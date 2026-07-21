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WKN: 917491 | ISIN: SE0000418923 | Ticker-Symbol: VG5
Frankfurt
21.07.26 | 08:43
10,780 Euro
-3,23 % -0,360
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CTT SYSTEMS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CTT SYSTEMS AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
21.07.2026 08:26 Uhr
146 Leser
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CTT Systems AB - Interim Report Second Quarter 2026

NYKÖPING, SE / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2026 / CTT Systems AB (STO:CTT)

SECOND QUARTER 2026

  • Net sales decreased by 5% to MSEK 75.9 (79.7)
    - Currency adjusted decrease of 4%

  • Operating profit (EBIT) decreased to MSEK 14.3 (18.0)

  • Operating margin (EBIT margin) amounted to 19% (23)

  • Profit margin amounted to 16% (23)

  • Net profit decreased to MSEK 9.9 (14.9)

  • Earnings per share were SEK 0.79 (1.19)

  • Operating cash flow increased to MSEK 24.3 (3.4)

JANUARY - JUNE 2026

  • Net sales increased by 6% to MSEK 142.0 (133.8)
    - Currency adjusted increase of 13%

  • Operating profit (EBIT) increased to MSEK 24.0 (22.0)

  • Operating margin (EBIT margin) amounted to 17% (16)

  • Profit margin amounted to 15% (17)

  • Net profit decreased to MSEK 16.5 (18.6)

  • Earnings per share were SEK 1.32 (1.48)

  • Operating cash flow increased to MSEK 15.2 (7.7)

PRESENTATION OF THE INTERIM REPORT

  • The presentation will be webcasted at 09:30 (CEST).
    The report will be presented by Henrik Höjer, CEO and Markus Berg, CFO.

  • To participate in the audiocast, where you have the opportunity to ask oral questions, register via the link:
    https://events.inderes.com/ctt-systems/q2-report-2026/dial-in

  • To participate in the webcast, register via the link:
    https://ctt-systems.events.inderes.com/q2-report-2026

  • Via the webcast, it is only possible to ask written questions. The link can also be found at www.ctt.se

For Additional Information

Henrik Höjer, CEO, CTT Systems AB.
Tel. +46 155 20 59 01 alt. Mobile +46 76 108 11 33, or email henrik.hojer@ctt.se

Markus Berg, CFO, CTT Systems AB.
Tel. 0155-20 59 05 alt. Mobile. +46 72-230 33 88 or email: markus.berg@ctt.se

About CTT Systems

CTT is the leading supplier of active humidity control systems in aircraft. We solve the aircraft humidity paradox - with far too dry cabin air - and too much moisture in the fuselage - causing dehydration for people onboard and excess weight in the aircraft inducing larger environmental footprint. CTT offers humidifiers and dehumidifiers available for retrofit and line-fit on commercial aircraft as well as private jets. For more information about CTT and how active humidity control products make air traveling a little more sustainable and far more pleasurable, please visit: www.ctt.se

This information is information that CTT Systems AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-21 08:00 CEST.

Attachments

CTT Systems AB Interim Report Q2 2026

SOURCE: CTT Systems AB



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/ctt-systems-ab-publ.-interim-report-second-quarter-2026-1193859

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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