Heimstaden AB (publ): Heimstaden AB - Q3 2026 Results

Highlights for the quarter. Figures in brackets refer to the corresponding period the year before, unless otherwise stated. LTM refers to the last twelve months and captures Q4 2025 to Q3 2026.

Like-for-like rental growth of 4.0% (4.5%) and rental income of SEK 4,036 million (3,989)

The quarterly Net Operating Income (NOI) margin of 77.1% (75.3%) and LTM NOI margin of 73.5% (72.1%)

Heightened volatility in interest rates led to a -0.3% (0.2%) decrease in property values

Privatisation sales, for the quarter, reached SEK 2,054 million (2,865) with 563 (615) units sold at a 24.3% (28.2%) premium to book value

Real economic occupancy of 99.3% (98.6%)

Net LTV of 48.9% (51.5%) and ICR of 2.1x (1.9x)

Acquired both standing assets and forward purchase development assets in Denmark and the Netherlands at a total purchase price of approximately SEK 4,600 million

Heimstaden's subsidiary Heimstaden Bostad Issued 2-year SEK 750 million and 3.5-year SEK 750 million green senior unsecured fixed rate and floating rate notes with coupons of 3.27% and STIBOR plus 87 basis points

Contact

Cody Nelson, Investor Relations, +47 948 94 196, investor@heimstaden.com

Ina Hesle, Media Relations, +47 908 01 506, media@heimstaden.com

Heimstaden AB is a leading European residential real estate manager and investor with more than 155,000 homes across nine countries with a fair value of SEK 336 billion. We acquire, develop, and manage properties with an evergreen perspective. Heimstaden is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Read more at heimstadenab.com. Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.