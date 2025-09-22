VNV Global AB (publ): VNV Global to exit Tise for a total consideration of approximately USD 11 mln



VNV Global AB's (publ) ("VNV Global") portfolio company Tise today announced that they are to be acquired by eBay, Inc. ("eBay"). As part of the transaction, VNV Global has entered into an agreement to sell all its shares in Tise for a total consideration of approximately NOK 109 million (USD 11.0 million). The transaction is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2025.



For additional information regarding the transaction, please see eBay's announcement available here.





