Cantargia to Present at the Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / Cantargia AB (publ) (NASDAQ Stockholm:CANTA) today announced that representatives from the company's executive management will hold a company presentation and participate in investor meetings at the Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference in New York, November 10, 2026.

Location: Lotte NY Palace, New York

Format: Company Presentation by Hilde Steineger, CEO

Date and Time: Tuesday November 10 at 9:20 - 9:50 AM ET (3:20 - 3:50 PM CET)

Webcast: Link to webcast

In addition, Cantargia will be presenting at the Biostock Life Science Summit November 5 in Lund, Sweden. For more information, please follow the link to the event.

Live webcasts and replays, when available, can be found under the Newsroom section on Cantargia's homepage at https://cantargia.com. The archived webcast will be available for replay for at least 30 days.

For further information, please contact

Hilde Steineger, CEO

Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60

E-mail: info@cantargia.com

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases and has established a platform based on the protein IL1RAP, involved in a number of cancer forms and inflammatory diseases. Cantargia's oncology program, the antibody nadunolimab (CAN04), is being studied clinically, primarily in combination with chemotherapy with a focus on pancreatic cancer and non-small cell lung cancer. Positive data for the combinations indicate stronger efficacy than would be expected from chemotherapy alone. Cantargia's second development program, the antibody CAN10, blocks signaling via IL1RAP in a different manner than nadunolimab and addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases. In September 2025, the acquisition of CAN10 by Otsuka Pharmaceutical was completed.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker:CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at www.cantargia.com.

Attachments

Cantargia to Present at the Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference

SOURCE: Cantargia

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cantargia-to-present-at-the-stifel-2026-healthcare-conference-1242425