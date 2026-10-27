Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2026) - Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU) ("Sankamap" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the discovery of a significant new hydrothermal gold system at its 100%-owned Fauro Property in the Solomon Islands. Systematic reconnaissance mapping and rock sampling in the northern portion of the property have returned multiple high-grade gold assays, including 18.85 g/t Au, 9.57 g/t Au, 9.53 g/t Au and 5.98 g/t Au, while coincident molybdenum values reaching 446 ppm provide compelling evidence that the Company may be vectoring toward the upper portions of a concealed porphyry copper-gold system (Figure 1).

The new discovery zone defines an approximately 1000-metre-long mineralized corridor that remains open for expansion and has never been drill tested.

Only 12% of the 1,245 rock samples collected during the 2026 prospecting program have been reported, with 1,098 assays remaining pending. The encouraging initial results provide valuable guidance for ongoing exploration and the continued advancement of priority target areas (Figure 2).

CEO John Florek commented: "This discovery has all the characteristics we hope to see during grassroots exploration. Not only have we identified numerous high-grade gold samples over a sizeable area, but the geochemistry is becoming increasingly compelling. The coincidence of elevated gold, silver, copper and high molybdenum values suggests we are exploring a large, vertically zoned hydrothermal system. Around the Pacific Rim, molybdenum commonly forms near the core of porphyry copper-gold systems, while high-grade gold often develops in the shallower epithermal environment. Finding both signatures together significantly increases our confidence that North Fauro could represent the upper expression of a much larger mineralized system.

"Every field program continues to reinforce our belief that Fauro is an underexplored district-scale project with the potential to host multiple discoveries. We are now integrating geology, geochemistry and upcoming geophysical surveys to prioritize the strongest drill targets."

Highlights:

Discovery of a new hydrothermal gold system extending over approximately 1000 metres

Rock samples returned: 18.85 g/t Au 9.57 g/t Au 9.53 g/t Au 5.98 g/t Au Additional values of 1.69, 1.35, 1.27 and 1.25 g/t Au.

Significant molybdenum (Mo) values up to 446 ppm, with additional samples returning 169, 150, 114, 106 and 89 ppm

Coincident Au-Ag-Cu-Mo-Pb-Zn geochemical signature indicative of a robust hydrothermal system

Discovery remains completely undrilled

IP/Resistivity survey planned to define sulphide-rich targets beneath the mineralized corridor





Figure 1: Map showing location of the new discovery zone at the Fauro Property, with high grade gold assays from rock samples.

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Sample ID Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (ppm) Mo (ppm) Pb (ppm) Zn (ppm) 454715 18.85 7.7 826 12 1765 635 455152 9.57 49.7 201 7 1795 337 454723 9.53 9.5 133 3 1905 705 454636 5.98 1.5 20 0.5 19 71 454742 1.69 0.9 147 4 32 193 454649 1.35 4.4 303 4 31 81 454674 1.27 12.3 86 446 713 323 454744 1.25 2.3 88 2 56 240 455165 0.99 0.3 244 1 24 157 454637 0.79 0.6 43 1 19 51 454640 0.78 6.8 240 7 152 202 454659 0.70 1.8 372 0.5 6 124 454747 0.57 2.4 527 4 1250 1935 454638 0.51 >100 33 89 146 136 454639 0.43 92.1 50 114 190 255 454675 0.39 15.5 125 150 887 232 454673 0.18 16.1 38 106 172 190 454672 0.16 25.0 23 169 171 99 454658 0.11 1.4 959 0.5 1 105 454691 0.01 0.3 592 0.5 9 111

Table 1: Assays of representative rock samples in Figure 1.





Figure 2: Locations of rock samples at the Fauro Property with assay highlights.

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Figure 3: Fauro Project location in the Solomon Block copper-gold trend. The information disclosed from adjacent properties is not necessarily indicative to the mineralization on Sankamap's property.

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Discussion

The new discovery at the Fauro property could be an extension of the known hydrothermal alteration characterized by silicification, sulphide mineralization and structurally controlled veining on the Fauro Property.

The spatial relationship between high-grade gold and elevated molybdenum is particularly significant.

In porphyry-epithermal systems throughout the southwest Pacific, including deposits in Papua New Guinea, the Philippines and Indonesia, molybdenum commonly occupies the deeper, higher-temperature portions of the hydrothermal system, while precious-metal-rich epithermal mineralization develops at shallower crustal levels.

At North Fauro, the strongest molybdenum anomaly occurs adjacent to the highest-grade gold mineralization, suggesting the hydrothermal system may preserve important vertical metal zonation. This relationship provides a valuable exploration vector toward potential porphyry-style mineralization at depth.

Why this Discovery Matters

This isn't simply a collection of high-grade rock samples.

The importance lies in the coherent geochemical footprint.

The data show:

High-grade gold

High silver

Copper enrichment

Elevated molybdenum

Elevated lead and zinc

Broad hydrothermal alteration

A well-defined topographic and structural corridor

Together, these features indicate the Company may have identified the upper levels of a large magmatic-hydrothermal system rather than isolated gold-bearing veins.

Next Phase

Currently the Company is rapidly advancing North Fauro through:

Detailed geological mapping

Additional rock and soil sampling

SWIR/hyperspectral alteration studies

IP/Resistivity surveys

3-D geological modelling

Potentially AI-assisted targeting integrating geochemistry, structural interpretation and geophysics

Subject to logistics, initial diamond drilling to test priority targets is planned for Q2 2027.

The integration of geochemistry, geological mapping and geophysics is expected to define several high-priority drill targets for future exploration.

Drill Purchase

Sankamap is finalizing the acquisition of a purpose-built drill rig designed to meet the unique requirements of exploration at the Fauro Property. Prior to making this important investment, the drill rig manufacturer and drilling contractor conducted a site visit to evaluate the operating environment and provide recommendations on the optimal equipment design and configuration for drilling in this remote region of the South Pacific.

Taking the time to understand the logistical challenges, site conditions, and operational requirements before committing to the purchase was an important step in ensuring the selected equipment is fit for purpose. This proactive approach is expected to improve operational efficiency, reduce potential delays, and help manage costs as Sankamap advances exploration activities at Fauro.

In addition, gaining a thorough understanding of import regulations, associated costs, and local logistical requirements was a key consideration before mobilizing a drill rig to the region. Establishing strong relationships with government authorities, local communities, and service providers has been an integral part of Sankamap's preparation to support a successful and sustainable exploration program.

Quality Assurance and Control Procedures

Sample preparation and analysis was completed at the Brisbane, Australia ALS Global Facility accredited by the National Association of Testing Authorities (NATA) and compliant with international standards ISO/IEC 17025. Rock samples were analyzed using Four acid digestion methods on 34 elements: HF-HNO3-HCIO4 acid digestion, HCL leach and ACP-AES. Rock samples for gold were analyzed using the Fire Assay technique with a 50g sample under the ALS code Au-AA26. A secure chain of custody procedure was maintained in storing and transporting samples. Sankamap uses industry standards for collecting samples taken on the Fauro property, internal quality assurance and quality control (QAQC) procedures were followed by ALS.

About Sankamap Metals Inc.

Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU) is a Canadian mineral exploration company dedicated to the discovery and development of high-grade copper and gold deposits through its flagship Oceania Project, located in the South Pacific. The Company's fully permitted assets are strategically positioned in the Solomon Islands, along a prolific geological trend that hosts major copper-gold deposits; Including the nearby Newmont Corporation operated Lihir Mine, which has reported Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves of 310 Mt grading 2.3 g/t Au containing 23 Moz Au. Reported Mineral Resources, exclusive of Mineral Reserves, include Indicated Mineral Resources of 520 Mt grading 2.3 g/t Au containing 39 Moz Au, Measured Mineral Resources of 81 Mt grading 1.9 g/t Au containing 5 Moz Au, and Inferred Mineral Resources of 61 Mt grading 2.3 g/t Au containing 4.9 Moz Au1. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The information disclosed from adjacent properties is not necessarily indicative to the mineralization on Sankamap's property.

Exploration is actively advancing at both the Kuma and Fauro properties, part of Sankamap's Oceania Project in the Solomon Islands. Historical work has already highlighted the mineral potential of both sites, which lie along a highly prospective copper and gold-bearing trend, suggesting the possibility of further, yet-to-be-discovered deposits.

At Kuma, the property is believed to host an underexplored and largely untested porphyry copper-gold (Cu-Au) system. Historical rock chip sampling has returned consistently elevated gold values above 0.5 g/t Au, including a standout sample assaying 11.7% Cu and 13.5 g/t Au4; underscoring the area's significant potential.

At Fauro, particularly at the Meriguna Target, historical trenching has returned highly encouraging results, including 8.0 meters at 27.95 g/t Au and 14.0 meters at 8.94 g/t Au5. Complementing these results are grab sample assays, including historical values of up to 173 g/t Au5, along with recent sampling by Sankamap at the Kiovakase Target, which returned numerous high-grade copper values, reaching up to 4.09% Cu. In addition, limited historical shallow drilling intersected 35.0 meters at 2.08 g/t Au5, further underscoring the property's strong mineral potential and the merit for continued exploration. With a commitment to systematic exploration and a team of experienced professionals, Sankamap aims to unlock the untapped potential of underexplored regions and create substantial value for its shareholders. For more information, please refer to SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), under Sankamap's profile.

1.Newcrest Technical Report, 2020 (Lihir: 310 Mt containing 23 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t P+P, 520 Mt containing 39 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t indicated, 81 Mt containing 5 Moz Au at 1.9 g/t measured, 61 Mt containing 4.9 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t Inferred).

2. Bougainville Copper Ltd. Annual Report, 2016 (1.5 Mt containing 16.1 Moz Au at 0.33 g/t and 4.6 Mt Cu at 0.3 % Indicated, 300 Mt containing 3.2 Moz Au 0.4 g/t and 0.7 Mt Cu Inferred).

3. Wanguo International Mining Group Limited Annual Results Announcement, 2025 (40.6 Mt containing 1.2 Moz Au at 0.92 g/t measured, 245 Mt containing 7.5 Moz Au at 0.96 g/t indicated, 179 Mt containing 4.2 Moz Au at 0.73 g/t inferred. 242.5 Mt containing 7.7 Moz Au at 1 g/t 37 Mt containing 1.1 Moz Au at 0.94 g/t Proven, 205 Mt containing 6.7 Moz au at 1 g/t Probable.

4. Historical grab, soil and BLEG samples from Sol Gold Kuma Review June 2015, and Sol Gold plc Annual Report 2013/2012.

5. September 2010-June 2012 press releases from Solomon Gold Ltd. and Sol Gold Fauro Island Summary Technical Info 2012.

QP Disclosure

The technical content for the Oceania Project in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Florek, M.Sc., P.Geol., a Qualified Person in accordance with CIM guidelines. Mr. John Florek is in good standing with the Professional Geoscientists of Ontario (Member ID:1228) and a director and officer of the Company.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

s/ "John Florek"

John Florek, M.Sc., P.Geol

Chief Executive Officer

Sankamap Metals Inc.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved nor disapproved this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements : Certain statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to Sankamap and there is no assurance that the actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements and information may be identified by such terms as "anticipates," "believes," "targets," "estimates," "plans," "expects," "may," "will," "could" or "would."

Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and other matters. While Sankamap considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. Sankamap does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

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