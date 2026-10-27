

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) reported earnings for third quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $294.5 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $301.3 million, or $0.66 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Invesco Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $326.4 million or $0.72 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 14.2% to $1.873 billion from $1.640 billion last year.



Invesco Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $294.5 Mln. vs. $301.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.65 vs. $0.66 last year. -Revenue: $1.873 Bln vs. $1.640 Bln last year.



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