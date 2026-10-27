Atos International: Eviden launches ASTRA-LAS, a new tactical decision-support solution for naval operations

Press Release

Eviden launches ASTRA-LAS, a new tactical decision-support solution for naval operations

Paris, France - October 27, 2026 - Eviden, the Atos Group product brand leading in cybersecurity products, mission-critical systems and vision AI today announces the launch of ASTRA-LAS (Tactical Assistant for Analysis and Action - Above-Water Warfare), a solution designed to support officers and operators in making decisions in complex naval environments.

ASTRA-LAS harnesses available operational data to provide above-water warfare operators with an enhanced visual representation of their tactical environment, automated analyses and recommendations tailored to their mission. The solution therefore helps improve the use of information, reduce operators' cognitive workload and shorten operational decision-making cycles.

Eviden's ASTRA-LAS is the naval warfare application of Atos Codex, the real-time operational decision-making platform recently launched by Atos.

Addressing new information-superiority challenges

Modern naval operations rely on a growing volume of data generated by multiple sensors and systems. In this context, the ability to exploit this information rapidly is essential to achieving information and operational superiority.

ASTRA-LAS supports the digital transformation of naval operations, driven in particular by the emergence of onboard data hubs. These environments enable operational data to be collected and exploited more rapidly, making data-centric tools available to operators and supporting their decision-making.

Developed using an agile approach centered on the operational needs of naval forces, ASTRA-LAS enables new features and updates to be rapidly integrated during deployments at sea. Its analytical capabilities can also evolve in line with operational feedback and operators' requirements.

An innovation ecosystem supporting naval operations

Eviden draws on an ecosystem of partners to enhance ASTRA-LAS's capabilities and continuously address the evolving tactical needs of naval forces.

ASTRA-LAS incorporates digital orders of battle developed by Racine Group using open-source intelligence (OSINT), as well as AI-based route optimization technologies developed by HawAI.tech.

Eviden's approach combines operational expertise, data capabilities and technological innovation from small and medium-sized companies and start-ups within the defense ecosystem. It is designed to deliver capabilities that address naval forces' growing requirements for information exploitation and decision support.

Bernard Payer, head of mission-critical systems at Eviden, Atos Group, said: "As the pace of operations accelerates and the number of information sources continues to grow, naval forces need solutions capable of rapidly turning maritime situational-awareness data into operational advantages. With ASTRA-LAS, Eviden is applying its expertise in data processing, advanced algorithms and mission-critical systems to support this ambition."

ASTRA-LAS builds on Eviden's expertise in defense systems integration and the development of mission-critical systems. Eviden's solutions process information and help maintain a secure and reliable decision-making chain by applying new decision-support technologies. With ASTRA-LAS, Eviden brings this expertise to naval operations by combining operational data, tactical situation visualization and mission-specific algorithms. This provides operators with directly actionable information and supports them throughout the decision-making process.

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About Eviden

Eviden is the Atos Group brand focused on cybersecurity products, mission-critical systems and vision AI. A trusted partner to public and private sector organizations, Eviden deploys advanced analytics capabilities and helps ensure the robustness, continuity and resilience of its customers' operations. Leveraging more than 2,200 experts and 720 patents, Eviden helps protect people, data and critical infrastructures worldwide, at the convergence of intelligence, sovereignty and trust.

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 53,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €7.2 billion, operating in 54 countries under two brands - Atos for services and Eviden for products and systems. European number one in cybersecurity and a leader in cloud, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is listed on Euronext Paris.

Press contact

Isabelle Grangé | isabelle.grange@atosgroup.com | +33 (0) 6 64 56 74 88

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