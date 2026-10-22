Certified Boardwalktech Verity integration extends ServiceNow Integrated Risk Management (IRM) with automated controls execution, continuous testing, and audit evidence collection

Cupertino, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2026) - Boardwalktech, Inc. (TSXV: BWLK) (OTCQB: BWLKF) today announced that the Boardwalktech Verity product has received ServiceNow certification and that the company is now a ServiceNow Build Partner. The integration extends ServiceNow Integrated Risk Management (IRM) with Boardwalktech's automated execution and testing of business and financial controls, helping customers reduce manual work and maintain evidence of control effectiveness.

ServiceNow IRM connects enterprise risk visibility, governance, and remediation. Boardwalktech Verity extends those capabilities into the enterprise systems and data where business and financial controls operate. Customers can manage controls automation from ServiceNow IRM, with Verity executing controls, testing results, and returning supporting evidence to the IRM platform.

For organizations managing large volumes of controls, the integration reduces repetitive execution, testing, and evidence-gathering tasks. Continuous monitoring helps teams identify control exceptions sooner, while data provenance and audit trails support traceability of results and the evidence behind them.

Andrew T. Duncan, CEO of Boardwalktech, stated, "The integration connects risk oversight with controls execution. Customers can now use ServiceNow IRM to coordinate their risk and compliance programs while Boardwalktech Verity automates the underlying controls work across connected enterprise systems. This gives risk, compliance, and audit teams a complete solution for assessing control effectiveness, executing automated continuous controls testing and monitoring, and delivering continuous controls improvement and risk remediation."

The ServiceNow Partner Program rewards partners for their broad expertise and experience to drive opportunities, reach new markets, and deliver transformative outcomes for joint customers across the enterprise. As a ServiceNow Build Partner, Boardwalktech develops integrated applications that extend the ServiceNow AI Platform. The Verity integration brings Boardwalktech's controls automation and AI capabilities into ServiceNow workflows, helping customers expand automation within their existing risk management environment.

Information about Boardwalk Verity and ServiceNow can be found at:

boardwalktech.com/verity-servicenow

About Boardwalktech

Boardwalktech has developed a patented digital ledger and AI technology platform used by Fortune 500 companies to power mission-critical enterprise applications. The platform enables multiple parties to work simultaneously on the same data while preserving data integrity, provenance, and auditability. Boardwalktech delivers purpose-built enterprise applications with deep integration into systems of record. The company is headquartered in Cupertino, California, with offices in India and operations across North America. For more information, visit www.boardwalktech.com.

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