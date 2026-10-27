Infosys Successfully Delivers Syngenta's Global SAP S/4HANA Transformation for Crop Protection Business

New digital core supports more than 10,000 employees across 80 countries, simplifying operations and creating a scalable foundation for future innovation

BENGALURU, India, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in AI-first business consulting and technology services, today announced the successful implementation and go-live of Crop Protection Core (CP Core), Syngenta's global SAP S/4HANA transformation for its Crop Protection business. Delivered jointly by Infosys and Syngenta, the program establishes a unified digital core supporting more than 10,000 employees across 80 countries, helping simplify business operations, strengthen governance, and create a scalable foundation for future innovation that enables Syngenta to better serve farmers worldwide.

Built on SAP S/4HANA, CP Core brought together multiple ERP environments into a single global platform, simplifying Syngenta's technology landscape and reducing core customizations in line with SAP best practices. The platform provides a unified digital core across research, manufacturing, supply chain, regulatory, finance, and commercial functions, improving collaboration, strengthening governance, and providing greater visibility across Syngenta's global Crop Protection business. The simplified technology landscape creates a stable foundation for future innovations while improving operational efficiency at scale.

Powered by Infosys Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions and platforms using generative and agentic AI technologies, and Infosys Cobalt cloud offerings, the transformation helped modernize business processes, improve data quality, and established a trusted enterprise data foundation. AI capabilities were introduced to automate routine activities and enable greater standardization while keeping people at the center of critical business decisions.

Feroz Sheikh, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Syngenta, said, "CP Core gives our people a simpler, more reliable way to work, helping us better serve farmers across all our markets. By bringing our operations onto one modern digital foundation, we are strengthening collaboration, improving agility, and enabling our teams to focus on advancing innovation and delivering the science and solutions that growers rely on. This transformation has simplified our technology landscape and established a strong platform for future innovation. Working with Infosys has been instrumental in making this transformation possible and positioning our global business for continued growth."

Jasmeet Singh, EVP and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys, said, "Large-scale ERP transformations require precision, deep industry expertise, and flawless execution and the successful implementation of CP Core reflects all three. Together with Syngenta, we have simplified the enterprise landscape, established a modern digital core, and created a scalable platform for continuous innovation. This milestone builds on Infosys' long-standing collaboration with Syngenta, combining our deep understanding of their business with capabilities of Infosys Cobalt, Infosys Topaz to deliver a resilient foundation that will support Syngenta's business transformation for years to come."

About Syngenta

Syngenta is a leading science-based agricultural technology (AgTech) company, creating Breakthroughs for farmers, in every field to help meet the demands of modern agriculture. Using cutting-edge innovation, and guided by its Sustainability Goal of higher yields with lower impact, Syngenta helps farmers to grow resilient, healthy crops that can feed a growing global population, while protecting and enhancing the planet. Syngenta employs more than 30,000 employees in over 90 countries and is part of Syngenta Group. It consists of two business units: Syngenta Crop Protection, headquartered in Switzerland, and Syngenta Seeds, headquartered in the United States.

To find out more about how Syngenta creates breakthroughs for farmers around the world, read our stories and follow-us on social media.

About Infosys

Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY) is a global leader in AI first business consulting and technology services. Over 325,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses, and communities. As navigators of enterprise transformation, we enable businesses in 59 countries to unlock AI value at scale. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we accelerate business transformation through our AI-first value framework, deep domain expertise, and our unique ability to orchestrate innovations from our AI-native partner ecosystem. Infosys is recognized as the fastest growing IT services brand globally, committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable partner for our clients where deep talent expertise, in an inclusive workplace, help them navigate their next.

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