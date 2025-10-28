VNV Global AB (publ): VNV Global AB (publ) Financial Report for the Third Quarter and the First Nine Months 2025



- Net asset value: SEK 5.52 bn

- NAV per share: SEK 42.53

- NAV change, period (in SEK): -12.89%

- NAV change, quarter (in SEK): -2.00%



Net asset value (NAV) and financial results for the nine-month period 2025



The VNV Global AB (publ) ("VNV Global" or the "Company") group's net asset value was USD 587.09 million (mln) on September 30, 2025 (December 31, 2024: 581.39), corresponding to USD 4.52 per share (December 31, 2024: 4.44). Given a SEK/USD exchange rate of 9.4088 the NAV was SEK 5,523.86 mln (December 31, 2024: 6,394.24) and SEK 42.53 per share (December 31, 2024: 48.82), respectively.



The group's NAV per share in USD increased by 1.82% and in SEK decreased by -12.89% during the period.



Net result for the period was USD 8.26 mln (January 1, 2024-September 30, 2024: -91.94), primarily due to a positive revaluation of Voi, a negative revaluation of BlaBlaCar and the completed divestment of Gett.



Earnings per share were USD 0.06 (-0.70).



Financial results for the third quarter 2025



Net result for the quarter was USD -8.48 mln (-25.62), primarily due to a positive revaluation of Voi, a negative revaluation of BlaBlaCar and the completed divestment of Gett. During the quarter, the NAV per share in USD decreased by -1.05% and in SEK by -2.00%.



Earnings per share were USD -0.06 (-0.20).



Key events during the quarter July 1, 2025-September 30, 2025



On August 15, 2025, VNV Global announced that the Company had entered into a stock purchase agreement to fully exit its investment in Gett, for a total net consideration of approximately USD 89.1 mln.



On September 16, 2025, VNV Global issued a notice of partial redemption, proposing to redeem 50% of the total outstanding nominal amount of the bonds at a redemption price of 103% of par, plus accrued interest. The partial redemption was contingent upon bondholders approval of amendments to the bond terms. On September 23, 2025, the conditions for redemption had been satisfied.



On September 22, 2025, the Company announced that its portfolio company Tise was to be acquired by eBay, Inc. As part of the transaction, VNV Global entered into an agreement to sell all its shares in Tise for a total consideration of approximately NOK 109 mln (USD 11.0 mln).

During the quarter, the Company has repurchased 1,082,706 common shares.



Key events after the end of the period



On October 3, 2025, the partial redemption of the 2024/2027 bonds was completed. Following the redemption the outstanding nominal amount of the 2024/2027 bonds is SEK 425 mln.



The previously announced Tise transaction closed in the beginning of the fourth quarter 2025.



The Company will hold a telephone conference with an interactive presentation at 15:00 CET (10:00 a.m. EDT) Tuesday, October 28, 2025. To register for the conference call and webcast, see separate press release issued Tuesday, October 21, 2025, at www.vnv.global.





For further information please contact:

Björn von Sivers, CFO

Telephone: +46 8 545 015 50

Email: bjorn@vnv.global

