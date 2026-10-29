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WKN: A2JAZX | ISIN: SE0006371126 | Ticker-Symbol: 7V3
Frankfurt
28.10.26 | 08:02
0,094 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
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CANTARGIA AB Chart 1 Jahr
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0,0840,18208:15
ACCESS Newswire
29.10.2026 07:50 Uhr
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Cantargia Presents Nomination Committee Ahead of 2027 AGM

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2026 / Cantargia AB (publ)(STO:CANTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on antibody-based therapeutics targeting IL1RAP, today provided notification that the Nomination Committee (NC) has been appointed ahead of the 2027 Annual General Meeting (AGM) and consists of Anna Magnusson (Fjärde AP-fonden), Anna Henricsson (Handelsbanken Fonder), Henrick Schill, and Magnus Persson (Chairman of the Board). The NC has been appointed in accordance with the guidelines established at the 2023 AGM.

As of September 30, 2026, the Nomination Committee represents approximately 13 per cent of the shares in Cantargia. In accordance with the guideline, Cantargia's largest shareholders have been offered to nominate a member. Avanza Pension, Fenja Capital Partners and American Century Investment have refrained from appointing a representative. Anna Magnusson, representing the largest shareholder, will be the chairman of the NC.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on May 25, 2027, at Ideon Gateway, Scheelevägen 27, in Lund, Sweden.

The Nomination Committee's tasks for the AGM are to propose a Chairman for the AGM, members of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Board of Directors, remuneration to the members and the chairman respectively and potential remuneration for committee and election of auditor, including principles of remuneration of the auditor. Finally, the NC will propose principles for appointing the Nomination Committee (if the Nomination Committee considers that the current principles and instructions should be updated).

Shareholders are welcome to submit their proposals and views to the NC to Cantargia AB, Att: Nomination Committee, Scheelevägen 27, 223 63 Lund, or by e-mail to info@cantargia.com. To ensure that proposals can be considered by the Nomination Committee, proposals shall be submitted in due time before the Annual General Meeting and received no later than January 31, 2027.

The Nomination Committee's proposals will be announced in the notice for the AGM and on Cantargia's web site.

For further information, please contact
Hilde Steineger, CEO
Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60
E-mail: info@cantargia.com

About Cantargia
Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company developing antibody-based therapies for life-threatening diseases by targeting IL1RAP, a protein implicated in multiple cancer indications and inflammatory diseases. The Company's lead program, nadunolimab, is in clinical development in multiple cancer indications including pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, myelodysplastic syndrome, acute myeloid leukemia, and non-small cell lung cancer. In September 2025, Otsuka Pharmaceutical completed its acquisition of the Company's second program, CAN10, which blocks IL1RAP signaling through a distinct mechanism and was developed for serious autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. CAN10 was discovered through CANxx, Cantargia's antibody discovery engine, which is now advancing next-generation IL1RAP-directed candidates, including bispecific antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates, in preclinical development.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker:CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at https://cantargia.com.

Attachments
Cantargia presents Nomination Committee ahead of 2027 AGM

SOURCE: Cantargia



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cantargia-presents-nomination-committee-ahead-of-2027-agm-1243506

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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