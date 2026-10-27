

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT), a hospitality company, on Tuesday reported higher net income in the third quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.



For the third quarter, Net income attributable to the company's stockholders increased to $536 million from $420 million in the previous year.



Earnings per share were $2.37 versus $1.78 last year.



On an adjusted basis, net income increased to $556 million from $498 million in the previous year.



Adjusted earnings per share were $2.45 versus $2.11 last year.



Adjusted EBITDA jumped to $1.06 billion from $976 million in the previous year.



Operating income surged to $909 million from $777 million in the prior year.



Revenue increased to $3.33 billion from $3.12 billion in the previous year.



Looking ahead, the company expects fourth-quarter net income to range from $507 million to $521 million and earnings per share of $2.25 and $2.31.



Adjusted net income for the fourth quarter is projected to be around $522 million to $536 million, and adjusted earnings per share of 2.32 and 2.38.



Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter is anticipated to be $1.05 billion from $1.07 billion.



For the full year 2026, the company expects net income from $1.910 billion to $1.924 billion and earnings per share of 8.38 and 8.44.



Adjusted net income for the full year 2026 is anticipated to be $2.068 billion and $2.082 billion and adjusted earnings per share of 9.07 and 9.13.



Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2026 is anticipated to be $4.06 billion from $4.08 billion.



In the pre-market trading, Hilton Worldwide is 5.22% lesser at $33.50 on the New York Stock Exchange.



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