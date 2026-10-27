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HE

WKN: A3CMPQ | ISIN: SE0015949037 | Ticker-Symbol: 61B
Tradegate
26.10.26 | 19:15
1,610 Euro
-0,62 % -0,010
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEIMSTADEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEIMSTADEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6351,64009:59
1,6351,64009:37
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.10.2026 08:00 Uhr
51 Leser
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Heimstaden AB (publ): Christian Fladeland new CEO at Heimstaden AB

Helge Krogsbøl has decided to step down as Co-CEO of Heimstaden AB - Christian Fladeland, currently Co-CEO and Chief Investment Officer, is appointed CEO.

"Since joining Heimstaden in 2018, Helge has played a key role in transforming Heimstaden into a pan-European platform with more than 150,000 homes across nine markets. Following a successful streamlining of our operations, I support Helge's decision to hand over the leadership to Christian, which is a strong and respected leader in the company with a clear strategic perspective. Together with our experienced management team, Christian will continue to strengthen Operations and Financials of Heimstaden," says Chairperson Ivar Tollefsen.

"Christian and I have worked closely to expand Heimstaden's footprint across Europe, and I am confident that Christian will continue our relentless effort to always strive for improvement, while preserving the values and culture that make this a unique company," says Helge Krogsbøl.

"Helge has been a great colleague and has become a good friend who will be missed at Heimstaden. He leaves behind a strong organisation and a highly capable and competent management team. I look forward to continuing to develop the company together with them and all our talented colleagues across Heimstaden," says Christian Fladeland.

Christian Fladeland is currently Co-CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Heimstaden. He has been part of the company's management team since joining Heimstaden in 2019. Prior to joining Heimstaden, he was a partner at Danish commercial real estate advisory firm Sadolin & Albæk, today Colliers Denmark.

Contact

Cody Nelson, Investor Relations, +47 948 94 196, investor@heimstaden.com
Ina Hesle, Media Relations, +47 908 01 506, media@heimstaden.com

Heimstaden AB is a leading European residential real estate manager and investor with more than 155,000 homes across nine countries with a fair value of SEK 336 billion. We acquire, develop, and manage properties with an evergreen perspective. Heimstaden is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Read more at heimstadenab.com. Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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