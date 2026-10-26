Truelink Capital Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Johnson Controls' Global Intrusion Products Business

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Truelink Capital ("Truelink"), a Los Angeles-based private equity firm focused on growth and long-term value creation, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the global intrusion products business of Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI) ("Global Intrusion Products Business" or the "Business"). Following the close of the transaction, the Business will operate as an independent, standalone company, backed from day one by Truelink's commitment to invest behind its products, its brands, its people, and its existing and new markets. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of calendar year 2027, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The Business is a global leader in the design and production of intrusion detection and alarm communication products, including panels, sensors, and detectors, sold primarily through security dealers. Its portfolio includes some of the most trusted brands in the security industry, such as DSC, Qolsys, PowerG, Visonic, Bentel, and Sur-Gard. The Business serves a broad network of dealers, integrators, distributors, and service providers across North America, Latin America, EMEA, and APAC. With roots dating back to 1973, the Business was built through Tyco's acquisitions of DSC and Visonic and became part of Johnson Controls through its 2016 merger with Tyco.

As a standalone company, the Business will have dedicated leadership, faster decision cycles, and a capital structure built for growth, allowing it to bring new products to market more quickly and pursue opportunities that were previously outside the scope of a diversified corporate portfolio. Truelink intends to invest significantly in next-generation panels, sensors, communicators, and interactive platforms, as well as expand engineering capacity, brand and channel programs, and target expansion into adjacent and international markets. Further investment and organizational announcements are expected in the coming months.

"The Global Intrusion Products Business is a remarkable collection of brands that security professionals and consumers have relied on for decades," said Todd Golditch, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Truelink Capital. "We see tremendous runway ahead for the Business and plan to invest meaningfully behind the core brands, R&D, and product development to accelerate the pace of new product introductions and deepen the Business's support for the dealer and partner community. We also see significant opportunity to extend into adjacent product categories and new customer segments, both organically and via strategic add-on acquisitions. I want to thank Johnson Controls for being an outstanding transaction partner and for entrusting us with this business."

This transaction reflects Truelink's continued focus on partnering with industry-leading companies in the industrials and business services sectors, and marks the fourth platform investment for Truelink Capital Fund II. The transaction follows Truelink's 2024 acquisition of Air Distribution Technologies, Inc., another Johnson Controls carve-out.

Evercore served as financial advisor to Truelink.

ABOUT TRUELINK CAPITAL

Truelink Capital is a private equity firm based in Los Angeles with over $4.3 billion of assets under management. Truelink pairs deep industry experience in the industrials and business services sectors with a commitment to building partnerships that drive long-term value through an operationally focused strategy. Truelink partners with management, corporate sellers, and founders to accelerate growth through the execution of strategic initiatives and transformative add-on acquisitions. Learn more at: www.truelinkcap.com.

ABOUT JOHNSON CONTROLS

Johnson Controls, a global leader in thermal management, mission-critical building systems, energy efficiency, and decarbonization, helps customers use energy more productively, reduce carbon emissions, and operate with the precision and resilience required in rapidly expanding industries such as data centers, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, advanced manufacturing, and higher education. For more than 140 years, Johnson Controls has delivered performance where it really matters. Backed by advanced technology, lifecycle services and an industry-leading field organization, we elevate customer performance, turn goals into real-world results and help move society forward. Visit johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnsoncontrols on social platforms.

MEDIA CONTACTS

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Head of Business Development

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Truelink Capital

SOURCE Truelink Capital