Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 27.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Analysten-Kursziel über dem Dreifachen: Knackt die Aktie jetzt den Trend?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
BA

WKN: A42NL1 | ISIN: VGG1094C1014 | Ticker-Symbol: 2ZX
NASDAQ
26.10.26 | 20:40
2,140 US-Dollar
+0,47 % +0,010
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
BIDDANCE AI SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIDDANCE AI SYSTEMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
26.10.2026 22:00 Uhr
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Biddance AI Systems, Inc. Announces First Half of Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

XIAMEN, China, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Biddance AI Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDAI) (the "Company"), a China-based information technology consulting and solutions service provider, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2026.

Ms. Xiaoyang Huang, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Biddance AI Systems, Inc., commented, "We are delighted with the robust year-over-year revenue growth achieved in the first half of the fiscal year. Our hardware and equipment sales served as the main revenue driver, providing solid support to the segment's expansion. Concurrently, we are aggressively seeking to expand our client base for our tax services."

First Half 2026 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue was $1.23 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 compared to $0.74 million for the same period of last year.
  • Cost of revenue was $1.02 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 compared to $0.57 million for the same period of last year.
  • Gross profit was $0.20 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 compared to $0.17 million for the same period of last year.
  • Net loss was $1.37 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 compared to a net loss of $0.92 million for the same period of last year.

First Half 2026 Financial Results

Revenue

Total revenues were $1.23 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $0.74 million for the same period of last year. The revenue increase was mainly due to the increase in hardware sales.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit was $0.20 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 compared to $0.17 million for the same period of last year.

Gross profit margin as a percentage of revenue decreased to 16.4% for the six months ended June 30, 2026 from 23.4% for the same period of last year.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were $2.00 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, an increase of 31.7% from $1.52 million for the same period of last year. The increase in operating expense in 2026 was primarily due to the increase in general and administrative expenses.

Other Income

Total other income, net, was $0.33 million ($327,339) and $0.33 million ($330,596) for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

Net Income (Loss)

As a result of the factors described above, net loss was $1.37 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to a net loss of $0.92 million for the comparable period of 2025.

Basic and Diluted Loss per Share

Basic and diluted loss per share was $0.16 for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $0.11 for the same period of last year.

Cash Flow

Net cash used in operating activities was $1.08 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $1.15 million for the same period of last year.

Net cash provided by investing activities was $4.15 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to net cash used in investing activities of $0.23 million for the same period of last year.

Net cash provided by financing activities was $10.42 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026.

About Biddance AI Systems, Inc.

Biddance AI Systems, Inc. (formerly known as Hitek Global Inc.), headquartered in Xiamen, China, is an information technology ("IT") consulting and solutions service provider in China. The Company has two lines of business: 1) services to small and medium businesses, which consists of Anti-Counterfeiting Tax Control System ("ACTCS") tax devices, ACTCS services, and IT services, and 2) services to large businesses, which consists of hardware sales and software sales. The Company's vision is to become a one-stop consulting destination for holistic IT and other business consulting services in China. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.xmhitek.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

The following tables summarize our results of operations for the periods indicated:

BIDDANCE AI SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars, except for the number of shares)




June 30,
2026



December 31,
2025




(Unaudited)





Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents


$

17,088,014



$

3,611,999


Short-term investments



19,970,243




18,364,219


Accounts receivable, net



5,350,006




5,407,989


Advances to suppliers, net



4,422




290,680


Inventories, net



85,568




79,411


Loans receivable



589,528




6,020,220


Other receivable



5,846,247




6,846,247


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



10,507




171,661


Total current assets



48,944,535




40,792,426











Non-current assets









Non-current accounts receivable, net



-




1,027,421


Non-current loans receivable



-




285,996


Property, equipment and software, net



332,488




475,189


Total non-current assets



332,488




1,788,606


Total Assets


$

49,277,023



$

42,581,032











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









Current liabilities









Accounts payable


$

255,982



$

292,065


Loan payable - related party



-




2,645,465


Deferred revenue



65,298




73,059


Taxes payable



1,832,077




1,795,736


Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



160,776




148,342


Total current liabilities



2,314,133




4,954,667











Non-current Liabilities









Deferred income tax liabilities, net



1,559,142




1,616,053


Total non-current liabilities



1,559,142




1,616,053


Total Liabilities



3,873,275




6,570,720











Commitments and Contingencies



-




-











Shareholders' Equity









Class A Ordinary Shares, US$0.375 par value; 800,000 shares authorized,
799,861 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026; 800,000 shares
authorized, 5,629 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025*



299,948




2,111


Class B Ordinary Shares, US$0.0001 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized,
8,192,000 shares issued and outstanding



819




819


Additional paid-in capital



35,040,217




24,920,060


Statutory reserve



836,215




836,215


Retained earnings



9,301,135




10,671,200


Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(74,586)




(420,093)


Total Shareholders' Equity



45,403,748




36,010,312











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$

49,277,023



$

42,581,032


BIDDANCE AI SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars, except for the number of shares)




Six Months Ended
June 30,




2026



2025




(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)


Revenues


$

1,226,046



$

741,541


Cost of revenues



(1,024,835)




(567,675)


Gross profit



201,211




173,866











Operating expenses:









General and administrative



2,002,067




1,519,128


Selling



1,411




2,325


Total operating expenses



2,003,478




1,521,453











Operating loss



(1,802,267)




(1,347,587)











Other income (expense)









Net investment gain



102,363




82,463


Interest income



210,639




412,683


Interest expense



-




(153,049)


Other income (expense), net



14,337




(11,501)


Total other income, net



327,339




330,596











Loss before income taxes



(1,474,928)




(1,016,991)


Income tax benefit



(104,863)




(100,882)











Net loss


$

(1,370,065)



$

(916,109)


Comprehensive loss









Net loss


$

(1,370,065)



$

(916,109)


Foreign currency translation gain



345,507




236,419











Comprehensive loss


$

(1,024,558)



$

(679,690)


Loss per ordinary share









Basic and diluted


$

(0.16)



$

(0.11)











Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding









Basic and diluted*



8,313,997




8,197,629


BIDDANCE AI SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 and 2025

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars, except for the number of shares)




Class A
Ordinary Shares*



Class B
Ordinary Shares



Additional









Accumulated
other



Total




Number of
shares



Amount



Number of
shares



Amount



paid-in
capital



Statutory
reserve



Retained
earnings



comprehensive
loss



Shareholders'
Equity


Balance as of
December 31, 2024



5,629



$

2,111




8,192,000



$

819



$

24,920,060



$

836,215



$

10,491,058



$

(975,343)



$

35,274,920


Foreign currency
translation adjustment



-




-




-




-




-




-




-




236,419




236,419


Net loss



-




-




-




-




-




-




(916,109)




-




(916,109)


Balance as of
June 30, 2025
(unaudited)



5,629



$

2,111




8,192,000



$

819



$

24,920,060



$

836,215



$

9,574,949



$

(738,924)



$

34,595,230




Class A
Ordinary Shares*



Class B
Ordinary Shares



Additional









Accumulated
other



Total




Number of
shares



Amount



Number of
shares



Amount



paid-in
capital



Statutory
reserve



Retained
earnings



comprehensive
loss



Shareholders'
Equity


Balance as of
December 31, 2025



5,629



$

2,111




8,192,000



$

819



$

24,920,060



$

836,215



$

10,671,200



$

(420,093)



$

36,010,312


Foreign currency
translation adjustment



-




-




-




-




-




-




-




345,507




345,507


Issuance of ordinary
shares



794,232




297,837




-




-




10,120,157








-




-




10,417,994


Net loss



-




-




-




-




-




-




(1,370,065)




-




(1,370,065)


Balance as of
June 30, 2026
(unaudited)



799,861



$

299,948




8,192,000



$

819



$

35,040,217



$

836,215



$

9,301,135



$

(74,586)



$

45,403,748


BIDDANCE AI SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)




Six Months Ended
June 30,




2026



2025




(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)


Cash flows from operating activities:







Net loss


$

(1,370,065)



$

(916,109)


Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization



154,064




145,775


Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment



1,433




-


Accrued interest income from loans, net



-




(104,790)


Net investment gain



(55,640)




(66,820)


Provision for expected credit losses of receivables



506,980




482,621


Provision for obsolete inventories



2,019




3,832


Deferred income tax



(105,252)




(100,882)


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Short-term investments - trading securities



(1,312,113)




2,427,711


Accounts receivable



710,590




1,044,167


Advance to suppliers



291,845




(2,272,803)


Inventories



(5,700)




12,483


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



164,540




265,122


Accounts payable



(42,330)




(50,983)


Advance from customers



-




291,466


Deferred revenue



(9,888)




(16,056)


Tax payable



(18,497)




5,781


Due to related parties



-




16,546


Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



7,798




(13,461)


Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities



(1,080,216)




1,153,600











Cash flows from investing activities:









Loans to third parties



(291,443)




(413,645)


Loans repayment by third parties



3,439,030




137,882


Purchases of held-to-maturity investments



(1,000,000)




(1,650,000)


Redemption of held-to-maturity investments



2,000,000




700,000


Refund of deposit for acquisition



-




1,000,000


Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



4,147,587




(225,763)











Cash flows from financing activities:









Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares



10,417,994




-


Net cash provided by financing activities



10,417,994




-











Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



(9,350)




33,690


Net increase in cash



13,476,015




961,527


Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period



3,611,999




7,236,798


Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period


$

17,088,014



$

8,198,325











Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:









Cash paid for income taxes


$

-



$

-


Cash paid for interest


$

-



$

-


The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

SOURCE Biddance AI Systems, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.