground
Including
0.00
0.70
0.70
0.66
8.70
6.50
FDN-C26-543
26.90
29.55
2.65
2.49
3.66
5.96
FDN-C26-543
32.95
35.85
2.90
2.73
3.82
4.82
Including
34.20
34.85
0.65
0.61
10.80
4.00
FDN-C26-543
55.95
58.75
2.80
2.63
4.71
12.08
Including
55.95
56.50
0.55
0.52
15.90
29.10
FDN-C26-543
64.40
71.90
7.50
7.05
7.39
14.95
Including
64.85
66.00
1.15
1.08
22.66
26.80
FDN-C26-543
74.60
78.35
3.75
3.69
5.72
29.97
Including
77.50
78.35
0.85
0.84
11.35
112.00
FDN-C26-543
92.35
97.30
4.95
4.87
5.00
6.15
Including
92.35
93.75
1.40
1.38
11.88
9.03
FDN-C26-543
104.10
111.30
7.20
6.77
7.22
15.99
Including
108.45
109.80
1.35
1.27
23.79
43.13
FDN-C26-544
39.90
43.00
3.10
2.91
5.21
5.46
FDNS
Underground
Including
40.80
41.25
0.45
0.42
28.60
9.00
FDN-C26-544
49.10
52.05
2.95
2.77
3.86
16.26
Including
51.55
52.05
0.50
0.47
18.20
70.70
FDN-C26-544
73.35
82.20
8.85
8.32
6.62
16.39
Including
76.70
79.50
2.80
2.63
13.03
14.05
FDN-C26-545
13.00
15.75
2.75
2.11
4.61
21.63
FDNS
Underground
Including
15.25
15.75
0.50
0.38
15.95
18.80
FDN-C26-545
23.95
28.15
4.20
3.22
3.69
26.69
FDN-C26-545
69.05
76.20
7.15
5.06
5.37
10.05
Including
73.80
74.80
1.00
0.71
19.45
14.50
FDN-C26-546
59.15
62.55
3.40
2.60
3.46
8.57
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-546
64.40
71.70
7.30
5.59
29.98
20.63
Including
69.10
69.85
0.75
0.57
275.00
89.90
FDN-C26-549
73.85
82.30
8.45
7.94
15.58
11.90
FDNS
Including
73.85
74.65
0.80
0.75
47.03
26.60
Including
80.40
82.30
1.90
1.79
41.15
23.64
FDN-C26-549
90.65
101.70
11.05
10.38
20.38
11.81
Including
90.65
91.50
0.85
0.80
227.58
52.28
Including
99.75
101.70
1.95
1.83
9.09
11.01
FDN-C26-550
28.00
33.10
5.10
3.91
11.28
16.97
FDNS
Underground
Including
31.15
32.70
1.55
1.19
22.43
27.50
FDN-C26-550
35.25
37.65
2.40
2.08
3.58
12.70
FDN-C26-550
51.90
54.90
3.00
2.12
5.80
4.88
Including
54.10
54.50
0.40
0.28
36.10
12.70
FDN-C26-550
60.45
62.55
2.10
1.48
4.38
12.07
Including
60.45
60.85
0.40
0.28
19.90
22.00
FDN-C26-552
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-553
14.80
17.80
3.00
2.90
2.91
3.81
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-553
74.10
77.00
2.90
2.80
7.21
7.17
FDN-C26-553
98.35
107.25
8.90
8.60
6.50
1.67
Including
99.40
100.00
0.60
0.58
28.40
3.60
Including
101.05
101.85
0.80
0.77
19.95
5.00
FDN-C26-554
21.60
24.60
3.00
1.93
7.84
10.91
FDNS
Underground
Including
23.55
24.60
1.05
0.67
20.30
13.80
FDN-C26-554
41.35
44.70
3.35
2.37
11.18
39.31
Including
43.30
44.00
0.70
0.49
52.10
169.00
FDN-C26-554
56.00
59.35
3.35
2.15
6.60
14.25
Including
58.15
59.35
1.20
0.77
16.83
29.43
FDN-C26-554
66.35
69.90
3.55
1.78
5.79
19.68
Including
67.80
69.10
1.30
0.84
11.54
13.22
FDN-C26-554
107.50
112.00
4.50
2.58
4.44
10.12
Including
107.50
108.60
1.10
0.55
14.05
19.60
FDN-C26-554
206.90
210.30
3.40
2.19
3.47
3.23
Including
206.90
208.05
1.15
0.66
8.46
4.82
FDN-C26-555
6.00
13.20
7.20
4.13
11.31
59.81
FDNS
Underground
Including
10.40
11.50
1.10
0.63
50.42
267.95
Including
12.80
13.20
0.40
0.23
42.30
36.10
FDN-C26-555
97.30
98.40
1.10
0.63
9.03
152.23
FDN-C26-556
11.50
17.75
6.25
4.42
4.47
11.70
FDNS
Underground
Including
11.50
12.60
1.10
0.78
9.26
35.00
FDN-C26-556
23.55
29.80
6.25
4.79
14.87
17.66
Including
27.30
28.75
1.45
1.11
54.31
36.30
FDN-C26-556
31.15
35.35
4.20
3.22
10.57
16.01
Including
31.15
31.90
0.75
0.57
36.60
28.30
FDN-C26-557
5.60
13.60
8.00
6.93
7.54
13.11
FDNS
Underground
Including
5.60
7.85
2.25
1.95
19.39
20.70
FDN-C26-557
19.15
22.25
3.10
2.68
5.46
25.96
FDN-C26-557
37.80
39.45
1.65
1.43
5.37
7.52
Including
38.50
38.90
0.40
0.35
17.00
16.40
FDN-C26-557
45.90
53.15
7.25
6.28
8.22
44.22
Including
45.90
46.80
0.90
0.78
51.06
142.00
FDN-C26-557
84.45
87.60
3.15
2.73
5.55
82.70
FDN-C26-557
103.55
109.40
5.85
5.07
27.46
40.26
Including
103.55
105.55
2.00
1.73
72.82
69.74
FDN-C26-557
116.05
117.55
1.50
1.30
15.34
95.05
FDN-C26-557
140.25
141.55
1.30
1.13
7.98
124.92
FDN-C26-559
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-560
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-561
8.50
14.00
5.50
3.89
41.04
57.03
FDNS
Underground
Including
12.70
14.00
1.30
0.92
159.15
86.65
FDN-C26-561
55.10
58.40
3.30
2.33
6.58
49.32
Including
55.10
55.65
0.55
0.39
29.00
46.70
FDN-C26-561
83.50
86.00
2.50
1.77
5.75
17.90
Including
84.20
85.30
1.10
0.78
11.77
22.86
FDN-C26-562
4.00
8.65
4.65
2.99
9.93
12.15
FDNS
Underground
Including
4.00
5.15
1.15
0.74
34.01
27.93
FDN-C26-562
16.60
18.05
1.45
0.93
8.92
9.09
FDN-C26-562
41.85
45.70
3.85
2.47
4.20
45.25
Including
41.85
42.35
0.50
0.32
12.45
219.00
FDN-C26-562
122.50
124.35
1.85
1.19
9.24
22.49
Including
122.50
122.90
0.40
0.26
34.60
35.90
FDN-C26-562
162.65
164.70
2.05
1.32
7.33
61.29
Including
163.45
164.70
1.25
0.80
10.35
91.37
FDN-C26-562
180.10
182.85
2.75
1.77
3.10
27.81
FDN-C26-562
192.70
194.80
2.10
1.35
46.61
97.60
Including
193.10
194.30
1.20
0.77
79.20
152.00
FDN-C26-562
199.55
203.45
3.90
2.51
4.08
68.60
FDN-C26-563
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-564
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-565
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-566
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-567
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-568
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-569
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-570
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-571
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-572
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-573
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-574
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-575
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-576
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-577
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-578
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-579
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-580
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
UGE-S-26-525
86.60
90.00
3.40
1.44
23.25
21.25
FDNS
Underground
Including
89.60
90.00
0.40
0.17
188.50
108.00
UGE-S-26-525
110.15
115.40
5.25
2.22
3.03
20.52
Including
114.60
115.40
0.80
0.34
6.54
7.30
UGE-S-26-525
139.80
140.50
0.70
0.30
18.35
37.00
UGE-S-26-525
152.65
173.65
21.00
8.87
14.85
30.98
Including
160.25
166.10
5.85
2.47
47.04
81.38
UGE-S-26-525
184.05
185.20
1.15
0.49
29.36
15.13
UGE-S-26-527
81.40
86.90
5.50
5.17
20.68
12.41
FDNS
Underground
Including
84.35
86.35
2.00
1.88
50.66
24.79
UGE-S-26-527
89.35
92.80
3.45
3.24
3.42
8.26
UGE-S-26-527
99.70
101.90
2.20
2.07
8.12
22.37
Including
100.80
101.30
0.50
0.47
31.50
14.80
UGE-S-26-527
168.50
176.45
7.95
7.83
21.42
25.03
Including
170.55
173.70
3.15
3.10
50.45
52.31
UGE-S-26-531
12.45
13.40
0.95
0.40
9.93
31.45
FDNS
Underground
UGE-S-26-531
28.25
29.00
0.75
0.32
14.40
35.50
UGE-S-26-531
83.00
84.00
1.00
0.42
13.92
6.38
Including
83.60
84.00
0.40
0.17
33.90
10.70
UGE-S-26-531
136.75
142.60
5.85
2.47
4.56
24.45
Including
136.75
137.15
0.40
0.17
42.20
24.20
UGE-S-26-532
12.20
15.60
3.40
3.19
4.79
14.23
FDNS
Underground
Including
13.10
14.15
1.05
0.99
13.55
27.76
UGE-S-26-533
5.80
12.45
6.65
5.76
9.11
18.29
FDNS
Underground
Including
5.80
8.30
2.50
2.17
19.12
22.38
UGE-S-26-533
37.30
40.65
3.35
2.90
12.30
10.03
Including
37.70
39.55
1.85
1.60
20.11
15.43
UGE-S-26-533
67.20
73.95
6.75
6.34
27.39
19.79
Including
72.65
73.95
1.30
1.22
123.08
63.98
UGE-S-26-533
168.10
173.90
5.80
5.45
9.58
7.85
Including
168.10
169.20
1.10
1.03
43.20
19.30
UGE-S-26-534
21.55
23.90
2.35
1.93
4.48
5.48
FDNS
Underground
Including
23.55
23.90
0.35
0.29
17.05
15.40
UGE-S-26-534
44.55
48.30
3.75
2.87
3.87
8.10
Including
44.55
45.10
0.55
0.42
17.50
11.30
UGE-S-26-534
84.70
88.55
3.85
2.95
3.74
17.62
Including
84.70
85.30
0.60
0.46
20.20
99.00
UGE-S-26-534
127.60
130.90
3.30
2.53
9.62
8.02
Including
128.05
128.45
0.40
0.31
75.20
29.20
UGE-S-26-534
150.80
153.95
3.15
2.41
3.81
75.27
Including
151.80
152.70
0.90
0.69
9.31
174.22
UGE-S-26-534
189.00
192.10
3.10
2.37
9.63
132.43
Including
191.20
191.70
0.50
0.38
57.40
740.00
UGE-S-26-536
No Significant Results
FDNS
Underground
UGE-S-26-537
27.80
30.90
3.10
1.99
3.58
0.75
FDNS
Underground
UGE-S-26-538
26.10
28.75
2.65
1.40
3.39
3.97
FDNS
Underground
Including
26.10
26.65
0.55
0.29
14.10
9.60
UGE-S-26-554
17.60
20.60
3.00
2.30
4.42
7.46
FDNS
Underground
Including
18.40
18.90
0.50
0.38
10.85
6.70
UGE-S-26-554
22.70
31.15
8.45
6.47
20.95
26.64
Including
23.10
25.95
2.85
2.18
56.32
70.18
UGE-S-26-554
33.95
41.00
7.05
4.53
5.04
5.72
Including
37.35
38.25
0.90
0.58
14.91
9.59
UGE-S-26-554
43.40
46.40
3.00
1.93
3.60
7.52
Including
44.60
45.00
0.40
0.26
14.70
13.90
UGE-S-26-554
57.60
63.20
5.60
4.29
4.24
6.75
UGE-S-26-557
9.60
12.60
3.00
2.72
4.95
7.75
FDNS
Underground
Including
10.50
10.90
0.40
0.36
34.40
18.50
UGE-S-26-557
33.80
41.20
7.40
4.76
10.45
13.73
Including
33.80
34.90
1.10
0.71
39.60
37.90
UGE-S-26-557
84.15
88.35
4.20
2.10
4.83
9.81
UGE-S-26-557
100.35
104.55
4.20
2.10
7.03
7.51
Including
102.70
103.15
0.45
0.23
48.20
18.00
UGE-S-26-557
124.85
129.00
4.15
2.67
6.11
6.33
Including
128.10
129.00
0.90
0.58
20.90
7.00
UGE-S-26-580
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
UGE-S-26-581
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
UGE-S-26-582
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
UGE-S-26-585
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
UGE-S-26-592
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
Table 2: Drillhole assay results from FDN East drilling program reported for thickness versus grade intervals above 8.37 (m x g/t Au>8.37). Drill hole intercepts are reported in drill core lengths and true widths.
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
True width (m)
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
Target
Zone
FDN-C26-487
No Significant Results
FDN East
Underground
FDN-C26-496
116.65
122.60
5.95
5.86
4.98
3.35
FDN East
Underground
Including
116.65
118.50
1.85
1.82
9.12
5.25
Including
122.20
122.60
0.40
0.39
14.75
3.20
FDN-C26-498
No Significant Results
FDN East
Underground
FDN-C26-503
214.75
216.75
2.00
1.93
6.20
1.40
FDN East
Underground
FDN-C26-512
No Significant Results
FDN East
Underground
FDN-C26-513
234.10
238.45
4.35
4.28
4.21
4.60
FDN East
Underground
Including
238.00
238.45
0.45
0.44
15.30
8.60
FDN-C26-515
182.55
185.90
3.35
3.24
23.80
21.34
FDN East
Underground
Including
183.65
184.65
1.00
0.97
52.90
28.30
FDN-C26-524
136.90
138.35
1.45
1.43
9.05
3.27
FDN East
Underground
Including
137.95
138.35
0.40
0.39
31.30
8.70
FDN-C26-529
225.10
227.30
2.20
2.13
8.63
5.05
FDN East
Underground
Including
225.50
226.25
0.75
0.72
19.55
9.90
FDN-C26-540
303.30
305.50
2.20
2.19
5.17
19.47
FDN East
Underground
FDN-C26-541
126.25
129.90
3.65
3.53
3.85
7.20
FDN East
Underground
Including
126.80
127.20
0.40
0.39
9.88
9.60
FDN-C26-547
162.20
163.40
1.20
1.16
29.51
13.33
FDN East
Underground
Including
162.20
162.60
0.40
0.39
87.20
38.70
FDN-C26-548
No Significant Results
FDN East
Underground
FDN-C26-551
No Significant Results
FDN East
Underground
FDN-C26-558
248.00
253.35
5.35
5.17
5.73
14.01
FDN East
Underground
Including
248.00
250.05
2.05
1.98
10.91
31.28
FDN-C26-558
256.10
264.50
8.40
8.11
6.66
6.39
Including
261.90
263.25
1.35
1.30
14.89
9.02
FDN-C26-558
299.25
302.70
3.45
3.33
5.46
4.70
Including
299.25
299.65
0.40
0.39
33.00
16.10
FDNE-2026-530
175.9
176.9
1
-
8.33
1.24
FDN East
Surface
Including
176.5
176.9
0.4
-
20.8
2.64
FDNE-2026-530
326.55
327.55
1
-
8.5
5.34
Including
327.15
327.55
0.4
-
19.25
8.68
FDNE-2026-541
211.5
212.95
1.45
-
16.36
8
FDN East
Surface
Including
212.55
212.95
0.4
-
55
26.7
FDNE-2026-541
270
276.6
6.6
-
5.86
7.43
Including
270.5
271.5
1
-
19.95
17.3
Including
275.45
275.9
0.45
-
21.9
8.65
UGE-E-26-566
173.85
180.5
6.65
6.62
3.29
5.7
FDN East
Underground
UGE-E-26-566
192.75
194.8
2.05
2.04
4.17
2.29
UGE-E-26-566
209.5
211.9
2.4
2.39
5.11
6.04
UGE-E-26-566
241.95
246.4
4.45
4.43
59.12
41.81
Including
243.8
244.9
1.1
1.10
102
46.2
UGE-E-26-566
256.45
260.35
3.9
3.89
18.51
22.64
Including
257.05
257.95
0.9
0.90
46.3
36.2
UGE-E-26-578
Pending Results
FDN East
Underground
Table 3: Drillhole assay results from the Bonza Sur drilling program reported for thickness versus grade intervals above 4.2 (m x g/t Au> 4.2). Drill hole intercepts are reported in drill core lengths.
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
Target
Zone
BLP-2026-475-D7
591.65
592.65
1.00
9.69
7.46
Bonza Sur
Surface
Including
592.25
592.65
0.40
22.80
15.55
BLP-2026-475-D8
No Significant Results
Bonza Sur
Surface
BLP-2026-475-D9
Pending Results
BLP-2026-475-D10
Pending Results
BLP-2026-483-D6
778.35
779.00
0.65
8.36
46.50
Bonza Sur
Surface
BLP-2026-483-D7
No Significant Results
Bonza Sur
Surface
BLP-2026-483-D8
Pending Results
Bonza Sur
Surface
BLP-2026-559
91.20
104.85
13.65
7.68
26.65
Bonza Sur
Surface
Including
91.20
91.75
0.55
57.90
82.70
BLP-2026-559
141.20
144.50
3.30
242.64
126.43
Including
141.20
141.90
0.70
1090.00
509.00
BLP-2026-562
23.9
32.8
8.9
2.44
4.25
Bonza Sur
Surface
Including
27
28.1
1.1
5.61
6.95
BLP-2026-562
71.4
81.75
10.35
3.75
8.54
Including
74.95
76.05
1.1
10.7
16.2
Including
80.05
81.75
1.7
9.31
21.39
BLP-2026-562
176.7
182
5.3
4.14
44.46
Including
180.25
181.1
0.85
16.2
188
BLP-2026-567
Pending Results
Bonza Sur
Surface
BLP-2026-568
Pending Results
Bonza Sur
Surface
BLP-2026-569
Pending Results
Bonza Sur
Surface
Table 4: FDNS, FDN East and Bonza Sur Collar Drill Holes.
Hole ID
Prospect
Easting
Northing
Elevation
Azimuth
Dip
EOH (m)
Zone
Year
FDN-C26-473
FDNS
778152
9582347
1090
276
-28
130.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-477
FDNS
778221
9582431
1087
68
-65
240.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-478
FDNS
778175
9582482
1087
111
-15
65.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-479
FDNS
778175
9582483
1089
112
27
85.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-480
FDNS
778206
9582229
1187
131
39
55.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-482
FDNS
778153
9582347
1090
270
-18
80.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-483
FDNS
778153
9582347
1090
263
-31
140.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-484
FDNS
778207
9582229
1184
118
-32
40.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-485
FDNS
778221
9582430
1087
71
-70
221.50
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-486
FDNS
778163
9582660
1250
310
-25
65.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-488
FDNS
778236
9582217
1188
318
28
122.10
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-489
FDNS
778236
9582217
1187
332
23
165.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-490
FDNS
778288
9582326
1185
147
11
75.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-491
FDNS
778289
9582331
1185
69
7
52.60
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-492
FDNS
778265
9582326
1187
121
46
145.20
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-493
FDNS
778266
9582326
1186
122
32
105.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-494
FDNS
778243
9582215
1186
93
-23
150.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-495
FDNS
778222
9582140
1194
57
22
185.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-497
FDNS
778186
9582165
1193
66
16
175.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-499
FDNS
778161
9582153
1192
261
-10
130.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-500
FDNS
778266
9582326
1184
132
-14
65.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-501
FDNS
778266
9582326
1186
144
35
120.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-502
FDNS
778185
9582164
1192
80
-23
124.40
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-504
FDNS
778222
9582140
1194
58
11
180.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-505
FDNS
778222
9582140
1195
61
31
185.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-506
FDNS
778222
9582140
1193
62
0
170.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-507
FDNS
778206
9582212
1186
140
8
45.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-508
FDNS
778186
9582164
1191
87
-38
139.20
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-509
FDNS
778186
9582163
1191
107
-37
132.50
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-510
FDNS
778161
9582153
1193
265
0
120.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-511
FDNS
778161
9582153
1192
265
-21
150.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-514
FDNS
778266
9582326
1185
155
3
134.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-516
FDNS
778161
9582153
1196
276
-32
165.60
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-517
FDNS
778160
9582153
1193
281
3
120.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-518
FDNS
778185
9582163
1192
112
-22
105.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-519
FDNS
778207
9582234
1186
57
9
45.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-520
FDNS
778206
9582234
1188
37
39
130.60
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-521
FDNS
778266
9582331
1186
73
31
85.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-522
FDNS
778151
9582349
1185
283
38
65.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-523
FDNS
778266
9582331
1185
327
16
222.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-525
FDNS
778161
9582153
1192
278
-19
130.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-526
FDNS
778223
9582431
1181
96
-23
100.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-527
FDNS
778222
9582140
1193
71
1
160.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-528
FDNS
778150
9582347
1184
251
23
70.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-530
FDNS
778161
9582154
1192
294
-26
150.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-531
FDNS
778150
9582346
1184
244
4
100.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-532
FDNS
778222
9582430
1181
113
-37
125.40
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-533
FDNS
778266
9582331
1187
324
41
122.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-534
FDNS
778161
9582154
1192
296
-14
130.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-535
FDNS
778222
9582140
1194
74
18
170.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-536
FDNS
778150
9582346
1184
235
8
120.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-537
FDNS
778156
9582345
1185
105
26
218.80
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-538
FDNS
778157
9582521
1181
146
22
161.70
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-539
FDNS
778221
9582429
1181
148
-27
100.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-542
FDNS
778265
9582331
1186
317
23
170.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-543
FDNS
778266
9582331
1186
295
26
160.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-544
FDNS
778217
9582429
1184
212
39
88.90
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-545
FDNS
778215
9582429
1180
228
-46
76.20
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-546
FDNS
778222
9582139
1196
88
44
120.50
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-549
FDNS
778222
9582139
1193
95
-20
162.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-550
FDNS
778216
9582430
1180
256
-35
79.10
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-552
FDNS
778199
9582336
1090
84
4
102.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-553
FDNS
778153
9582347
1090
254
-16
117.20
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-554
FDNS
778225
9582665
1083
273
-51
225.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-555
FDNS
778221
9582426
1088
151
-55
115.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-556
FDNS
778178
9582483
1090
128
35
70.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-557
FDNS
778199
9582337
1090
101
-28
180.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-559
FDNS
778178
9582483
1086
100
-67
320.40
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-560
FDNS
778222
9582425
1089
138
-9
102.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-561
FDNS
778221
9582426
1088
131
-46
95.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-562
FDNS
778199
9582337
1089
101
-48
211.20
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-563
FDNS
778199
9582337
1089
98
-37
130.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-564
FDNS
778152
9582347
1090
255
-26
128.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-565
FDNS
778221
9582427
1088
102
-65
220.50
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-566
FDNS
778222
9582425
1089
124
2
92.60
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-567
FDNS
778226
9582665
1083
279
-67
120.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-568
FDNS
778226
9582667
1083
324
-54
110.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-569
FDNS
778161
9582350
1089
58
-36
75.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-570
FDNS
778160
9582351
1092
39
22
95.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-571
FDNS
778174
9582352
1094
335
45
90.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-572
FDNS
778174
9582352
1092
342
23
90.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-573
FDNS
778199
9582337
1089
89
-34
175.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-574
FDNS
778199
9582337
1089
88
-43
190.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-575
FDNS
778222
9582427
1088
99
-37
141.50
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-576
FDNS
778222
9582427
1089
100
-18
95.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-577
FDNS
778199
9582338
1091
48
14
117.40
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-578
FDNS
778199
9582337
1091
68
18
110.50
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-579
FDNS
778221
9582426
1090
109
10
100.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-580
FDNS
778219
9582425
1088
170
-51
106.00
Underground
2026
UGE-S-26-525
FDNS
778177
9582256
1091
110
-67
264.80
Underground
2026
UGE-S-26-527
FDNS
778208
9582061
1205
113
2
178.10
Underground
2026
UGE-S-26-531
FDNS
778198
9582235
1091
119
-67
237.00
Underground
2026
UGE-S-26-532
FDNS
778196
9582234
1091
170
-55
250.00
Underground
2026
UGE-S-26-533
FDNS
778176
9582487
1086
44
-49
250.00
Underground
2026
UGE-S-26-534
FDNS
778176
9582486
1086
70
-62
192.10
Underground
2026
UGE-S-26-536
FDNS
778176
9582256
1091
133
-66
230.00
Underground
2026
UGE-S-26-537
FDNS
778207
9582062
1203
100
-60
355.00
Underground
2026
UGE-S-26-538
FDNS
778176
9582255
1091
143
-58
31.10
Underground
2026
UGE-S-26-554
FDNS
778154
9582346
1186
126
42
132.70
Underground
2026
UGE-S-26-557
FDNS
778157
9582521
1182
137
31
232.00
Underground
2026
UGE-S-26-580
FDNS
778178
9582487
1086
310
-60
160.00
Underground
2026
UGE-S-26-581
FDNS
778228
9582663
1083
162
-62
312.00
Underground
2026
UGE-S-26-582
FDNS
778226
9582665
1083
288
-59
250.00
Underground
2026
UGE-S-26-585
FDNS
778180
9582484
1086
93
-57
280.00
Underground
2026
UGE-S-26-592
FDNS
778177
9582486
1086
63
-72
242.40
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-487
FDN East
778168
9583294
1270
89
-12
227.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-496
FDN East
778168
9583293
1270
103
-8
250.40
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-498
FDN East
778172
9582957
1271
67
-5
314.70
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-503
FDN East
778168
9583293
1271
104
20
256.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-512
FDN East
778172
9582957
1271
68
8
286.20
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-513
FDN East
778172
9582957
1271
77
7
310.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-515
FDN East
778168
9583296
1271
72
18
268.90
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-524
FDN East
778168
9583296
1270
70
-10
230.70
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-529
FDN East
778168
9583293
1271
117
14
270.35
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-540
FDN East
778172
9582958
1271
61
-6
328.50
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-541
FDN East
778169
9583293
1270
116
-12
289.15
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-547
FDN East
778168
9583293
1271
125
18
283.70
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-548
FDN East
778172
9582957
1271
78
-7
304.20
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-551
FDN East
778172
9582957
1272
80
14
309.10
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-558
FDN East
778168
9583293
1271
126
5
308.35
Underground
2026
FDNE-2026-530
FDN East
778675
9583051
1605
280
-60
457.55
Surface
2026
FDNE-2026-541
FDN East
778473
9582940
1539
65
-65
581.50
Surface
2026
UGE-E-26-566
FDN East
778168
9583292
1271
134
5
300.00
Underground
2026
UGE-E-26-578
FDN East
778168
9583297
1270
50
-1
280.10
Underground
2026
BLP-2026-475-D7
Bonza Sur
779045
9581112
1548
248
-51
948.00
Surface
2026
BLP-2026-475-D8
Bonza Sur
779045
9581112
1548
248
-51
988.25
Surface
2026
BLP-2026-475-D9
Bonza Sur
779045
9581112
1548
248
-51
938.30
Surface
2026
BLP-2026-475-D10
Bonza Sur
779045
9581112
1548
248
-51
981.10
Surface
2026
BLP-2026-483-D6
Bonza Sur
779001
9581332
1486
256
-50
824.90
Surface
2026
BLP-2026-483-D7
Bonza Sur
779001
9581332
1486
256
-50
774.60
Surface
2026
BLP-2026-483-D8
Bonza Sur
779001
9581332
1486
256
-50
836.00
Surface
2026
BLP-2026-559
Bonza Sur
778616
9580904
1509
245
-49
249.95
Surface
2026
BLP-2026-562
Bonza Sur
778616
9580904
1508
245
-57
293.55
Surface
2026
BLP-2026-567
Bonza Sur
778616
9580904
1508
245
-66
411.60
Surface
2026
BLP-2026-568
Bonza Sur
778616
9580904
1509
244
-38
200.50
Surface
2026
BLP-2026-569
Bonza Sur
778616
9580904
1508
260
-48
232.45
Surface
2026
SOURCE Lundin Gold Inc.
For more information, please contact: Brendan Creaney, Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, Tel: +1-604-376-4595, [email protected]