

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on Monday announced that Ripple, a leading provider of blockchain solutions across traditional and digital finance, has been granted final approval for chartering Ripple National Trust Bank (RNTB). OCC had granted a conditional approval for the same in December 2025.



Founded in 2012, California-headquartered Ripple is a leading provider of blockchain solutions and capabilities. Ripple's U.S. Dollar-denominated stablecoin, RLUSD, and the digital asset XRP underpin these capabilities.



Setting up of a federally supervised national trust bank is expected to strengthen Ripple's regulatory foundation for RLUSD, as well as its institutional digital asset infrastructure.



'For years, we've said crypto and banks work better together. Final approval for Ripple National Trust Bank is what that looks like in practice,' said Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple. 'We've spent over a decade building regulated financial infrastructure that institutions can actually use at scale. A national trust charter gives us an even stronger foundation for RLUSD and the institutional products we're building across payments, custody and capital markets.'



RNTB's approved activities include managing the segregated reserves supporting Ripple USD (RLUSD), as well as acting as collateral trustee of the reserves for the benefit of RLUSD holders and providing fiduciary digital asset custody services.



RLUSD would continue to be issued by Standard Custody & Trust Company, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ripple Labs that is regulated by the New York Department of Financial Services. Launched in December 2024, the stablecoin currently commands a market capitalization of close to $2.6 billion.



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