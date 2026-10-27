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WKN: 577335 | ISIN: SE0000695876 | Ticker-Symbol: AA9
Tradegate
27.10.26 | 09:28
49,940 Euro
+1,15 % +0,570
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Schweden 30
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ALFA LAVAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALFA LAVAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
50,0850,1010:00
50,0850,1210:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.10.2026 07:30 Uhr
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alfa Laval AB: Alfa Laval AB (publ) Interim report 1 July - 30 September 2026

Highlights

  • Order intake was SEK 23.2 (17.1) billion, an increase of 36 percent. The organic increase was 33 percent.
  • Net sales increased by 8 percent to SEK 18.6 (17.2) billion, with an organic increase of 6 percent.
  • Adjusted EBITA increased by 6 percent to SEK 3.4 (3.2) billion, corresponding to a margin of 18.1 (18.4) percent.
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 3.4 (2.2) billion.
  • Earnings per share of SEK 5.40 (5.53).

Summary

Third quarter

Order intake increased by 33 percent* to SEK 23,233 (17,068) million.
Net sales increased by 6 percent* to SEK 18,596 (17,244) million.
Adjusted EBITA**: SEK 3,364 (3,180) million.
Adjusted EBITA margin**: 18.1 (18.4) percent.
Result after financial items: SEK 3,050 (2,967) million.
Net income for the period: SEK 2,262 (2,303) million.
Earnings per share: SEK 5.40 (5.53).
Cash flow from operating activities: SEK 3,373 (2,206) million.

First nine months

Order intake increased by 22 percent* to SEK 63,080 (51,297) million.
Net sales increased by 5 percent* to SEK 52,632 (50,528) million.
Adjusted EBITA**: SEK 9,322 (9,097) million.
Adjusted EBITA margin**: 17.7 (18.0) percent.
Result after financial items: SEK 8,329 (8,333) million.
Net income for the period: SEK 6,218 (6,331) million.
Earnings per share: SEK 14.91 (15.22).
Cash flow from operating activities: SEK 7,023 (5,770) million.
Return on capital employed (%) **: 20.9 (24.2).
Net debt / EBITDA** ratio: 0.94 (1.11).

* Organic change. ** Alternative performance measures.

Outlook for the fourth quarter
"We expect demand in the fourth quarter to be somewhat lower compared to the third quarter."

Earlier published outlook (July 21, 2026):
"We expect demand in the third quarter to be somewhat lower compared to the second quarter."

The interim report has been subject to review by the company's auditors.

This information is information that Alfa Laval AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at CET 07.30 on October 27, 2026.

For more information, please contact:
Johan Lundin, Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +46 46 36 65 10,
Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90,
E-mail: johan.lundin@alfalaval.com

Alfa Laval AB (publ)
PO Box 73
SE-221 00 Lund
Sweden
Corporate registration number: 556587-8054

Visiting address:
Rudeboksvägen 1
Phone: + 46 46 36 65 00
Website: www.alfalaval.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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