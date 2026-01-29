Anzeige
WKN: A2P7XX | ISIN: SE0014428835 | Ticker-Symbol: 82K
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.01.2026 08:00 Uhr
VNV Global AB (publ): VNV Global AB (publ) Financial Report for the Fourth Quarter and the Twelve-Month Period 2025


- NAV per share: SEK 39.11
- NAV change, quarter (in SEK): -8.02%
Net asset value (NAV) and financial results for the twelve-month period 2025

The group's NAV per share in USD decreased by -4.23% and in SEK by -19.88% during the period.
Net result for the period was USD -29.22 mln (January 1, 2024-December 31, 2024: -85.14), primarily as a result of a positive revaluation of Voi, a negative revaluation of BlaBlaCar, and the completed divestments of Gett and Tise.
Earnings per share were USD -0.22 (-0.65).

Net result for the quarter was USD -37.47 mln (6.80), primarily as a result of negative revaluations of BlaBlaCar and Voi, and the completed divestment of Tise. During the quarter, the NAV per share in USD decreased by -5.95% and in SEK by -8.02%.
Earnings per share were USD -0.29 (0.05).

On October 3, 2025, the partial redemption of the 2024/2027 bonds was completed. Following the redemption the outstanding nominal amount of the 2024/2027 bonds is SEK 425 mln.
The previously announced Tise transaction closed in the beginning of the fourth quarter 2025.
During the quarter, the Company has repurchased 1,295,879 common shares.

No significant events after the period.


For further information please contact:

Björn von Sivers, CFO
Email: bjorn@vnv.global

About Us

VNV Global brings together patient capital and network effect businesses to achieve the scale that drives profitability over the long term. We are opportunistic investors in business models that build strong moats. The common shares of VNV Global are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap segment, with the ticker VNV. For more information on VNV Global, visit www.vnv.global.

This information is information that VNV Global AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-01-29 08:00 CET.

