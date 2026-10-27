Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 27.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Analysten-Kursziel über dem Dreifachen: Knackt die Aktie jetzt den Trend?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
HE

WKN: A3CMPQ | ISIN: SE0015949037 | Ticker-Symbol: 61B
Tradegate
26.10.26 | 19:15
1,610 Euro
-0,62 % -0,010
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEIMSTADEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEIMSTADEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6351,64010:02
1,6351,64009:37
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.10.2026 08:00 Uhr
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Heimstaden AB (publ): Heimstaden AB - Q3 2026 Results

Highlights for the quarter. Figures in brackets refer to the corresponding period the year before, unless otherwise stated. LTM refers to the last twelve months and captures Q4 2025 to Q3 2026.

  • Like-for-like rental growth of 4.0% (4.5%) and rental income of SEK 4,036 million (3,989)
  • The quarterly Net Operating Income (NOI) margin of 77.1% (75.3%) and LTM NOI margin of 73.5% (72.1%)
  • Heightened volatility in interest rates led to a -0.3% (0.2%) decrease in property values
  • Privatisation sales, for the quarter, reached SEK 2,054 million (2,865) with 563 (615) units sold at a 24.3% (28.2%) premium to book value
  • Real economic occupancy of 99.3% (98.6%)
  • Net LTV of 48.9% (51.5%) and ICR of 2.1x (1.9x)
  • Acquired both standing assets and forward purchase development assets in Denmark and the Netherlands at a total purchase price of approximately SEK 4,600 million
  • Heimstaden's subsidiary Heimstaden Bostad Issued 2-year SEK 750 million and 3.5-year SEK 750 million green senior unsecured fixed rate and floating rate notes with coupons of 3.27% and STIBOR plus 87 basis points

Contact

Cody Nelson, Investor Relations, +47 948 94 196, investor@heimstaden.com
Ina Hesle, Media Relations, +47 908 01 506, media@heimstaden.com

Heimstaden AB is a leading European residential real estate manager and investor with more than 155,000 homes across nine countries with a fair value of SEK 336 billion. We acquire, develop, and manage properties with an evergreen perspective. Heimstaden is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Read more at heimstadenab.com. Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.