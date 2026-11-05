

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.ST) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $293.80 million, or $1.21 per share. This compares with $207.72 million, or $0.86 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Lundin Gold Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $296.84 million or $1.23 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 41.6% to $633.00 million from $447.12 million last year.



Lundin Gold Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $293.80 Mln. vs. $207.72 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.21 vs. $0.86 last year. -Revenue: $633.00 Mln vs. $447.12 Mln last year.



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