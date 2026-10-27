

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The German stock market was down marginally in negative territory a little past noon on Tuesday with stocks turning in a mixed performance as investors looked for direction ahead of key central bank meetings.



The Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, the Bank of Japan and the Bank of Canada are scheduled to make their monetary policy announcements this week.



Oil prices edged higher after a weak start. Brent crude front-month futures rose to $111.91 from a low of $109.53, before dropping to $111.16, up nearly 0.4% from previous close.



The benchmark DAX, which climbed to 25,429.20 after opening marginally down from previous close, was down 17.54 points or 0.07% at 25,393.30 half an hour past noon.



Shares of consumer goods maker Beiersdorf dropped 4.4% after third-quarter sales fell short of expectations. The company said organic ?sales fell 1.3% in the July-September period, compared with ?an expected decline of 1.2%.



Mercedes-Benz shed 4.2%. BMW and Volkswagen drifted lower by 2.2% and 2%, respectively.



Rheinmetall declined 1.7%. Henkel and Vonovia lost 1.6% and 1.5%, respectively. Bayer, Deutsche Bank, Continental, Symrise, Daimler Truck Holding, BASF, MTU Aero Engines, E.ON and Fresenius slipped 0.5%-1.1%.



Porsche moved up more than 2% after confirming its 2026 outlook following a sharp rebound in nine-month operating profit. The company reported net profit of €1.815 billion or €2.06 per share for the first nine months of 2026, up sharply from €114 million or €0.13 per share a year ago, primarily helped by lower cost of sales.



Profit before tax rose to €2.324 billion from €110 million in the same period last year. Operating profit increased to €1.735 billion from €40 million.



Siemens Energy moved up 1.8%. Infineon Technologies and SAP climbed 1.2% and 1.1%, respectively. Zalando, Gea Group and Hochtief gained 0.5%-0.8%.



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