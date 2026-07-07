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WKN: 917491 | ISIN: SE0000418923 | Ticker-Symbol: VG5
Frankfurt
06.07.26 | 08:06
11,540 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CTT SYSTEMS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CTT SYSTEMS AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
07.07.2026 08:26 Uhr
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Invitation to CTT Systems AB's Presentation of the Interim Report for Q2 2026

NYKÖPING, SE / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2026 / CTT Systems AB (STO:CTT) - CTT Systems' Interim Report for Q2 2026 will be published on July 21st, 2026, at 08.00 (CEST)

  • The presentation will be webcasted at 09:30 (CEST). The report will be presented by Henrik Höjer, CEO and Markus Berg, CFO.

  • To participate in the audiocast, where you have the opportunity to ask oral questions, register via the link: https://events.inderes.com/ctt-systems/q2-report-2026/dial-in

  • To participate in the webcast, register via the link https://ctt-systems.events.inderes.com/q2-report-2026

  • Via the webcast, it is only possible to ask written questions. The link can also be found at www.ctt.se

For Additional Information

Henrik Höjer, CEO, CTT Systems AB.
Tel. +46 155 20 59 01 alt. Mobile +46 76 108 11 33, or email henrik.hojer@ctt.se

Markus Berg, CFO, CTT Systems AB.
Tel. 0155-20 59 05 alt. Mobile. +46 72-230 33 88 or email: markus.berg@ctt.se

About CTT Systems

CTT is the leading supplier of active humidity control systems in aircraft. We solve the aircraft humidity paradox - with far too dry cabin air - and too much moisture in the fuselage - causing dehydration for people onboard and excess weight in the aircraft inducing larger environmental footprint. CTT offers humidifiers and dehumidifiers available for retrofit and line-fit on commercial aircraft as well as private jets. For more information about CTT and how active humidity control products make air traveling a little more sustainable and far more pleasurable, please visit: www.ctt.se

Attachments

Invitation to CTT Systems AB's (publ.) presentation of the Interim Report for Q2 2026

SOURCE: CTT Systems AB



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/invitation-to-ctt-systems-abs-publ.-presentation-of-the-interim-report-1187356

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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