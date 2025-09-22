Anzeige
Montag, 22.09.2025
WKN: A2P7XX | ISIN: SE0014428835 | Ticker-Symbol: 82K
Frankfurt
22.09.25 | 08:09
2,128 Euro
-1,02 % -0,022
22.09.2025 13:15 Uhr
VNV Global AB (publ): VNV Global to exit Tise for a total consideration of approximately USD 11 mln


VNV Global AB's (publ) ("VNV Global") portfolio company Tise today announced that they are to be acquired by eBay, Inc. ("eBay"). As part of the transaction, VNV Global has entered into an agreement to sell all its shares in Tise for a total consideration of approximately NOK 109 million (USD 11.0 million). The transaction is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2025.

For additional information regarding the transaction, please see eBay's announcement available here.

For further information please contact:

Björn von Sivers, CFO
Telephone: +46 8 545 015 50
Email: bjorn@vnv.global

About Us

VNV Global brings together patient capital and network effect businesses to achieve the scale that drives profitability over the long term. We are opportunistic investors in business models that build strong moats. The common shares of VNV Global are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap segment, with the ticker VNV. For more information on VNV Global, visit www.vnv.global.

