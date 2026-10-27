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WKN: A410R3 | ISIN: CA85941M8806 | Ticker-Symbol: LAC
Tradegate
22.10.26 | 20:58
0,530 Euro
-0,93 % -0,005
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STERLING METALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STERLING METALS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5100,55013:17
0,5200,55512:03
ACCESS Newswire
27.10.2026 12:38 Uhr
815 Leser
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Sterling Metals Corp.: Sterling Metals Announces Board and Management Changes

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / Sterling Metals Corp. (TSXV:SAG)(OTCQB:SAGGF) ("Sterling" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Richard Patricio was elected to the board of directors at the Company's annual and special meeting of shareholders held on October 26, 2026.

In addition, the Company announces that Albert Contardi has been appointed Non-Executive Chairman of the Company in place of Mark Goodman. Mr. Goodman will remain a director of the Company. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Goodman for his contributions as Chairman.

Brief biographies of Messrs. Patricio and Contardi are as follows:

Mr. Patricio is President and Chief Executive Officer of Mega Uranium Ltd. Mr. Patricio is a graduate of Osgoode Hall Law School and is a member of the Law Society of Ontario. Mr. Patricio spent the last 20 years in the early-stage investment space where he has been involved with the founding and growth of many resource-based issuers and other technology companies. Mr. Patricio presently sits on the board of directors of several companies, each of which he is a founding director, including NexGen Energy Ltd., IsoEnergy Ltd. and Borealis Mining Company Limited.

Mr. Contardi is a consultant/adviser with over 15 years of legal, investment and capital markets experience. He is currently President of CFT Financial Corporation, a Toronto based exempt market dealer. Mr. Contardi's expertise involves advising and structuring corporate finance transactions in the mining, tech and bio-tech sectors to maximize the value of projects/assets. Mr. Contardi has been called to the Ontario Bar and is a graduate of Queen's University Law School.

About Sterling Metals

Sterling Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on large-scale Canadian copper exploration opportunities. The Company's flagship Soo Copper Project in Ontario comprises a 35,000+ hectare land position across the Batchewana Copper Belt, which hosts past production and multiple breccia and porphyry targets strategically located near robust infrastructure. Sterling also holds the Adeline Project in Labrador, which covers an extensive sediment-hosted copper belt with significant silver credits. Both projects have demonstrated potential for important new copper discoveries, underscoring Sterling's commitment to pioneering exploration in mineral-rich Canada.

For more information, please contact:

Sterling Metals Corp.
Mathew Wilson, President & CEO
Tel: (416) 643-3887
Email: info@sterlingmetals.ca
Website: www.sterlingmetals.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

SOURCE: Sterling Metals Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/sterling-metals-announces-board-and-management-changes-1241990

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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