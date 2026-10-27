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VG

WKN: A2P7XX | ISIN: SE0014428835 | Ticker-Symbol: 82K
Frankfurt
27.10.26 | 08:02
1,712 Euro
+0,12 % +0,002
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VNV GLOBAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VNV GLOBAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6821,76610:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.10.2026 08:00 Uhr
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VNV Global AB (publ): VNV Global AB (publ) Financial Report for the Third Quarter and the First Nine Months 2026

- Net asset value: SEK 4.38 bn
- NAV per share: SEK 34.20
- NAV change, period (in SEK): -13%
- NAV change, quarter (in SEK): -2%

Net asset value (NAV) and financial results for the nine-month period 2026

The VNV Global AB (publ) ("VNV Global" or the "Company") group's net asset value was USD 439.08 million (mln) on September 30, 2026 (December 31, 2025: 546.66), corresponding to USD 3.43 per share (December 31, 2025: 4.25). Given a SEK/USD exchange rate of 9.9701 the NAV was SEK 4,377.66 mln (December 31, 2025: 5,029.97) and SEK 34.20 per share (December 31, 2025: 39.11), respectively.

The Group's NAV per share in USD decreased by -19% and in SEK by -13% during the period.

Net result for the period was USD -106.67 mln (January 1, 2025-September 30, 2025: 8.26), primarily as a result of negative revaluations of BlaBlaCar, and Voi.

Earnings per share were USD -0.83 (0.06).

The Company has repurchased 593,048 common shares.

Financial results for the third quarter 2026

Net result for the quarter was USD -21.57 mln (-8.48), primarily driven by changes in peer multiples and foreign exchange movements. During the quarter, the NAV per share in USD decreased by -5%, and in SEK by -2%.

Earnings per share during the quarter were USD -0.17 (-0.06).

Key events during the quarter July 1, 2026-September 30, 2026

On September 7, 2026, VNV Global announced that the Company's Board had resolved, by virtue of authorization by the AGM on May 12, 2026, to repurchase the Company's own common shares. The AGM authorized the Board to repurchase up to 10% of the Company's shares until the next AGM.

On September 16, 2026, VNV Global held its Capital Markets Day in Stockholm, featuring presentations from VNV Global and representatives of several portfolio companies, including BlaBlaCar, Voi, HousingAnywhere, Bokadirekt, Collectiv Food, and Baly.

On September 29, 2026, VNV Global announced that the Company's portfolio company Voi had secured a EUR 150 mln revolving credit facility and will redeem its outstanding bonds.

Key events after the end of the period

No significant events after the period.

The Company will hold a telephone conference with an interactive presentation at 14:00 CET (09:00 a.m. EDT) Tuesday, October 27, 2026. To register for the conference call and webcast, see separate press release issued Tuesday, October 20, 2026, at www.vnv.global.

For further information please contact:

Björn von Sivers, CFO
Telephone: +46 8 545 015 50
Email: bjorn@vnv.global

About Us

VNV Global brings together patient capital and network effect businesses to achieve the scale that drives profitability over the long term. We are opportunistic investors in business models that build strong moats. The common shares of VNV Global are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap segment, with the ticker VNV. For more information on VNV Global, visit www.vnv.global.

This information is information that VNV Global AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-27 08:00 CET.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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