Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 27.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Analysten-Kursziel über dem Dreifachen: Knackt die Aktie jetzt den Trend?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
CS

WKN: 917491 | ISIN: SE0000418923 | Ticker-Symbol: VG5
Frankfurt
27.10.26 | 08:13
11,060 Euro
-2,47 % -0,280
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CTT SYSTEMS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CTT SYSTEMS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.10.2026 08:00 Uhr
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CTT Systems AB: CTT Systems AB (publ.) - Interim Report Third Quarter 2026

THIRD QUARTER 2026

  • Net sales increased by 3% to MSEK 76.4 (73.8)
     - Currency adjusted increase of 5%
  • Operating profit (EBIT) increased to MSEK 23.1 (18.6)
  • Operating margin (EBIT margin) amounted to 30% (25)
  • Profit margin amounted to 29% (25)
  • Net profit increased to MSEK 17.3 (14.4)
  • Earnings per share were SEK 1.38 (1.15)
  • Operating cash flow decreased to MSEK 19.5 (33.1)

JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2026

  • Net sales increased by 5% to MSEK 218.4 (207.6)
     - Currency adjusted increase of 9%
  • Operating profit (EBIT) increased to MSEK 47.1 (40.5)
  • Operating margin (EBIT margin) amounted to 22% (20)
  • Profit margin amounted to 19% (20)
  • Net profit increased to MSEK 33.8 (33.0)
  • Earnings per share were SEK 2.70 (2.63)
  • Operating cash flow decreased to MSEK 34.8 (40.8)

PRESENTATION OF THE INTERIM REPORT

  • The presentation will be webcasted at 09:30 (CET).
    The report will be presented by Henrik Höjer, CEO and Markus Berg, CFO.
  • To participate in the audiocast, where you have the opportunity to ask oral questions, register via the link: https://events.inderes.com/ctt-systems/q3-report-2026/dial-in
  • To participate in the webcast, register via the link:
    https://ctt-systems.events.inderes.com/q3-report-2026
  • Via the webcast, it is only possible to ask written questions. The link can also be found at www.ctt.se

For Additional Information

Henrik Höjer, CEO, CTT Systems AB.
Tel. +46 155 20 59 01 alt. Mobile +46 76 108 11 33, or email henrik.hojer@ctt.se

Markus Berg, CFO, CTT Systems AB.
Tel. 0155-20 59 05 alt. Mobile. +46 72-230 33 88 or email: markus.berg@ctt.se

About CTT Systems

CTT is the leading supplier of active humidity control systems in aircraft. We solve the aircraft humidity paradox - with far too dry cabin air - and too much moisture in the fuselage - causing dehydration for people onboard and excess weight in the aircraft inducing larger environmental footprint. CTT offers humidifiers and dehumidifiers available for retrofit and line-fit on commercial aircraft as well as private jets. For more information about CTT and how active humidity control products make air traveling a little more sustainable and far more pleasurable, please visit: www.ctt.se

This information is information that CTT Systems AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-27 08:00 CET.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.