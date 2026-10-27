Cupertino, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2026) - Boardwalktech Software Corp (TSXV: BWLK) (OTCQB: BWLKF) ("Boardwalk" or the "Company"), the leading provider of patented digital-ledger and AI-enabled Enterprise Software Solutions for Intelligent Information Management, announces a change in the previously announced shareholder meeting date.

The Boardwalktech Board of Directors previously announced that the special meeting of shareholders would be January 22, 2027. This special meeting has now been changed to an annual general and special meeting and will take place on December 31, 2026 at 10:00 am (Eastern Time). The record date for determining the shareholders of the Company entitled to receive notice of and vote at the meeting is November 24, 2026.

About Boardwalktech Software Corp.

Boardwalktech has developed a patented digital ledger and AI technology platform used by Fortune 500 companies to power mission-critical enterprise applications. The platform enables multiple parties to work simultaneously on the same data while preserving full data integrity, provenance, and auditability. Boardwalktech delivers purpose-built enterprise applications with deep integration into systems of record, significantly faster than traditional software platforms. The Company is headquartered in Cupertino, California, with offices in India and operations across North America. For more information, visit www.boardwalktech.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events, performance, and business opportunities and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Boardwalktech undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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