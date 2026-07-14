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WKN: A2P7XX | ISIN: SE0014428835 | Ticker-Symbol: 82K
Frankfurt
14.07.26 | 08:08
1,472 Euro
+3,37 % +0,048
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VNV GLOBAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
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VNV GLOBAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
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1,5021,56811:11
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.07.2026 08:00 Uhr
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VNV Global AB (publ): VNV Global AB (publ) Financial Report for the Second Quarter and the First Six Months 2026

- Net asset value: SEK 4.48 bn
- NAV per share: SEK 34.97
- NAV change, period (in SEK): -11%
- NAV change, quarter (in SEK): 2%

Net asset value (NAV) and financial results for the six-month period 2026

The VNV Global AB (publ) ("VNV Global" or the "Company") group's net asset value was USD 460.54 million (mln) on June 30, 2026 (December 31, 2025: 546.66), corresponding to USD 3.60 per share (December 31, 2025: 4.25). Given a SEK/USD exchange rate of 9.7199 the NAV was SEK 4,476.35 mln (December 31, 2025: 5,029.97) and SEK 34.97 per share (December 31, 2025: 39.11), respectively.

The group's NAV per share in USD decreased by -16% and in SEK by -11% during the period.

Net result for the period was USD -85.10 mln (January 1, 2025-June 30, 2025: 16.74), primarily as a result of negative revaluations of BlaBlaCar and Voi.

Earnings per share were USD -0.66 (0.13).

The Company has repurchased 593,048 common shares.

Financial results for the second quarter 2026

Net result for the quarter was USD -1.45 mln (31.43), primarily driven by changes in peer multiples and foreign exchange movements. During the quarter, the NAV per share in USD decreased by 0%, and increased in SEK by 2%.

Earnings per share during the quarter were USD -0.01 (0.24).

Key events during the quarter April 1, 2026-June 30, 2026

On April 29, 2026, VNV Global announced that the Company had repurchased bonds under the Company's outstanding SEK 425 mln 2024/2027 bond loan. Bonds at an aggregate nominal amount of ca. SEK 166.9 mln were repurchased at a price equal to 104.00% of the nominal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest.

At the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 12, 2026, Lars-Åke Norling was elected as new director and appointed Chairman of the Board. The AGM resolved to authorize the Board to repurchase up to 10% of the Company's shares until the next AGM.

Key events after the end of the period

No significant events after the period.

The Company will hold a telephone conference with an interactive presentation at 15:00 CEST (09:00 a.m. EDT) Tuesday, July 14, 2026. To register for the conference call and webcast, see separate press release issued Monday, July 6, 2026, at www.vnv.global.

For further information please contact:

Björn von Sivers, CFO
Telephone: +46 8 545 015 50
Email: bjorn@vnv.global

About Us

VNV Global brings together patient capital and network effect businesses to achieve the scale that drives profitability over the long term. We are opportunistic investors in business models that build strong moats. The common shares of VNV Global are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap segment, with the ticker VNV. For more information on VNV Global, visit www.vnv.global.

This information is information that VNV Global AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-14 08:00 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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