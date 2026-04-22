VNV Global AB (publ): VNV Global AB (publ) Financial Report for the First Quarter 2026

- Net asset value: SEK 4.39 bn

- NAV per share: SEK 34.25

- NAV change (in SEK): -12.43%



Net asset value (NAV) and financial results for the three-month period 2026



The VNV Global AB (publ) ("VNV Global" or the "Company") group's net asset value was USD 462.08 million (mln) on March 31, 2026 (December 31, 2025: 546.66), corresponding to USD 3.61 per share (December 31, 2025: 4.25). Given a SEK/USD exchange rate of 9.4967 the NAV was SEK 4,388.26 mln (December 31, 2025: 5,029.97) and SEK 34.25 per share (December 31, 2025: 39.11), respectively.



The group's NAV per share in USD decreased by -15.15% and in SEK by -12.43% during the period.



Net result for the period was USD -83.65 mln (January 1, 2025-March 31, 2025: -14.69), primarily as a result of negative revaluations of BlaBlaCar and Voi.



Earnings per share were USD -0.65 (-0.11).



Key events during the quarter January 1, 2026-March 31, 2026



The negative NAV development during the quarter was primarly driven by lower peer multiples across the portfolio impacted by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East as well as the continued rapid developments in AI.



Voi published its 4Q25 report in February and closed 2025 with approx. EUR 178 mln, up 34% year on year, with adjusted EBITDA of EUR 29.3 mln (+70% YoY) and adjusted EBIT of EUR 3.2 mln, up from essentially breakeven in 2024.



During the quarter, the Company has repurchased 487,358 common shares.



Key events after the end of the period



No significant events after the period.



The Company will hold a telephone conference with an interactive presentation at 16:00 CEST (10:00 a.m. EDT) Wednesday, April 22, 2026. To register for the conference call and webcast, see separate press release issued Tuesday, April 14, 2026, at www.vnv.global.





For further information please contact:

Björn von Sivers, CFO

Telephone: +46 8 545 015 50

Email: bjorn@vnv.global

About Us

VNV Global brings together patient capital and network effect businesses to achieve the scale that drives profitability over the long term. We are opportunistic investors in business models that build strong moats. The common shares of VNV Global are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap segment, with the ticker VNV. For more information on VNV Global, visit www.vnv.global.

This information is information that VNV Global AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-22 08:00 CEST.