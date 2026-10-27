

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The forthcoming monetary policy review by the Federal Reserve as well as the looming earning updates from tech majors dominated global market sentiment. Markets overwhelmingly expect the Fed to hold rates steady.



Wall Street Futures have strengthened mildly amidst positive sentiment generated by Anthropic's IPO filing. Major benchmarks in Europe are mostly trading in the green. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mixed note.



The six-currency Dollar Index added around a quarter percent. Bond yields mostly eased while markets wait for interest rate decisions by the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank as well as Bank of Japan.



Crude oil prices declined close to a percent amidst diplomatic efforts to ease tensions in the Middle East. Gold dropped more than a quarter percent. Cryptocurrencies mostly declined.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 52,509.10, up 0.28% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,692.80, up 0.21% Germany's DAX at 25,482.52, up 0.28% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,690.35, down 0.71% France's CAC 40 at 7,877.25, up 0.38% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,132.15, up 0.26% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 63,294.00, up 1.78% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,850.10, up 0.46% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,648.30, down 1.33% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 23,041.32, down 0.73% South Korea's KOSPI at 5,638.34, up 3.09%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 102.20, up 0.24% EUR/USD at 1.1147, down 0.24% GBP/USD at 1.3317, down 0.19% USD/JPY at 157.70, up 0.13% USD/CHF at 0.8284, up 0.13% AUD/USD at 0.7033, up 0.23%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.967%, down 0.30% Germany at 3.3370%, down 0.53% France at 4.947%, up 0.92% U.K. at 5.3202%, down 0.51% Japan at 2.789%, down 0.57%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jan) at $109.76, down 0.88% Crude Oil WTI Futures (Dec) at $100.75, down 0.99% Gold Futures (Dec) at $4,024.07, down 0.35% Silver Futures (Dec) at $53.46, down 1.62%



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $79,488.78, down 0.98% Ethereum at $2,299.54, down 1.13% BNB at $734.37, down 0.65% XRP at $1.29, up 0.27% Solana at $99.27, down 1.94%



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