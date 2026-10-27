

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (SWOBY, BIOVF, SOBI.ST) Tuesday said that it turned to a profit in the third quarter of 2026 from last year's loss, helped by higher revenues, especially from the Haematology division. Looking ahead, the company also updated its annual revenue outlook.



On the Stockholm Exchange, SOBI.ST is up 2.9 percent on Tuesday's trading at 470.40 Swedish Kroner.



The biopharmaceutical company posted third-quarter profit of 2.35 billion Swedish Kroner or 6.69 Kroner per share, compared to a loss of 2.89 billion Kroner or 8.32 Kroner per share in the same period last year.



On an adjusted basis, earnings per share were 6.89 Kroner, compared to earnings of 6.05 Kroner per share in the corresponding period a year ago.



Swedish Orphan Biovitrum said that third-quarter revenue rose 17 percent to 9.12 billion Kroner from 7.78 billion Kroner in the previous-year period.



The company's EBITA for the three months climbed 10 percent to 3.99 billion Kroner from 3.62 billion Kroner in the same period of 2025. Adjusted EBITA rose 11 percent to 4.09 billion Kroner from 3.67 billion Kroner in the year-ago period.



The company said that adjusted EBITA margin fell to 44 percent from 47 percent recorded in the previous-year quarter.



Swedish Orphan Biovitrum also updated its outlook for fiscal 2026. Revenue is expected to grow by high-teens to low-20s percent at constant exchange rates CER, compared to the earlier range of mid- to high-teens percent.



The company continues to expect adjusted EBITA margin in the mid-to-high-30s percent of revenue.



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