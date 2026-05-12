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WKN: A2P7XX | ISIN: SE0014428835 | Ticker-Symbol: 82K
München
11.05.26 | 08:08
1,628 Euro
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1,6001,67613:53
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.05.2026 12:30 Uhr
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VNV Global AB (publ): Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting in VNV Global AB (publ)


The Annual General Meeting in VNV Global AB (publ) (the "Company") was held on Tuesday, 12 May 2026, at 10:00 CEST at BAHR Advokatbyrå, Grev Turegatan 1, Stockholm, Sweden.

At the Annual General Meeting, the shareholders considered the below items.

  • The Annual General Meeting resolved to adopt the profit and loss statement and the consolidated profit and loss statement from the period from the 1 January 2025 up to and including the 31 December 2025 as well as the balance sheet and the consolidated balance sheet as of the 31 December 2025. In accordance with the proposal by the Board of Directors, it was resolved that no dividend is paid to the shareholders and that the Company's results are brought forward.
  • The Annual General Meeting resolved that the members of the Board of Directors shall be six (6), without deputies. Josh Blachman, Per Brilioth, Keith Richman, Therese Angel and Olga San Jacinto were re-elected as directors and Lars-Åke Norling was elected as new director. Lars-Åke Norling was appointed Chairman of the Board. All elections were made for the period until the end of the Annual General Meeting 2027. Furthermore, it was resolved that the total Board remuneration shall be USD 500,000 (previously 500,000), of which USD 120,000 (previously 120,000) shall be allocated to the chairman of the Board of Directors and USD 95,000 (previously 95,000) to each of the other Board members elected by the General Meeting who are not employed by the Company. It was further resolved that an additional remuneration of USD 24,000 (previously 24,000) for committee work, of which USD 12,000 (previously 12,000) to the Audit Committee and USD 12,000 (previously 12,000) to the Remuneration Committee for a gross total remuneration for Board and committee work of USD 524,000 (previously 524,000). It was further resolved that the investment committee should consist of the entire Board.
  • The Annual General Meeting re-elected the registered audit company Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as the Company's auditors for the period until the end of the Annual General Meeting 2027.
  • The Annual General Meeting resolved in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal on principles for appointment of a Nomination Committee.
  • The Annual General Meeting resolved in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal to approve the remuneration report as put forward.
  • The Annual General Meeting resolved in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal to reduce the share capital with cancellation of repurchased own shares and increase of the share capital through a bonus issue.
  • The Annual General Meeting resolved in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal to introduce a long-term incentive programme, which included a resolution to adopt the new LTIP 2026, a resolution to amend the Articles of Association and a resolution to issue not more than 1,300,000 Class C 2026 shares to the participants in LTIP 2026.
  • The Annual General Meeting resolved in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal to authorize the Board of Directors to, until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, at one or several occasions, resolve on the issue of new shares, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights.
  • The Annual General Meeting resolved in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal to authorize the Board of Directors to resolve to repurchase, on one or several occasions until the next Annual General Meeting, as many own ordinary shares as may be purchased without the Company's holding at any time exceeding 10 per cent of the total number of shares in the Company.

For further information please contact:

Björn von Sivers, CFO
Telephone: +46 8 545 015 50
Email: bjorn@vnv.global

About Us

VNV Global brings together patient capital and network effect businesses to achieve the scale that drives profitability over the long term. We are opportunistic investors in business models that build strong moats. The common shares of VNV Global are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap segment, with the ticker VNV. For more information on VNV Global, visit www.vnv.global.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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