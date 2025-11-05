Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.11.2025
WKN: A2P7XX | ISIN: SE0014428835 | Ticker-Symbol: 82K
Frankfurt
05.11.25 | 08:04
2,052 Euro
-1,16 % -0,024
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.11.2025 08:00 Uhr
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
VNV Global AB (publ): VNV Global confirms receipt of the remaining proceeds of USD 26 million from the sale of Gett


VNV Global AB (publ) ("VNV Global" or the "Company") today announces that it has received the remaining USD 26 million in proceeds from the sale of Gett.

In its most recent quarterly report, the Company noted that these funds (the remaining part of the total USD 86.7 million in closing proceeds) were expected to be received shortly. The Company can now confirm that these proceeds have been received.

Following the receipt of these funds, and taking into account other developments after the end of the third quarter as highlighted in the latest quarterly report (including the Tise exit and the partial bond redemption), VNV Global now holds a positive net cash position.

See VNV Global's recent quarterly report for a detailed breakdown of the Company's adjusted cash position post quarter ending (available here).

For further information please contact:

Björn von Sivers, CFO
Telephone: +46 8 545 015 50
Email: bjorn@vnv.global

About Us

VNV Global brings together patient capital and network effect businesses to achieve the scale that drives profitability over the long term. We are opportunistic investors in business models that build strong moats. The common shares of VNV Global are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap segment, with the ticker VNV. For more information on VNV Global, visit www.vnv.global.

