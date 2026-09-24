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CS

WKN: 917491 | ISIN: SE0000418923 | Ticker-Symbol: VG5
Frankfurt
24.09.26 | 08:59
11,580 Euro
+0,17 % +0,020
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CTT SYSTEMS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CTT SYSTEMS AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
24.09.2026 12:26 Uhr
109 Leser
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CTT Systems AB: Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2027

NYKÖPING, SE / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2026 / CTT Systems AB (STO:CTT)

The following representatives of CTT Systems AB's shareholders form the nomination committee for the Annual General Meeting 2027:

Anette Andersson, appointed by SEB Fonder
Malin Björkmo, appointed by Handelsbanken Fonder
Jonathan Schönbäck, appointed by Odin fonder
Tomas Torlöf, appointed by Trulscom Förvaltning AB

The Annual General Meeting of CTT Systems AB is scheduled for May 12, 2027.

Shareholders can until February 22, 2027 submit proposals to the nomination committee by e-mailing Tomas Torlöf at tomas.torlof@ctt.se

For more information:

Tomas Torlöf, Chairman of the Board, CTT Systems AB
Tel. +46(0)70-5943819 / e-mail: tomas@trulscom.se

About CTT Systems

CTT is the leading supplier of active humidity control systems in aircraft. We solve the aircraft humidity paradox - with far too dry cabin air - and too much moisture in the fuselage - causing dehydration for people onboard and excess weight in the aircraft inducing larger environmental footprint. CTT offers humidifiers and dehumidifiers available for retrofit and line-fit on commercial aircraft as well as private jets. For more information about CTT and how active humidity control products make air traveling a little more sustainable and far more pleasurable, please visit: www.ctt.se

Attachments

Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2027

SOURCE: CTT Systems AB



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/nomination-committee-for-the-annual-general-meeting-2027-1226562

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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