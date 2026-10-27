

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Coca-Cola Company (KO) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $4.009 billion, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $3.696 billion, or $0.86 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Coca-Cola Company reported adjusted earnings of $3.944 billion or $0.91 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.4% to $13.380 billion from $12.456 billion last year.



Coca-Cola Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $4.009 Bln. vs. $3.696 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.93 vs. $0.86 last year. -Revenue: $13.380 Bln vs. $12.456 Bln last year.



Full Year 2026 Guidance: Organic revenues (non-GAAP) At least 5% growth



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