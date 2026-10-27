Impauer Technologies Inc.: Impauer Technologies Announces Availability of Google Chrome Extension for Pauerone Wallet V1

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / Impauer Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "Impauer") (CSE:IMPR)(OTCQB:IMPTF) is pleased to announce that its flagship digital asset wallet, PauerOne Wallet V1 ("PauerOne" or the "Wallet"), has received official store approval from Google and is now live and available for download in the Google Chrome Web Store.

The official launch of the Chrome Extension expands PauerOne's reach into desktop Web3 environments, offering users direct, non-custodial access to decentralized finance (DeFi), Web3 applications, and multi-chain asset management directly from their desktop web browsers.

Unlocking Desktop Web3 Utility

With the Chrome Extension now live, PauerOne users can experience:

Frictionless Web3 Browser Integration: Connect to decentralized applications and Web3 protocols with a single click, eliminating the need for mobile connection relays or QR scans.

Connect to decentralized applications and Web3 protocols with a single click, eliminating the need for mobile connection relays or QR scans. Non-Custodial Multi-Chain Management: Store, send, and receive digital assets across Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and additional supported blockchain networks within one unified extension interface.

Store, send, and receive digital assets across Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and additional supported blockchain networks within one unified extension interface. Advanced MPC & Social Onboarding: Access wallets quickly using Google social logins powered by Multi-Party Computation (MPC) key-sharding, classic 12-word seed phrases, or biometric hardware security.

Access wallets quickly using Google social logins powered by Multi-Party Computation (MPC) key-sharding, classic 12-word seed phrases, or biometric hardware security. Peer-to-Peer Cross-Chain Swaps: Perform seamless, decentralized cross-chain asset swaps directly within the browser extension with complete self-custody throughout the transaction process.

Perform seamless, decentralized cross-chain asset swaps directly within the browser extension with complete self-custody throughout the transaction process. Browser Interaction Rewards: Participate in PauerOne's native interaction rewards program designed to incentivize ecosystem engagement.

Executive Commentary

"We are pleased to officially introduce PauerOne to Chrome users, building upon our initial Android and Web releases. The Google Chrome Extension marks a milestone in advancing Impauer's multi-platform strategy," stated Suha Askary, Chief Executive Officer of Impauer Technologies. "Google Chrome dominates global desktop web traffic, and deploying a native PauerOne extension allows the company to capture Web3 desktop users directly within their browsing environment, streamlining interactions with supported decentralized applications and accelerating overall platform adoption. The company has created a secure, frictionless, and intuitive extension that establishes a strong operational foundation for future product rollouts, broader desktop Web3 integration, and the continued expansion of the Impauer ecosystem."

Future Commercial Strategy & Monetization Model

The Company will be introducing integrated commercial features into future iterations of the PauerOne Wallet. While the Chrome Extension offers free access to core wallet utilities, upcoming platform updates are expected to introduce commercial features intended to support potential recurring revenue opportunities as platform adoption and activity develop.

Availability

The PauerOne Wallet V1 Chrome Extension is available immediately for download on the Google Chrome Web Store. Users can also access PauerOne on Mobile (Android) via the Google Play Store and directly through the PauerOne Web Application. Distribution approvals for iOS (Apple App Store) and additional browser extensions (Edge, Safari) remain in progress and are expected in the near future.

For further information regarding Impauer Technologies, please visit Impauer Technologies and PauerOne.

About Impauer Technologies Inc.

Impauer Technologies Inc. ("Impauer") is a public company listed on the (CSE:IMPR)(OTCQB:IMPTF). Impauer is building a unified suite of intelligent applications for the next generation of finance. Through artificial intelligence, commerce, intelligent payments, communications, digital wallets, and decentralized infrastructure, Impauer transforms advanced technology into real-world applications that people, businesses, and developers can use. The Company is focused on creating connected products that generate recurring revenue, support treasury growth, accelerate adoption, and contribute to long-term shareholder value.

For further information, please contact:

Suha Askary

Chief Executive Officer

Impauer Technologies Inc.

Email: info@impauer.io

Phone: +1 604 757-0331

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking information are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's long-form prospectus dated August 8, 2022, that is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this news release.

SOURCE: Impauer Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/impauer-technologies-announces-availability-of-google-chrome-extensio-1241806