Biddance AI Systems, Inc. Announces First Half of Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

XIAMEN, China, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Biddance AI Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDAI) (the "Company"), a China-based information technology consulting and solutions service provider, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2026.

Ms. Xiaoyang Huang, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Biddance AI Systems, Inc., commented, "We are delighted with the robust year-over-year revenue growth achieved in the first half of the fiscal year. Our hardware and equipment sales served as the main revenue driver, providing solid support to the segment's expansion. Concurrently, we are aggressively seeking to expand our client base for our tax services."

First Half 2026 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $1.23 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 compared to $0.74 million for the same period of last year.

Cost of revenue was $1.02 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 compared to $0.57 million for the same period of last year.

Gross profit was $0.20 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 compared to $0.17 million for the same period of last year.

Net loss was $1.37 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 compared to a net loss of $0.92 million for the same period of last year.

First Half 2026 Financial Results

Revenue

Total revenues were $1.23 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $0.74 million for the same period of last year. The revenue increase was mainly due to the increase in hardware sales.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit was $0.20 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 compared to $0.17 million for the same period of last year.

Gross profit margin as a percentage of revenue decreased to 16.4% for the six months ended June 30, 2026 from 23.4% for the same period of last year.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were $2.00 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, an increase of 31.7% from $1.52 million for the same period of last year. The increase in operating expense in 2026 was primarily due to the increase in general and administrative expenses.

Other Income

Total other income, net, was $0.33 million ($327,339) and $0.33 million ($330,596) for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

Net Income (Loss)

As a result of the factors described above, net loss was $1.37 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to a net loss of $0.92 million for the comparable period of 2025.

Basic and Diluted Loss per Share

Basic and diluted loss per share was $0.16 for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $0.11 for the same period of last year.

Cash Flow

Net cash used in operating activities was $1.08 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $1.15 million for the same period of last year.

Net cash provided by investing activities was $4.15 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to net cash used in investing activities of $0.23 million for the same period of last year.

Net cash provided by financing activities was $10.42 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026.

About Biddance AI Systems, Inc.

Biddance AI Systems, Inc. (formerly known as Hitek Global Inc.), headquartered in Xiamen, China, is an information technology ("IT") consulting and solutions service provider in China. The Company has two lines of business: 1) services to small and medium businesses, which consists of Anti-Counterfeiting Tax Control System ("ACTCS") tax devices, ACTCS services, and IT services, and 2) services to large businesses, which consists of hardware sales and software sales. The Company's vision is to become a one-stop consulting destination for holistic IT and other business consulting services in China. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.xmhitek.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

The following tables summarize our results of operations for the periods indicated:

BIDDANCE AI SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Expressed in U.S. Dollars, except for the number of shares)





June 30,

2026



December 31,

2025





(Unaudited)







Assets











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 17,088,014



$ 3,611,999

Short-term investments



19,970,243





18,364,219

Accounts receivable, net



5,350,006





5,407,989

Advances to suppliers, net



4,422





290,680

Inventories, net



85,568





79,411

Loans receivable



589,528





6,020,220

Other receivable



5,846,247





6,846,247

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



10,507





171,661

Total current assets



48,944,535





40,792,426



















Non-current assets















Non-current accounts receivable, net



-





1,027,421

Non-current loans receivable



-





285,996

Property, equipment and software, net



332,488





475,189

Total non-current assets



332,488





1,788,606

Total Assets

$ 49,277,023



$ 42,581,032



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity















Current liabilities















Accounts payable

$ 255,982



$ 292,065

Loan payable - related party



-





2,645,465

Deferred revenue



65,298





73,059

Taxes payable



1,832,077





1,795,736

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



160,776





148,342

Total current liabilities



2,314,133





4,954,667



















Non-current Liabilities















Deferred income tax liabilities, net



1,559,142





1,616,053

Total non-current liabilities



1,559,142





1,616,053

Total Liabilities



3,873,275





6,570,720



















Commitments and Contingencies



-





-



















Shareholders' Equity















Class A Ordinary Shares, US$0.375 par value; 800,000 shares authorized,

799,861 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026; 800,000 shares

authorized, 5,629 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025*



299,948





2,111

Class B Ordinary Shares, US$0.0001 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized,

8,192,000 shares issued and outstanding



819





819

Additional paid-in capital



35,040,217





24,920,060

Statutory reserve



836,215





836,215

Retained earnings



9,301,135





10,671,200

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(74,586)





(420,093)

Total Shareholders' Equity



45,403,748





36,010,312



















Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 49,277,023



$ 42,581,032



BIDDANCE AI SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Expressed in U.S. Dollars, except for the number of shares)





Six Months Ended

June 30,





2026



2025





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

Revenues

$ 1,226,046



$ 741,541

Cost of revenues



(1,024,835)





(567,675)

Gross profit



201,211





173,866



















Operating expenses:















General and administrative



2,002,067





1,519,128

Selling



1,411





2,325

Total operating expenses



2,003,478





1,521,453



















Operating loss



(1,802,267)





(1,347,587)



















Other income (expense)















Net investment gain



102,363





82,463

Interest income



210,639





412,683

Interest expense



-





(153,049)

Other income (expense), net



14,337





(11,501)

Total other income, net



327,339





330,596



















Loss before income taxes



(1,474,928)





(1,016,991)

Income tax benefit



(104,863)





(100,882)



















Net loss

$ (1,370,065)



$ (916,109)

Comprehensive loss















Net loss

$ (1,370,065)



$ (916,109)

Foreign currency translation gain



345,507





236,419



















Comprehensive loss

$ (1,024,558)



$ (679,690)

Loss per ordinary share















Basic and diluted

$ (0.16)



$ (0.11)



















Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding















Basic and diluted*



8,313,997





8,197,629



BIDDANCE AI SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 (Expressed in U.S. Dollars, except for the number of shares)





Class A

Ordinary Shares*



Class B

Ordinary Shares



Additional















Accumulated

other



Total





Number of

shares



Amount



Number of

shares



Amount



paid-in

capital



Statutory

reserve



Retained

earnings



comprehensive

loss



Shareholders'

Equity

Balance as of

December 31, 2024



5,629



$ 2,111





8,192,000



$ 819



$ 24,920,060



$ 836,215



$ 10,491,058



$ (975,343)



$ 35,274,920

Foreign currency

translation adjustment



-





-





-





-





-





-





-





236,419





236,419

Net loss



-





-





-





-





-





-





(916,109)





-





(916,109)

Balance as of

June 30, 2025

(unaudited)



5,629



$ 2,111





8,192,000



$ 819



$ 24,920,060



$ 836,215



$ 9,574,949



$ (738,924)



$ 34,595,230







Class A

Ordinary Shares*



Class B

Ordinary Shares



Additional















Accumulated

other



Total





Number of

shares



Amount



Number of

shares



Amount



paid-in

capital



Statutory

reserve



Retained

earnings



comprehensive

loss



Shareholders'

Equity

Balance as of

December 31, 2025



5,629



$ 2,111





8,192,000



$ 819



$ 24,920,060



$ 836,215



$ 10,671,200



$ (420,093)



$ 36,010,312

Foreign currency

translation adjustment



-





-





-





-





-





-





-





345,507





345,507

Issuance of ordinary

shares



794,232





297,837





-





-





10,120,157













-





-





10,417,994

Net loss



-





-





-





-





-





-





(1,370,065)





-





(1,370,065)

Balance as of

June 30, 2026

(unaudited)



799,861



$ 299,948





8,192,000



$ 819



$ 35,040,217



$ 836,215



$ 9,301,135



$ (74,586)



$ 45,403,748



BIDDANCE AI SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Expressed in U.S. Dollars)





Six Months Ended

June 30,





2026



2025





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities:











Net loss

$ (1,370,065)



$ (916,109)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization



154,064





145,775

Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment



1,433





-

Accrued interest income from loans, net



-





(104,790)

Net investment gain



(55,640)





(66,820)

Provision for expected credit losses of receivables



506,980





482,621

Provision for obsolete inventories



2,019





3,832

Deferred income tax



(105,252)





(100,882)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Short-term investments - trading securities



(1,312,113)





2,427,711

Accounts receivable



710,590





1,044,167

Advance to suppliers



291,845





(2,272,803)

Inventories



(5,700)





12,483

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



164,540





265,122

Accounts payable



(42,330)





(50,983)

Advance from customers



-





291,466

Deferred revenue



(9,888)





(16,056)

Tax payable



(18,497)





5,781

Due to related parties



-





16,546

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



7,798





(13,461)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities



(1,080,216)





1,153,600



















Cash flows from investing activities:















Loans to third parties



(291,443)





(413,645)

Loans repayment by third parties



3,439,030





137,882

Purchases of held-to-maturity investments



(1,000,000)





(1,650,000)

Redemption of held-to-maturity investments



2,000,000





700,000

Refund of deposit for acquisition



-





1,000,000

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



4,147,587





(225,763)



















Cash flows from financing activities:















Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares



10,417,994





-

Net cash provided by financing activities



10,417,994





-



















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



(9,350)





33,690

Net increase in cash



13,476,015





961,527

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period



3,611,999





7,236,798

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period

$ 17,088,014



$ 8,198,325



















Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:















Cash paid for income taxes

$ -



$ -

Cash paid for interest

$ -



$ -



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

SOURCE Biddance AI Systems, Inc.