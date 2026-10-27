Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2026) - First Lithium Minerals Corp. (CSE: FLM) (OTC Pink: FLMCF) (FSE: X28) ("First Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Deepak Varshney to the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Varshney will replace Ernest Mast who will be stepping down due to other business commitments. Mr. Mast has been a Board member since 2021 and will remain an advisor to the Company.

Mr. Varshney is a professional geologist with more than fifteen years of experience in mineral exploration and development, complemented by considerable capital markets expertise. He serves as CEO and a director of Formation Metals and has raised more than $75 million for exploration companies over the past three years. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Geosciences from Simon Fraser University.

Rob Saltsman, President & CEO of the Company, commented: "On behalf of the Board, I would like to sincerely thank Ernest Mast for his exceptional expert advisory and commitment through a critical period of going public and positioning First Lithium as an exciting lithium exploration project with the potential to become a world-class lithium brine resource in Chile. We look forward to working with him and benefiting from his counseling in his capacity as an advisor to the company.

We are also delighted to welcome Deepak Varshney to the Board. As the Company transitions to its planned inaugural drilling campaign at the Ascotan project, Deepak's professional geological background, combined with his industry experience and perspective, will be instrumental as we advance towards potential resource delineation."

About First Lithium Minerals

First Lithium Minerals is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company. The Company is exploring for lithium and alkali metals at its 100%-owned Ascotan Project comprised of approximately 6,400 ha of mining concessions at the Salar de Ascotan in the Antofagasta Region of northern Chile. Two property-wide geophysical surveys identified priority exploration drill targets for potential brine mineralization. The Company is currently planning its inaugural exploration drilling program. The Company is also exploring for gold at its 100%-owned Lidstone Gold Project comprised of 9,600 ha of mining claims in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

Additional information about the Company is available on the Company's website: www.firstlithium.ca

For further information please contact:

Rob Saltsman, CEO and Director

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