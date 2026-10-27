Goldsky Resources Corp.: Goldsky drills 12.6 m @ 233.6 g/t gold uncut (14.2 g/t at a 50 g/t top cut) at Raja and 17.35 m @ 16.5 g/t gold at Palokas - 2026 infill drilling supports the Rajapalot Mineral Resource, Finland

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- Goldsky Resources Corp (TSX-V: GSKR, FNSE: GSKR SDB, OTCQX: GSKRF, FRA: HEG0) ("Goldsky Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from all 46 holes of the 2026 winter drill program at its 100%-owned Rajapalot Gold-Cobalt Project in Northern Finland ("Rajapalot" or the "Project"): 45 new diamond drill holes (10,385 m) and the extension of 2017 drill hole PAL0063. The program, the Company's first infill program at Rajapalot, was designed principally to infill the Inferred Mineral Resource at Raja, Palokas and South Palokas ahead of an updated Mineral Resource estimate and updated Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA").

Highlights

Infill drilling returned significant intercepts in 32 of 37 holes. The infill holes are typically 20 to 45 m from the nearest previous drill intercept and returned grades and thicknesses comparable with the adjacent previously reported intercepts (Technical Discussion, Tables 2 and 3, Figure 1).

The infill holes are typically 20 to 45 m from the nearest previous drill intercept and returned grades and thicknesses comparable with the adjacent previously reported intercepts (Technical Discussion, Tables 2 and 3, Figure 1). Raja infill hole PAL0433 intersected 12.6 m @ 233.56 g/t gold (uncut) and 881 ppm cobalt from 219.90 m. The composite contains one 1.0 m sample grading 2,800 g/t gold (223.10-224.10 m) within 3.0 m @ 969 g/t gold from 223.10 m. With the 50 g/t top cut used in the current Mineral Resource estimate the intercept grades 12.6 m @ 14.19 g/t gold.

The composite contains one 1.0 m sample grading 2,800 g/t gold (223.10-224.10 m) within 3.0 m @ 969 g/t gold from 223.10 m. With the 50 g/t top cut used in the current Mineral Resource estimate the intercept grades 12.6 m @ 14.19 g/t gold. Palokas infill hole PAL0406 intersected 17.35 m @ 16.46 g/t gold (13.54 g/t at a 50 g/t top cut) and 652 ppm cobalt from 97.65 m , including 5.5 m @ 28.24 g/t gold from 101.45 m and 4.1 m @ 28.36 g/t gold from 107.90 m. The visible gold reported on February 27, 2026 assayed 0.3 m @ 171 g/t gold from 111 m. With the 50 g/t top cut, PAL0406 is the highest grade-thickness intercept (gram-metres: gold grade multiplied by downhole thickness) reported from Rajapalot (previous best PAL0093, 31.7 m @ 8.4 g/t gold uncut and 6.4 g/t with the top cut from 244.1 m, March 2, 2018); uncut, PAL0433 and PAL0406 are the two highest.

, including 5.5 m @ 28.24 g/t gold from 101.45 m and 4.1 m @ 28.36 g/t gold from 107.90 m. The visible gold reported on February 27, 2026 assayed 0.3 m @ 171 g/t gold from 111 m. With the 50 g/t top cut, PAL0406 is the highest grade-thickness intercept (gram-metres: gold grade multiplied by downhole thickness) reported from Rajapalot (previous best PAL0093, 31.7 m @ 8.4 g/t gold uncut and 6.4 g/t with the top cut from 244.1 m, March 2, 2018); uncut, PAL0433 and PAL0406 are the two highest. Further infill intercepts: at Raja, 6.15 m @ 24.16 g/t gold from 367.35 m (PAL0441), 15.4 m @ 7.67 g/t gold from 297.00 m (PAL0434), 19.8 m @ 4.38 g/t gold from 299.70 m (PAL0439) and 4.95 m @ 8.31 g/t gold from 126.30 m (PAL0442, upper lode); at Palokas, 16.2 m @ 5.14 g/t gold from 79.80 m (PAL0403), 8.5 m @ 6.50 g/t gold from 258.25 m and 8.75 m @ 4.83 g/t gold from 247.00 m (PAL0432) and 3.8 m @ 11.71 g/t gold from 232.45 m (PAL0422); at the eastern margin of South Palokas, 8.15 m @ 3.40 g/t gold from 131.10 m, including 2.15 m @ 11.84 g/t gold (PAL0399).

at Raja, 6.15 m @ 24.16 g/t gold from 367.35 m (PAL0441), 15.4 m @ 7.67 g/t gold from 297.00 m (PAL0434), 19.8 m @ 4.38 g/t gold from 299.70 m (PAL0439) and 4.95 m @ 8.31 g/t gold from 126.30 m (PAL0442, upper lode); at Palokas, 16.2 m @ 5.14 g/t gold from 79.80 m (PAL0403), 8.5 m @ 6.50 g/t gold from 258.25 m and 8.75 m @ 4.83 g/t gold from 247.00 m (PAL0432) and 3.8 m @ 11.71 g/t gold from 232.45 m (PAL0422); at the eastern margin of South Palokas, 8.15 m @ 3.40 g/t gold from 131.10 m, including 2.15 m @ 11.84 g/t gold (PAL0399). Program complete, resource update under way: 45 holes for 10,385 m were drilled with four rigs between January 15 and March 25, 2026, and all gold assays have been received. The updated geological and resource model is with SLR, an independent consulting firm engaged to complete the Mineral Resource update, expected early November, 2026, that will support an updated PEA.

Figure 1 - Plan map of the Palokas-South Palokas (Panel 1) and Raja (Panel 2) areas, showing the 46 drill holes completed during January to March 2026. Each symbol is plotted at the mid-point of the hole's best intercept or centre of the hole if no significant intercept, and coloured by gram-metres (width in m x uncut gold in g/t); PAL0433 is shown as a star with the collar shown as a dot including the hole trace to the symbol; hole IDs are presented without the PAL prefix. Previously drilled holes are not shown. Surface projection of the Inferred Mineral Resource limit presented as a dashed boundary (effective August 26, 2021).The seven regional holes, all without significant intercepts, are shown in the locator. Coordinates ETRS-TM35FIN; base map National Land Survey of Finland 2025 (CC BY 4.0).

"The 2026 drill program was designed to increase confidence in the Rajapalot Mineral Resource, to support a mining licence application and an updated economic study. The infill holes supported the interpreted lodes at grades and thicknesses broadly consistent with the current resource model. Samples as high-grade as those in PAL0433 are rare, so are reported uncut alongside a top-cut grade. We now expect the Mineral Resource update in the coming weeks, followed by an updated PEA, further advancing development of the Rajapalot project." said Russell Bradford, CEO of Goldsky Resources.

Technical Discussion

The 2026 winter program comprised 45 diamond drill holes for 10,385 m and the extension of 2017 hole PAL0063 at Rumajärvi from 173.9 m to 209.2 m. All holes reached or exceeded their planned target depth and none was abandoned. Thirty-seven holes (8,809 m; plan 8,000 m) were infill holes within or at the margins of the Raja, Palokas and South Palokas Inferred Mineral Resource limit. Holes were drilled to reduce the drill spacing in the upper parts of the three mineralised zones to approximately 30 to 45 m to improve mineral resource confidence; eight holes (1,576 m) tested exploration targets (Table 1). In total, 32 of the 46 holes returned significant intercepts (composites meeting the reporting criteria in the note to Table 2) None of the eight exploration holes intersected mineralisation. Table 2 lists the composites and the 14 holes without a significant intercept; Table 3 (Schedule A) lists the individual samples.

Raja: Seventeen holes (4,223 m) were drilled at Raja, 15 of them infill. Thirteen of the 15 infill holes returned significant intercepts at vertical depths of approximately 80 m to 335 m (the Raja lode has been drilled to approximately 680 m below surface).

PAL0433, drilled from the central Raja pad shared with PAL0438, PAL0440 and PAL0442, intersected 12.6 m @ 233.56 g/t gold and 881 ppm cobalt from 219.90 m (approximately 220 m below surface), including 3.0 m @ 969 g/t gold and 1,300 ppm cobalt from 223.10 m. The best mineralisation of the intercept is three consecutive samples grading 2,800 g/t, 63.4 g/t and 44.1 g/t gold (223.10-226.10 m); the 2,800 g/t sample carries approximately 95% of the gold in the composite and the other samples grade 0.26 to 13.5 g/t gold (Table 3). The intercept is hosted in sulfide-mineralized, sericite-altered fine-grained metasediment (10 to 20% pyrrhotite), with abundant visible gold logged at 223.5 m within the 2,800 g/t sample. No upper cut has been applied, consistent with all previous reporting at Rajapalot using the 50 g/t top cut used in the current Mineral Resource estimate, the composite grades 12.6 m @ 14.19 g/t gold. The nearest previously reported intercept is approximately 38 m away in PAL0189 (1.1 m @ 7.2 g/t gold, April 23, 2019); the adjacent 2026 holes returned 4.65 m @ 2.95 g/t gold in PAL0431 (approximately 40 m from the PAL0433 intercept), 10.35 m @ 1.59 g/t gold in PAL0440 (approximately 45 m) and 1.1 m @ 0.74 g/t gold in PAL0438 (approximately 75 m).

At depth, PAL0441 (398.55 m, the deepest hole of the program) intersected 13.5 m @ 2.46 g/t gold and 1,213 ppm cobalt from 347.60 m and 6.15 m @ 24.16 g/t gold and 1,185 ppm cobalt from 367.35 m, including 3.2 m @ 44.27 g/t gold from 369.60 m, approximately 30 m from the previously reported 19.7 m @ 7.4 g/t gold from 371.0 m in PAL0190 (August 21, 2019). PAL0434 intersected 11.0 m @ 3.47 g/t gold and 480 ppm cobalt from 282.00 m and 15.4 m @ 7.67 g/t gold and 872 ppm cobalt from 297.00 m, including 1.8 m @ 33.22 g/t gold from 309.85 m. PAL0439 intersected 19.8 m @ 4.38 g/t gold and 1,449 ppm cobalt from 299.70 m, including 4.05 m @ 8.13 g/t gold from 310.85 m, with a second, narrower zone below. Both are approximately 20 to 35 m from the previously reported 31.3 m @ 4.3 g/t gold from 298.3 m, including 9.0 m @ 9.4 g/t gold, in PAL0188 (April 23, 2019).

Shallower Raja infill holes returned 13.65 m @ 4.31 g/t gold and 306 ppm cobalt from 94.15 m (PAL0407) and 17.7 m @ 2.15 g/t gold from 108.10 m, including 1.4 m @ 16.70 g/t gold (PAL0411), both from one pad, approximately 35 to 40 m from the previously reported intercepts in PAL0295 (15.7 m @ 3.8 g/t gold from 74.0 m) and PAL0297 (20.7 m @ 7.4 g/t gold from 74.0 m) (July 13, 2021); and, in PAL0428, 10.3 m @ 4.59 g/t gold from 249.80 m, including 1.0 m @ 25.60 g/t gold, approximately 28 m from PAL0093. PAL0442 intersected an upper lode of 4.95 m @ 8.31 g/t gold and 763 ppm cobalt from 126.30 m; its targeted interval at approximately 220 m returned 2.5 m @ 0.39 g/t gold. Further intercepts in PAL0417, PAL0421, PAL0431, PAL0438 and PAL0440 are listed in Table 2. Infill holes PAL0413 and PAL0424 returned no significant intercept, intersecting albitized and calcareous metasediments without the sulfide-rich lode horizon at the target depth.

Palokas: Thirteen infill holes (2,794 m) were drilled at Palokas; 12 returned significant intercepts at vertical depths of approximately 75 m to 220 m, and PAL0403, PAL0406, PAL0422 and PAL0432 each intersected two or more separate zones. PAL0406 (see Highlights) intersected the lode approximately 30 m from the previously reported 10.0 m @ 11.6 g/t gold from 110.2 m in PAL0030 (February 21, 2017), with a second intercept of 8.0 m @ 3.42 g/t gold from 118.20 m; the visible gold reported on February 27, 2026 lies within the upper intercept and assayed 0.3 m @ 171 g/t gold and 2,126 ppm cobalt (110.70-111.00 m, a sample cut to the visible-gold vein). PAL0403, from the same pad as PAL0406, intersected 16.2 m @ 5.14 g/t gold and 1,204 ppm cobalt from 79.80 m, including 2.55 m @ 19.65 g/t gold from 92.40 m. In the deepest Palokas infill holes, PAL0432 intersected 8.75 m @ 4.83 g/t gold and 618 ppm cobalt from 247.00 m and 8.5 m @ 6.50 g/t gold and 537 ppm cobalt from 258.25 m; PAL0422 intersected 3.8 m @ 11.71 g/t gold and 726 ppm cobalt from 232.45 m (including 1.75 m @ 22.50 g/t gold), followed by 21.9 m @ 1.10 g/t gold and 925 ppm cobalt from 239.20 m; and PAL0427 intersected 5.95 m @ 3.86 g/t gold from 240.55 m. PAL0409, PAL0412, PAL0415, PAL0418, PAL0419, PAL0435 and PAL0437 returned intercepts of approximately 3 to 10 m at 1 to 3 g/t gold (Table 2). PAL0402, at the eastern margin of the Palokas wireframe approximately 100 m from the nearest previous intercept, intersected basalt and sulfide-poor volcaniclastic siltstone and returned no significant intercept.

South Palokas: Nine infill holes (2,136 m) were drilled at South Palokas, of which seven returned significant intercepts at vertical depths of approximately 130 m to 265 m, approximately 22 to 38 m from previous drill intercepts. PAL0414 intersected 10.05 m @ 2.33 g/t gold and 913 ppm cobalt from 222.70 m; PAL0425 intersected 2.0 m @ 5.36 g/t gold and 1,038 ppm cobalt from 258.00 m and 10.0 m @ 1.95 g/t gold and 1,199 ppm cobalt from 266.00 m; and PAL0436 intersected 4.8 m @ 5.01 g/t gold and 745 ppm cobalt from 290.45 m, approximately 22 to 35 m from the previously reported intercepts in PAL0197 (32.0 m @ 1.4 g/t gold from 294.3 m, August 21, 2019) and PAL0213 (17.7 m @ 3.8 g/t gold from 293.0 m, April 20, 2020). PAL0404, PAL0420 and PAL0430 returned lower-grade intercepts (Table 2), and infill holes PAL0400 and PAL0408 returned no significant intercept, intersecting the calc-silicate unit without sulfide mineralization at the target depth. At the eastern margin of the lode, PAL0399 intersected 8.15 m @ 3.40 g/t gold and 307 ppm cobalt from 131.10 m, including 2.15 m @ 11.84 g/t gold and 747 ppm cobalt from 133.10 m, approximately 32 m from the nearest previous drill intercept (PAL0013) and 43 m from the previously reported 10.3 m @ 5.7 g/t gold from 93.7 m in PAL0204 (April 20, 2020). The New Lens zone reported in 2025 was not drilled in 2026.

Target-test drilling: Eight holes (1,576 m) tested exploration targets: at Raja, PAL0401 approximately 150 m down-plunge of the 2025 Raja West occurrence (PAL0387: 1.5 m @ 5.47 g/t gold, including 0.5 m @ 14.4 g/t gold from 29.5 m) and PAL0410 a coincident induced-polarization and airborne electromagnetic anomaly north of Raja; PAL0398 a bottom-of-till gold anomaly at Hirvimaa; PAL0423 and PAL0426 the down-dip projection of gold-bearing sub-crop and magnetic breaks at Joki; PAL0405 an induced-polarization chargeability anomaly near Hut; PAL0416 a coincident chargeability and electromagnetic anomaly at Rumajärvi; and PAL0429, collared from the PAL0063 pad at Rumajärvi, a down-hole electromagnetic conductor modelled from 2019 hole PAL0185 at the Terry's Hammer target. None of these holes, nor the PAL0063 extension, returned a significant intercept; PAL0423 returned a single 0.4 m sample grading 5.31 g/t gold in basalt.

Cobalt: Cobalt accompanies gold in all three zones: the 60 composites grading more than 1 g/t gold (378 m) average approximately 700 ppm cobalt (length-weighted; no cobalt cut-off applied), and 29 of them exceed 500 ppm cobalt (Table 2).

Next Steps

SLR's updated Mineral Resource estimate is expected in early November, 2026 and will form the basis of an updated PEA. The Company has applied to extend the Kairamaat 2-3 exploration permit, which covers the core area of the Project; environmental baseline, hydrogeological and community engagement work continued through 2026 in support of the environmental impact assessment and land-use planning processes.

Table 1 - Collar information for drill holes reported in this release

Hole ID Hole size Purpose Prospect Northing (TM35FIN) Easting (TM35FIN) Elevation (mRL) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Hole depth (m) PAL0442 HQ Infill Raja 7369387 408618 176 111.3 -67.7 271.8 PAL0441 NQ2 Infill Raja 7369429 408433 177 73.4 -63.0 398.55 PAL0440 HQ Infill Raja 7369387 408617 176 108.1 -76.9 266.6 PAL0439 NQ2 Infill Raja 7369461 408565 178 80.9 -79.0 359.85 PAL0438 HQ Infill Raja 7369384 408619 175 122.3 -59.5 257.9 PAL0437 HQ Infill Palokas 7370783 408326 174 101.5 -51.9 253.8 PAL0436 HQ Infill South Palokas 7370637 408131 172 118.5 -67.4 339 PAL0435 HQ Infill Palokas 7370784 408327 174 86.7 -56.3 248.05 PAL0434 NQ2 Infill Raja 7369461 408566 178 112.0 -73.5 339.45 PAL0433 HQ Infill Raja 7369383 408616 175 144.2 -76.8 254.5 PAL0432 HQ Infill Palokas 7370829 408318 174 79.0 -60.0 295.8 PAL0431 HQ Infill Raja 7369368 408569 175 116.0 -78.0 269.15 PAL0430 HQ Infill South Palokas 7370495 408132 174 74.0 -63.5 288.05 PAL0429 NQ2 Target Test Terry's Hammer 7369637 407813 173 138.5 -60.8 394.3 PAL0428 HQ Infill Raja 7369358 408570 175 47.0 -78.0 311.15 PAL0427 HQ Infill Palokas 7370831 408324 174 70.4 -51.3 299.15 PAL0426 NQ2 Target Test Regional 7370396 408925 174 150.1 -45.4 137 PAL0425 HQ Infill South Palokas 7370585 408195 174 88.9 -76.6 344.45 PAL0424 HQ Infill Raja 7369353 408570 175 150.0 -66.5 236.5 PAL0423 NQ2 Target Test Regional 7370354 409272 176 155.0 -45.0 188 PAL0422 HQ Infill Palokas 7370831 408325 174 82.4 -51.5 293.3 PAL0421 HQ Infill Raja 7369352 408571 175 140.4 -55.3 223.5 PAL0420 HQ Infill South Palokas 7370584 408195 174 114.9 -66.9 254.3 PAL0419 NQ2 Infill Palokas 7370922 408468 174 131.0 -62.8 209 PAL0418 HQ Infill Palokas 7370839 408550 174 82.0 -80.0 134.6 PAL0417 HQ Infill Raja 7369294 408631 173 89.6 -70.4 212.5 PAL0416 NQ2 Target Test Rumajärvi 7369184 407841 177 147.0 -45.0 180 PAL0415 HQ Infill Palokas 7370736 408481 174 206.3 -70.0 212.5 PAL0414 HQ Infill South Palokas 7370584 408196 174 99.6 -60.2 251.7 PAL0413 HQ Infill Raja 7369256 408720 173 54.8 -83.0 170.7 PAL0412 HQ Infill Palokas 7370734 408481 174 162.2 -69.5 148.5 PAL0411 HQ Infill Raja 7369264 408723 173 233.9 -75.5 158.5 PAL0410 NQ2 Target Test Raja 7369893 408309 176 185.0 -60.0 172.95 PAL0409 HQ Infill Palokas 7370798 408490 174 152.1 -74.5 233.1 PAL0408 HQ Infill South Palokas 7370582 408275 174 137.1 -64.6 190.7 PAL0407 HQ Infill Raja 7369264 408723 173 236.0 -55.5 148.7 PAL0406 HQ Infill Palokas 7370796 408489 174 71.8 -77.3 161.6 PAL0405 NQ2 Target Test Hut 7370343 407817 172 159.8 -49.6 158 PAL0404 HQ Infill South Palokas 7370499 408215 175 95.8 -66.1 182.3 PAL0403 HQ Infill Palokas 7370796 408491 174 70.1 -58.7 155.2 PAL0402 HQ Infill Palokas 7370748 408684 174 115.3 -54.9 149.2 PAL0401 NQ2 Target Test Raja 7369184 408337 175 78.2 -71.1 170.3 PAL0400 HQ Infill South Palokas 7370501 408297 175 112.9 -56.5 121.4 PAL0399 HQ Infill South Palokas 7370557 408334 174 117.5 -76.0 164.4 PAL0398 NQ2 Target Test Regional 7370485 410134 163 124.5 -45.0 175.05 PAL0063 NQ2 Extension Rumajärvi 7369635 407813 173 114.2 -49.8 209.2

Coordinates: EUREF-FIN / ETRS-TM35FIN (EPSG:3067), surveyed by differential GPS. Azimuth and dip are measured at the collar and surveyed down hole at 5 m intervals. PAL0063 was drilled to 173.9 m in 2017 and extended in February 2026. "Infill" holes were drilled within or at the margins of the current Inferred Mineral Resource boundary; "Target Test" holes tested exploration targets. PAL0399, listed as a target-test hole in the February 27, 2026 annoucement, has been reclassified as an infill hole as it intersected the South Palokas lode.

Table 2 - Composited gold and cobalt intercepts from drill holes reported in this release

Hole ID Prospect From (m) To (m) Thickness (m)¹ Gold (g/t) Gold (gram-metres) Cobalt (ppm) PAL0398 Regional No significant intercept PAL0399 South Palokas 131.10 139.25 8.15 3.40 27.7 307 incl. 133.10 135.25 2.15 11.84 25.5 747 PAL0399 South Palokas 146.50 148.15 1.65 1.02 1.7 302 PAL0400 South Palokas No significant intercept PAL0401 Raja No significant intercept PAL0402 Palokas No significant intercept PAL0403 Palokas 79.80 96.00 16.20 5.14 83.2 1204 incl. 88.80 90.50 1.70 9.75 16.6 554 incl. 92.40 94.95 2.55 19.65 50.1 725 PAL0403 Palokas 116.20 117.45 1.25 3.35 4.2 448 PAL0403 Palokas 120.35 122.00 1.65 0.55 0.9 109 PAL0403 Palokas 125.40 129.40 4.00 2.52 10.1 541 incl. 125.40 126.40 1.00 5.73 5.7 301 PAL0404 South Palokas 102.45 108.40 5.95 0.44 2.6 251 PAL0404 South Palokas 140.95 147.00 6.05 1.59 9.6 397 PAL0405 Hut No significant intercept PAL0406 Palokas 84.30 87.55 3.25 0.43 1.4 535 PAL0406 Palokas 97.65 115.00 17.35 16.46 285.6 652 incl. 101.45 106.95 5.50 28.24 155.3 715 incl. 107.90 112.00 4.10 28.36 116.3 927 incl. 113.00 114.00 1.00 5.18 5.2 327 PAL0406 Palokas 118.20 126.20 8.00 3.42 27.4 268 incl. 121.40 122.70 1.30 6.28 8.2 173 PAL0407 Raja 94.15 107.80 13.65 4.31 58.9 306 incl. 95.95 98.90 2.95 13.94 41.1 1131 incl. 106.10 107.80 1.70 5.45 9.3 121 PAL0408 South Palokas No significant intercept PAL0409 Palokas 69.90 71.30 1.40 1.09 1.5 78 PAL0409 Palokas 92.85 102.75 9.90 2.40 23.7 709 incl. 97.30 99.20 1.90 7.62 14.5 600 PAL0409 Palokas 108.25 110.25 2.00 1.24 2.5 793 PAL0410 Raja No significant intercept PAL0411 Raja 108.10 125.80 17.70 2.15 38.0 145 incl. 114.20 115.60 1.40 16.70 23.4 205 PAL0412 Palokas 89.00 92.90 3.90 1.04 4.1 1275 PAL0413 Raja No significant intercept PAL0414 South Palokas 202.35 203.35 1.00 0.55 0.6 321 PAL0414 South Palokas 222.70 232.75 10.05 2.33 23.5 913 incl. 223.70 224.70 1.00 8.72 8.7 1067 PAL0415 Palokas 111.20 114.10 2.90 3.13 9.1 227 PAL0415 Palokas 118.60 122.15 3.55 0.56 2.0 1333 PAL0415 Palokas 130.60 131.80 1.20 0.39 0.5 20 PAL0416 Rumajärvi No significant intercept PAL0417 Raja 158.20 159.30 1.10 0.68 0.8 79 PAL0417 Raja 161.80 162.95 1.15 3.47 4.0 33 PAL0417 Raja 167.35 171.25 3.90 1.37 5.3 613 PAL0417 Raja 174.30 176.30 2.00 0.65 1.3 607 PAL0417 Raja 183.40 187.00 3.60 3.02 10.9 1548 incl. 183.40 184.40 1.00 5.37 5.4 1154 PAL0417 Raja 191.80 192.80 1.00 0.31 0.3 28 PAL0417 Raja 197.85 199.00 1.15 14.80 17.0 218 PAL0418 Palokas 118.95 122.05 3.10 2.01 6.2 447 PAL0419 Palokas 152.20 158.00 5.80 1.37 8.0 403 PAL0420 South Palokas 177.05 183.95 6.90 0.86 5.9 259 PAL0420 South Palokas 186.00 188.90 2.90 0.57 1.7 468 PAL0420 South Palokas 218.10 222.25 4.15 1.91 7.9 281 PAL0421 Raja 169.00 170.00 1.00 1.03 1.0 96 PAL0421 Raja 184.00 189.00 5.00 5.82 29.1 1668 incl. 186.00 187.00 1.00 7.77 7.8 2776 incl. 188.00 189.00 1.00 15.60 15.6 1158 PAL0422 Palokas 226.00 230.40 4.40 0.33 1.4 999 PAL0422 Palokas 232.45 236.25 3.80 11.71 44.5 726 incl. 234.50 236.25 1.75 22.50 39.4 882 PAL0422 Palokas 239.20 261.10 21.90 1.10 24.1 925 PAL0422 Palokas 277.90 279.90 2.00 0.37 0.7 2 PAL0423 Regional No significant intercept PAL0424 Raja No significant intercept PAL0425 South Palokas 258.00 260.00 2.00 5.36 10.7 1038 incl. 259.00 260.00 1.00 10.20 10.2 322 PAL0425 South Palokas 266.00 276.00 10.00 1.95 19.5 1199 incl. 272.00 273.00 1.00 10.40 10.4 935 PAL0425 South Palokas 312.50 313.50 1.00 0.32 0.3 28 PAL0426 Regional No significant intercept PAL0427 Palokas 240.55 246.50 5.95 3.86 23.0 485 PAL0427 Palokas 257.00 259.00 2.00 0.90 1.8 11 PAL0427 Palokas 268.05 271.00 2.95 0.35 1.0 157 PAL0428 Raja 249.80 260.10 10.30 4.59 47.3 187 incl. 249.80 250.80 1.00 25.60 25.6 372 PAL0428 Raja 266.60 269.60 3.00 1.58 4.7 1098² PAL0429 Terry's Hammer No significant intercept PAL0430 South Palokas 215.10 221.25 6.15 1.59 9.8 414 PAL0430 South Palokas 223.95 229.85 5.90 1.94 11.4 259 PAL0430 South Palokas 231.90 233.90 2.00 1.48 3.0 177 PAL0430 South Palokas 241.10 245.40 4.30 2.03 8.7 327 PAL0431 Raja 198.45 199.45 1.00 0.31 0.3 40 PAL0431 Raja 210.65 215.30 4.65 2.95 13.7 166 incl. 214.30 215.30 1.00 10.80 10.8 162 PAL0431 Raja 236.00 237.00 1.00 1.87 1.9 111 PAL0432 Palokas 242.40 244.00 1.60 0.32 0.5 542 PAL0432 Palokas 247.00 255.75 8.75 4.83 42.2 618 incl. 248.85 249.85 1.00 14.35 14.3 915 incl. 254.00 255.00 1.00 7.00 7.0 586 PAL0432 Palokas 258.25 266.75 8.50 6.50 55.3 537 PAL0432 Palokas 274.40 275.40 1.00 0.32 0.3 918 PAL0433 Raja 219.90 232.50 12.60 233.56 2942.8 881 incl. 223.10 226.10 3.00 969.49 2908.5 1300 incl. 227.20 228.25 1.05 13.50 14.2 873 PAL0434 Raja 268.00 270.00 2.00 1.66 3.3 6 PAL0434 Raja 282.00 293.00 11.00 3.47 38.2 480 incl. 285.00 286.00 1.00 9.42 9.4 505 incl. 290.00 292.00 2.00 9.18 18.4 827 PAL0434 Raja 297.00 312.40 15.40 7.67 118.1 872 incl. 298.00 299.00 1.00 8.21 8.2 1691 incl. 302.95 304.85 1.90 19.15 36.4 1376 incl. 309.85 311.65 1.80 33.22 59.8 456 PAL0435 Palokas 212.00 215.00 3.00 1.12 3.4 109² PAL0435 Palokas 220.00 222.00 2.00 0.32 0.6 666 PAL0436 South Palokas 252.30 261.00 8.70 0.32 2.8 123 PAL0436 South Palokas 290.45 295.25 4.80 5.01 24.0 745 incl. 292.80 294.25 1.45 10.27 14.9 548 PAL0436 South Palokas 301.40 303.95 2.30 1.86 4.3 397 PAL0437 Palokas 195.10 200.30 5.20 1.35 7.0 1063 PAL0437 Palokas 202.75 203.75 1.00 4.01 4.0 2738 PAL0438 Raja 203.20 204.30 1.10 0.74 0.8 5 PAL0439 Raja 192.75 193.75 1.00 1.48 1.5 150 PAL0439 Raja 289.75 291.80 2.05 0.73 1.5 2005 PAL0439 Raja 295.80 297.60 1.80 1.16 2.1 674 PAL0439 Raja 299.70 319.50 19.80 4.38 86.7 1449 incl. 304.90 305.90 1.00 10.87 10.9 2196 incl. 310.85 314.90 4.05 8.13 32.9 1977 incl. 317.15 319.50 2.35 6.83 16.1 2126 PAL0439 Raja 335.70 338.15 2.45 3.16 7.8 556 PAL0440 Raja 133.90 134.90 1.00 0.68 0.7 64 PAL0440 Raja 175.25 176.25 1.00 1.24 1.2 96 PAL0440 Raja 223.10 229.00 5.90 1.46 8.6 30 PAL0440 Raja 248.75 259.20 10.35 1.59 16.4 476 PAL0441 Raja 347.60 361.10 13.50 2.46 33.2 1213 incl. 352.70 353.70 1.00 6.37 6.4 2533 incl. 354.70 356.65 1.95 7.00 13.7 1919 PAL0441 Raja 367.35 373.50 6.15 24.16 148.6 1185 incl. 369.60 372.80 3.20 44.27 141.7 1500 PAL0441 Raja 377.00 379.45 2.45 2.38 5.8 1195 PAL0442 Raja 126.30 131.25 4.95 8.31 41.1 763 incl. 128.30 129.30 1.00 27.70 27.7 795 PAL0442 Raja 206.00 207.00 1.00 0.30 0.3 4 PAL0442 Raja 217.80 220.30 2.50 0.39 1.0 145 PAL0063 Rumajärvi No significant intercept

¹ Intercepts are reported as downhole thicknesses. Based on the current interpreted mineralization lode orientation the true thickness of the mineralized intervals is interpreted to be approximately 80-90% of the drilled thickness; true thickness is not precisely known at this time. Composites are based on a 0.3 g/t gold lower cut over a minimum of 1 m, with no more than 2 m of consecutively sampled internal waste (material below 0.3 g/t gold); unsampled material within a composite is treated as waste and excluded from the reported thickness and grade. No upper cut has been applied. Top-cut grades quoted in the text limit individual samples to 50 g/t gold before compositing; besides PAL0433, the composite 97.65-115.00 m in PAL0406 contains two samples above 50 g/t gold and the composites 297.00-312.40 m in PAL0434 and 367.35-373.50 m in PAL0441 one each; with the top cut applied they grade 13.54, 7.08 and 16.23 g/t gold respectively. "incl." rows are contiguous samples grading at least 5 g/t gold over a minimum of 1 m within the composite above them (not repeated where the whole composite qualifies). Below-detection gold values are set to half the detection limit. Cobalt is the length-weighted average of the samples in the composite; ² cobalt analyses are available for part of the composite only. Individual samples are listed in Table 3.

Technical Background, Data Verification and QA/QC

Four diamond drill rigs from Comadev Oy and Arctic Drilling Company Oy, all with water recirculation and drill-cuttings collection systems, were used in the 2026 program. Core diameter is HQ (63.5 mm; 7,503 m) or NQ2 (50.7 mm; 2,882 m) for the 45 holes drilled (Table 1); the PAL0063 extension is NQ2. Drill hole collars were surveyed by differential GPS and downhole surveys were taken with a Reflex OMNI-IQ north-seeking tool at 5 m intervals. Core was oriented and structural measurements were taken in every hole. Core recoveries are excellent with the average close to 100% in fresh rock.

After photography and core logging at the Company's Rovaniemi facilities, sample intervals of between 0.25 m and 2.3 m (typically 1.0 m), adjusted to geological contacts, visible gold and the lode vein boundary, are selected and half-sawn by the independent contractors Palsatech Oy in Kemi and Geopool Oy in Sodankylä. The remaining half core is retained for verification and reference purposes. Analytical samples are transported by commercial carrier from site to the independent laboratory CRS Minlab Oy ("CRS") in Kempele, Finland. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the PAL1000 technique, in which the entire 1 kg sample is ground in steel pots with abrasive media in the presence of cyanide, followed by measurement of the gold in solution by flame AAS. For 44 of the 469 samples in Table 3, including one within the PAL0433 composite, a repeat analysis of the coarse reject was performed, and Table 3 reports the average of the original and repeat analyses for those samples. Samples for multi-element analysis, including cobalt, are pulped at CRS and transported by air to MSALABS in Vancouver, Canada, where they are analyzed by four-acid digestion with ICP-MS finish. All of the foregoing laboratories are independent of the Company.

The Company's quality assurance and quality control program consists of the systematic insertion of certified reference materials of known gold content, duplicate samples prepared by quartering the core, and blanks placed within sample runs in interpreted mineralized rock, at a combined rate of approximately one control sample for every seven primary samples. In addition, CRS inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process. Routine checking of all data is undertaken prior to upload to the database.

About the Rajapalot Gold-Cobalt Project

Rajapalot is located in Lapland, Northern Finland, approximately 60 km west of the city of Rovaniemi. At Rajapalot, mineralization is regarded as orogenic in nature. All examples of gold-cobalt mineralization are consistently located within highly sheared and foliated wall rocks adjacent to strongly hydrothermally altered, northwest- to north-dipping shear zones. Mineralization is typically encountered as disseminated to semi-massive sulfide lenses (predominantly pyrrhotite and lesser pyrite and cobaltite) hosted within strongly deformed and altered mafic volcanic and volcaniclastic stratigraphy of the upper portions of the Paleoproterozoic Kivalo Group of the Peräpohja Greenstone Belt. Prospects with high-grade gold and cobalt mineralization occur across a 3 km (east-west) by 2 km (north-south) area within the larger 4 km by 4 km Rajapalot project area. Gold-cobalt mineralization has been drilled to approximately 650 m below surface at South Palokas and approximately 680 m below surface at Raja, and remains open at depth across the Project.

An Inferred Mineral Resource has been estimated for the Rajapalot project (effective date August 26, 2021) based on an underground-only mining scenario, containing 9.8 million tonnes @ 2.8 g/t gold and 441 ppm cobalt, equating to 867 thousand ounces of gold and 4,311 tonnes of cobalt:

Zone Cut-off (AuEq g/t)¹ Tonnes (kt) Au (g/t) Co (ppm) Au (koz) Co (tonnes) Palokas 1.1 5,612 2.8 475 501 2,664 Raja 1.1 2,702 3.1 385 271 1,040 East Joki 1.1 299 4.5 363 43 109 Hut 1.1 831 1.3 428 36 355 Rumajärvi 1.1 336 1.4 424 15 142 Total Inferred Resources 9,780 2.8 441 867 4,311

Rajapalot Inferred Mineral Resource, effective August 26, 2021. The independent geologist and Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101 for the Mineral Resource estimate is Mr. Ove Klavér (EurGeol); the estimate is reported in the NI 43-101 Technical Report on a Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Rajapalot Gold-Cobalt Project, Finland, effective date December 19, 2023, prepared for Mawson Finland Ltd by SRK Consulting (UK) Ltd. ¹ Inferred resources are reported for a potential underground-only scenario at a cut-off grade of 1.1 g/t AuEq (Au g/t + Co ppm/1005), with a depth of 20 m below the base of solid rock regarded as the near-surface limit of potential mining. Wireframe models were generated using gold and cobalt shells separately; 48 separate gold and cobalt wireframes were constructed in Leapfrog Geo and grade distributions independently estimated using Ordinary Kriging in Leapfrog Edge. A gold top cut of 50 g/t Au was used for the gold domains; a cobalt top cut was not applied. A parent block size of 12 m x 12 m x 4 m was used, with sub-blocking to 4 m x 4 m x 0.5 m. Rounding of grades and tonnes may introduce apparent errors in averages and contained metals. Drilling results to June 20, 2021. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Malcolm Titley, MAusIMM, MAIG, SVP Technical Services of Goldsky Resources Corp., who is a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Titley is an employee of the Company and is not independent of the Company.

Malcolm Titley has verified the data supporting the scientific and technical information in this news release. Verification includes review of drill logs, core photographs, assay certificates, QA/QC data and the figures and tables for the drill holes reported herein. There were no limitations on the data verification.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Russell Bradford

CEO & Director

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Goldsky Resources pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulations. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on October 27, 2026, at 7:15 AM Eastern Time.

The Company's certified adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, +46 8-604 22 55

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Forward-looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes statements that relate to future events or future performance and are often, but not always, identified by words such as "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "believe", "potential", "may", "will", "should", "could", or similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding the interpretation of drill results at Rajapalot, the potential of Rajapalot and the continuity and extension of mineralization, the incorporation of the 2026 drill results into an updated Mineral Resource estimate and the timing, category and outcome thereof, any future update to the Preliminary Economic Assessment for Rajapalot, the Company's exploration and development plans at Rajapalot, the renewal, extension and maintenance of permits for Rajapalot, including the Kairamaat 2-3 exploration permit, the progression of the Project towards a mining licence, the Company's growth prospects and strategic objectives, and any other statements regarding future plans, expectations, estimates, assumptions or projections, constitute forward-looking information. Although Goldsky Resources believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators, and assumptions made with regard to: availability of financing; assumptions regarding commodity prices, exploration success, costs, and general business and economic conditions. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include risks associated with the business of Goldsky Resources; risks related to exploration and potential development of Rajapalot; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits, including the risk that very high-grade samples such as those reported herein are not representative of the mineralization as a whole; the need for cooperation of government agencies and indigenous groups in the exploration and development of Rajapalot and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop Rajapalot and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risk factors as identified in Goldsky Resources' filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ (available at www.sedarplus.ca). Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Goldsky Resources. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and Goldsky Resources does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws or Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Schedule "A"

Table 3 - Individual gold and cobalt sample intervals contained within the composited intercepts in Table 2

Hole ID Prospect From (m) To (m) Length (m) Gold (g/t) Cobalt (ppm) PAL0399 South Palokas 131.10 132.10 1.00 0.47 53 PAL0399 South Palokas 132.10 133.10 1.00 <0.05 17 PAL0399 South Palokas 133.10 134.10 1.00 9.18 498 PAL0399 South Palokas 134.10 134.70 0.60 5.23 816 PAL0399 South Palokas 134.70 135.25 0.55 23.90 1126 PAL0399 South Palokas 135.25 136.25 1.00 0.22 213 PAL0399 South Palokas 136.25 137.25 1.00 0.32 123 PAL0399 South Palokas 137.25 138.25 1.00 <0.05 23 PAL0399 South Palokas 138.25 139.25 1.00 1.21 468 PAL0399 South Palokas 146.50 147.15 0.65 0.69 20 PAL0399 South Palokas 147.15 148.15 1.00 1.24 484 PAL0403 Palokas 79.80 80.80 1.00 2.27 613 PAL0403 Palokas 80.80 81.85 1.05 3.45 532 PAL0403 Palokas 81.85 82.75 0.90 5.41 918 PAL0403 Palokas 82.75 83.30 0.55 0.17 1926 PAL0403 Palokas 83.30 84.15 0.85 0.27 4256 PAL0403 Palokas 84.15 84.75 0.60 0.43 1896 PAL0403 Palokas 84.75 85.30 0.55 0.49 2078 PAL0403 Palokas 85.30 86.05 0.75 0.15 2468 PAL0403 Palokas 86.05 86.75 0.70 0.18 3667 PAL0403 Palokas 86.75 87.50 0.75 0.46 1667 PAL0403 Palokas 87.50 88.10 0.60 1.63 1279 PAL0403 Palokas 88.10 88.80 0.70 1.15 494 PAL0403 Palokas 88.80 89.50 0.70 5.40 526 PAL0403 Palokas 89.50 90.50 1.00 12.80 574 PAL0403 Palokas 90.50 91.50 1.00 0.90 608 PAL0403 Palokas 91.50 92.40 0.90 1.45 284 PAL0403 Palokas 92.40 92.95 0.55 6.19 846 PAL0403 Palokas 92.95 93.30 0.35 31.90 1494 PAL0403 Palokas 93.30 93.80 0.50 19.10 668 PAL0403 Palokas 93.80 94.95 1.15 22.60 457 PAL0403 Palokas 94.95 96.00 1.05 0.33 105 PAL0403 Palokas 116.20 117.45 1.25 3.35 448 PAL0403 Palokas 120.35 122.00 1.65 0.55 109 PAL0403 Palokas 125.40 126.40 1.00 5.73 301 PAL0403 Palokas 126.40 127.40 1.00 2.83 764 PAL0403 Palokas 127.40 128.40 1.00 0.65 431 PAL0403 Palokas 128.40 129.40 1.00 0.85 669 PAL0404 South Palokas 102.45 103.45 1.00 0.34 156 PAL0404 South Palokas 103.45 104.50 1.05 0.13 183 PAL0404 South Palokas 104.50 105.45 0.95 0.55 298 PAL0404 South Palokas 105.45 106.45 1.00 0.89 289 PAL0404 South Palokas 106.45 107.45 1.00 0.19 299 PAL0404 South Palokas 107.45 108.40 0.95 0.55 289 PAL0404 South Palokas 140.95 141.90 0.95 1.81 445 PAL0404 South Palokas 141.90 143.00 1.10 0.58 492 PAL0404 South Palokas 143.00 144.00 1.00 0.45 117 PAL0404 South Palokas 144.00 145.00 1.00 1.07 278 PAL0404 South Palokas 145.00 146.00 1.00 3.74 643 PAL0404 South Palokas 146.00 147.00 1.00 1.98 396 PAL0406 Palokas 84.30 85.30 1.00 0.42 579 PAL0406 Palokas 85.30 86.35 1.05 0.08 566 PAL0406 Palokas 86.35 87.55 1.20 0.75 472 PAL0406 Palokas 97.65 98.50 0.85 0.78 258 PAL0406 Palokas 98.50 99.50 1.00 0.49 512 PAL0406 Palokas 99.50 100.35 0.85 0.40 422 PAL0406 Palokas 100.35 101.45 1.10 1.42 513 PAL0406 Palokas 101.45 101.95 0.50 78.70 843 PAL0406 Palokas 101.95 102.45 0.50 18.70 1142 PAL0406 Palokas 102.45 103.15 0.70 21.70 693 PAL0406 Palokas 103.15 104.05 0.90 20.00 709 PAL0406 Palokas 104.05 104.95 0.90 20.50 770 PAL0406 Palokas 104.95 105.95 1.00 28.90 524 PAL0406 Palokas 105.95 106.95 1.00 26.10 601 PAL0406 Palokas 106.95 107.90 0.95 3.34 581 PAL0406 Palokas 107.90 108.90 1.00 12.40 784 PAL0406 Palokas 108.90 109.70 0.80 12.70 818 PAL0406 Palokas 109.70 110.70 1.00 7.51 1026 PAL0406 Palokas 110.70 111.00 0.30 171.00 2126 PAL0406 Palokas 111.00 112.00 1.00 34.90 697 PAL0406 Palokas 112.00 113.00 1.00 1.82 623 PAL0406 Palokas 113.00 114.00 1.00 5.18 327 PAL0406 Palokas 114.00 115.00 1.00 0.77 423 PAL0406 Palokas 118.20 119.50 1.30 2.82 317 PAL0406 Palokas 119.50 120.40 0.90 12.70 475 PAL0406 Palokas 120.40 121.40 1.00 2.51 232 PAL0406 Palokas 121.40 122.70 1.30 6.28 173 PAL0406 Palokas 122.70 123.40 0.70 0.62 234 PAL0406 Palokas 123.40 124.25 0.85 0.72 209 PAL0406 Palokas 124.25 125.20 0.95 0.22 176 PAL0406 Palokas 125.20 126.20 1.00 0.35 337 PAL0407 Raja 94.15 94.90 0.75 1.28 58 PAL0407 Raja 94.90 95.95 1.05 0.62 78 PAL0407 Raja 95.95 96.80 0.85 19.75 814 PAL0407 Raja 96.80 98.10 1.30 7.39 938 PAL0407 Raja 98.10 98.90 0.80 18.40 1782 PAL0407 Raja 98.90 99.65 0.75 2.28 106 PAL0407 Raja 99.65 100.40 0.75 0.09 96 PAL0407 Raja 100.40 101.10 0.70 0.28 46 PAL0407 Raja 101.10 102.20 1.10 1.59 95 PAL0407 Raja 102.20 102.75 0.55 0.76 72 PAL0407 Raja 102.75 103.70 0.95 0.42 32 PAL0407 Raja 103.70 104.70 1.00 0.94 38 PAL0407 Raja 104.70 105.40 0.70 0.27 98 PAL0407 Raja 105.40 106.10 0.70 1.72 64 PAL0407 Raja 106.10 106.95 0.85 5.59 210 PAL0407 Raja 106.95 107.80 0.85 5.31 32 PAL0409 Palokas 69.90 71.30 1.40 1.09 78 PAL0409 Palokas 92.85 94.00 1.15 0.37 487 PAL0409 Palokas 94.00 95.00 1.00 2.31 363 PAL0409 Palokas 95.00 96.00 1.00 2.96 609 PAL0409 Palokas 96.00 96.30 0.30 0.89 322 PAL0409 Palokas 96.30 97.30 1.00 1.66 788 PAL0409 Palokas 97.30 98.35 1.05 8.87 436 PAL0409 Palokas 98.35 99.20 0.85 6.08 802 PAL0409 Palokas 99.20 100.10 0.90 0.85 1162 PAL0409 Palokas 100.10 100.70 0.60 0.41 977 PAL0409 Palokas 100.70 101.75 1.05 0.22 928 PAL0409 Palokas 101.75 102.75 1.00 0.38 860 PAL0409 Palokas 108.25 109.25 1.00 1.26 647 PAL0409 Palokas 109.25 110.25 1.00 1.22 940 PAL0411 Raja 108.10 109.35 1.25 0.37 27 PAL0411 Raja 109.35 111.10 1.75 0.40 116 PAL0411 Raja 111.10 111.75 0.65 1.10 657 PAL0411 Raja 111.75 113.00 1.25 4.47 116 PAL0411 Raja 113.00 114.20 1.20 <0.05 9 PAL0411 Raja 114.20 114.70 0.50 13.10 357 PAL0411 Raja 114.70 115.60 0.90 18.70 121 PAL0411 Raja 115.60 116.05 0.45 1.13 337 PAL0411 Raja 116.05 117.20 1.15 2.99 193 PAL0411 Raja 117.20 118.45 1.25 0.17 28 PAL0411 Raja 118.45 119.80 1.35 0.46 54 PAL0411 Raja 119.80 121.00 1.20 0.22 52 PAL0411 Raja 121.00 122.00 1.00 1.20 156 PAL0411 Raja 122.00 122.75 0.75 0.06 18 PAL0411 Raja 122.75 123.45 0.70 0.30 727 PAL0411 Raja 123.45 124.45 1.00 0.09 168 PAL0411 Raja 124.45 125.80 1.35 0.41 57 PAL0412 Palokas 89.00 90.00 1.00 0.64 1647 PAL0412 Palokas 90.00 91.00 1.00 0.30 484 PAL0412 Palokas 91.00 91.95 0.95 0.17 394 PAL0412 Palokas 91.95 92.90 0.95 3.12 2598 PAL0414 South Palokas 202.35 203.35 1.00 0.55 321 PAL0414 South Palokas 222.70 223.70 1.00 2.94 750 PAL0414 South Palokas 223.70 224.70 1.00 8.72 1067 PAL0414 South Palokas 224.70 225.70 1.00 3.90 1360 PAL0414 South Palokas 225.70 226.70 1.00 0.70 1831 PAL0414 South Palokas 226.70 227.70 1.00 0.47 1194 PAL0414 South Palokas 227.70 228.50 0.80 0.34 1127 PAL0414 South Palokas 228.50 229.50 1.00 0.88 748 PAL0414 South Palokas 229.50 230.50 1.00 0.39 335 PAL0414 South Palokas 230.50 231.50 1.00 0.52 455 PAL0414 South Palokas 231.50 232.75 1.25 3.73 424 PAL0415 Palokas 111.20 112.50 1.30 3.50 283 PAL0415 Palokas 112.50 113.50 1.00 4.34 210 PAL0415 Palokas 113.50 114.10 0.60 0.31 136 PAL0415 Palokas 118.60 119.50 0.90 0.55 392 PAL0415 Palokas 119.50 120.50 1.00 0.26 1860 PAL0415 Palokas 120.50 121.35 0.85 0.51 1118 PAL0415 Palokas 121.35 122.15 0.80 1.02 1959 PAL0415 Palokas 130.60 131.80 1.20 0.39 20 PAL0417 Raja 158.20 158.80 0.60 0.70 57 PAL0417 Raja 158.80 159.30 0.50 0.66 106 PAL0417 Raja 161.80 162.95 1.15 3.47 33 PAL0417 Raja 167.35 168.35 1.00 1.53 126 PAL0417 Raja 168.35 169.35 1.00 0.21 601 PAL0417 Raja 169.35 170.30 0.95 1.68 883 PAL0417 Raja 170.30 171.25 0.95 2.10 869 PAL0417 Raja 174.30 175.25 0.95 0.92 615 PAL0417 Raja 175.25 176.30 1.05 0.41 600 PAL0417 Raja 183.40 184.40 1.00 5.37 1154 PAL0417 Raja 184.40 185.45 1.05 4.90 2292 PAL0417 Raja 185.45 186.25 0.80 0.17 2413 PAL0417 Raja 186.25 187.00 0.75 0.32 107 PAL0417 Raja 191.80 192.80 1.00 0.31 28 PAL0417 Raja 197.85 199.00 1.15 14.80 218 PAL0418 Palokas 118.95 120.00 1.05 2.71 509 PAL0418 Palokas 120.00 120.85 0.85 1.86 478 PAL0418 Palokas 120.85 122.05 1.20 1.51 371 PAL0419 Palokas 152.20 153.20 1.00 1.50 957 PAL0419 Palokas 153.20 154.40 1.20 0.03 610 PAL0419 Palokas 154.40 155.40 1.00 0.74 341 PAL0419 Palokas 155.40 156.40 1.00 0.59 198 PAL0419 Palokas 156.40 157.35 0.95 1.95 60 PAL0419 Palokas 157.35 158.00 0.65 5.00 80 PAL0420 South Palokas 177.05 178.00 0.95 2.21 238 PAL0420 South Palokas 178.00 179.00 1.00 1.74 239 PAL0420 South Palokas 179.00 180.00 1.00 0.32 233 PAL0420 South Palokas 180.00 180.85 0.85 0.17 343 PAL0420 South Palokas 180.85 181.35 0.50 0.18 161 PAL0420 South Palokas 181.35 182.40 1.05 0.34 138 PAL0420 South Palokas 182.40 183.40 1.00 0.88 486 PAL0420 South Palokas 183.40 183.95 0.55 0.57 157 PAL0420 South Palokas 186.00 187.00 1.00 0.76 334 PAL0420 South Palokas 187.00 188.00 1.00 0.41 736 PAL0420 South Palokas 188.00 188.90 0.90 0.54 319 PAL0420 South Palokas 218.10 219.10 1.00 1.33 643 PAL0420 South Palokas 219.10 220.10 1.00 0.38 44 PAL0420 South Palokas 220.10 221.10 1.00 3.10 135 PAL0420 South Palokas 221.10 221.70 0.60 0.13 43 PAL0420 South Palokas 221.70 222.25 0.55 5.56 578 PAL0421 Raja 169.00 170.00 1.00 1.03 96 PAL0421 Raja 184.00 185.00 1.00 0.94 460 PAL0421 Raja 185.00 186.00 1.00 3.59 2166 PAL0421 Raja 186.00 187.00 1.00 7.77 2776 PAL0421 Raja 187.00 188.00 1.00 1.18 1780 PAL0421 Raja 188.00 189.00 1.00 15.60 1158 PAL0422 Palokas 226.00 226.95 0.95 0.35 1205 PAL0422 Palokas 226.95 227.95 1.00 0.25 638 PAL0422 Palokas 227.95 228.70 0.75 0.10 566 PAL0422 Palokas 228.70 229.40 0.70 0.33 1135 PAL0422 Palokas 229.40 230.40 1.00 0.56 1392 PAL0422 Palokas 232.45 233.45 1.00 2.07 744 PAL0422 Palokas 233.45 234.50 1.05 2.91 448 PAL0422 Palokas 234.50 236.25 1.75 22.50 882 PAL0422 Palokas 239.20 239.80 0.60 0.50 571 PAL0422 Palokas 239.80 240.75 0.95 2.77 784 PAL0422 Palokas 240.75 241.85 1.10 3.99 892 PAL0422 Palokas 241.85 242.55 0.70 0.52 955 PAL0422 Palokas 242.55 243.45 0.90 0.81 260 PAL0422 Palokas 243.45 244.50 1.05 0.20 168 PAL0422 Palokas 244.50 245.25 0.75 0.25 449 PAL0422 Palokas 245.25 246.25 1.00 1.32 492 PAL0422 Palokas 246.25 247.25 1.00 0.64 274 PAL0422 Palokas 247.25 248.25 1.00 <0.05 41 PAL0422 Palokas 248.25 249.25 1.00 4.55 520 PAL0422 Palokas 249.25 250.25 1.00 0.28 559 PAL0422 Palokas 250.25 251.25 1.00 <0.05 15 PAL0422 Palokas 251.25 252.25 1.00 0.58 144 PAL0422 Palokas 252.25 252.95 0.70 0.62 276 PAL0422 Palokas 252.95 253.75 0.80 0.39 2918 PAL0422 Palokas 253.75 254.90 1.15 0.07 4769 PAL0422 Palokas 254.90 255.85 0.95 0.84 2560 PAL0422 Palokas 255.85 256.90 1.05 1.98 2309 PAL0422 Palokas 256.90 257.90 1.00 0.26 63 PAL0422 Palokas 257.90 258.85 0.95 2.45 494 PAL0422 Palokas 258.85 259.50 0.65 1.32 669 PAL0422 Palokas 259.50 260.20 0.70 0.53 866 PAL0422 Palokas 260.20 261.10 0.90 0.34 329 PAL0422 Palokas 277.90 279.90 2.00 0.37 2 PAL0425 South Palokas 258.00 259.00 1.00 0.52 1753 PAL0425 South Palokas 259.00 260.00 1.00 10.20 322 PAL0425 South Palokas 266.00 267.00 1.00 0.39 966 PAL0425 South Palokas 267.00 268.00 1.00 0.15 483 PAL0425 South Palokas 268.00 269.05 1.05 0.37 1630 PAL0425 South Palokas 269.05 270.00 0.95 0.66 1628 PAL0425 South Palokas 270.00 271.00 1.00 2.14 974 PAL0425 South Palokas 271.00 272.00 1.00 1.85 1070 PAL0425 South Palokas 272.00 273.00 1.00 10.40 935 PAL0425 South Palokas 273.00 274.00 1.00 1.30 1083 PAL0425 South Palokas 274.00 275.00 1.00 1.55 1653 PAL0425 South Palokas 275.00 276.00 1.00 0.72 1566 PAL0425 South Palokas 312.50 313.50 1.00 0.32 28 PAL0427 Palokas 240.55 241.45 0.90 8.45 490 PAL0427 Palokas 241.45 242.45 1.00 0.68 345 PAL0427 Palokas 242.45 243.35 0.90 12.00 249 PAL0427 Palokas 243.35 244.50 1.15 0.56 402 PAL0427 Palokas 244.50 245.50 1.00 1.86 964 PAL0427 Palokas 245.50 246.50 1.00 1.39 449 PAL0427 Palokas 257.00 259.00 2.00 0.90 11 PAL0427 Palokas 268.05 269.10 1.05 0.45 394 PAL0427 Palokas 269.10 271.00 1.90 0.30 25 PAL0428 Raja 249.80 250.80 1.00 25.60 372 PAL0428 Raja 250.80 251.60 0.80 1.20 153 PAL0428 Raja 251.60 252.45 0.85 13.20 275 PAL0428 Raja 252.45 253.40 0.95 2.12 484 PAL0428 Raja 253.40 254.35 0.95 2.99 218 PAL0428 Raja 254.35 255.05 0.70 <0.05 88 PAL0428 Raja 255.05 255.90 0.85 <0.05 24 PAL0428 Raja 255.90 256.70 0.80 0.91 186 PAL0428 Raja 256.70 257.50 0.80 2.20 148 PAL0428 Raja 257.50 258.30 0.80 0.67 112 PAL0428 Raja 258.30 259.15 0.85 0.48 27 PAL0428 Raja 259.15 260.10 0.95 1.22 80 PAL0428 Raja 266.60 267.60 1.00 1.30 876 PAL0428 Raja 267.60 268.60 1.00 2.42 TBA PAL0428 Raja 268.60 269.60 1.00 1.03 1319 PAL0430 South Palokas 215.10 216.10 1.00 0.53 407 PAL0430 South Palokas 216.10 217.10 1.00 2.30 687 PAL0430 South Palokas 217.10 218.10 1.00 1.63 390 PAL0430 South Palokas 218.10 219.10 1.00 2.27 196 PAL0430 South Palokas 219.10 220.20 1.10 2.30 638 PAL0430 South Palokas 220.20 221.25 1.05 0.52 156 PAL0430 South Palokas 223.95 224.95 1.00 0.47 216 PAL0430 South Palokas 224.95 225.95 1.00 2.12 329 PAL0430 South Palokas 225.95 226.95 1.00 0.36 348 PAL0430 South Palokas 226.95 227.95 1.00 2.06 417 PAL0430 South Palokas 227.95 228.80 0.85 3.21 148 PAL0430 South Palokas 228.80 229.85 1.05 3.52 88 PAL0430 South Palokas 231.90 232.90 1.00 1.77 120 PAL0430 South Palokas 232.90 233.90 1.00 1.20 235 PAL0430 South Palokas 241.10 242.10 1.00 0.69 248 PAL0430 South Palokas 242.10 243.10 1.00 2.84 220 PAL0430 South Palokas 243.10 244.20 1.10 2.57 367 PAL0430 South Palokas 244.20 245.40 1.20 1.97 446 PAL0431 Raja 198.45 199.45 1.00 0.31 40 PAL0431 Raja 210.65 211.65 1.00 0.51 50 PAL0431 Raja 211.65 212.35 0.70 <0.05 27 PAL0431 Raja 212.35 213.30 0.95 1.05 461 PAL0431 Raja 213.30 214.30 1.00 1.40 104 PAL0431 Raja 214.30 215.30 1.00 10.80 162 PAL0431 Raja 236.00 237.00 1.00 1.87 111 PAL0432 Palokas 242.40 243.20 0.80 0.34 624 PAL0432 Palokas 243.20 244.00 0.80 0.30 460 PAL0432 Palokas 247.00 248.00 1.00 0.30 636 PAL0432 Palokas 248.00 248.85 0.85 0.22 222 PAL0432 Palokas 248.85 249.85 1.00 14.35 915 PAL0432 Palokas 249.85 250.45 0.60 4.28 698 PAL0432 Palokas 250.45 251.00 0.55 16.80 664 PAL0432 Palokas 251.00 252.00 1.00 2.81 780 PAL0432 Palokas 252.00 253.00 1.00 2.13 569 PAL0432 Palokas 253.00 254.00 1.00 2.45 506 PAL0432 Palokas 254.00 255.00 1.00 7.00 586 PAL0432 Palokas 255.00 255.75 0.75 1.58 592 PAL0432 Palokas 258.25 258.90 0.65 0.50 603 PAL0432 Palokas 258.90 259.90 1.00 0.14 321 PAL0432 Palokas 259.90 260.80 0.90 0.51 421 PAL0432 Palokas 260.80 261.70 0.90 0.53 151 PAL0432 Palokas 261.70 262.50 0.80 18.90 1195 PAL0432 Palokas 262.50 263.15 0.65 0.80 103 PAL0432 Palokas 263.15 264.00 0.85 41.10 1131 PAL0432 Palokas 264.00 265.00 1.00 1.55 762 PAL0432 Palokas 265.00 266.00 1.00 0.74 312 PAL0432 Palokas 266.00 266.75 0.75 1.36 377 PAL0432 Palokas 274.40 275.40 1.00 0.32 918 PAL0433 Raja 219.90 221.10 1.20 3.03 607 PAL0433 Raja 221.10 222.10 1.00 4.24 712 PAL0433 Raja 222.10 223.10 1.00 3.55 209 PAL0433 Raja 223.10 224.10 1.00 2800.00 1133 PAL0433 Raja 224.10 225.15 1.05 63.40 1301 PAL0433 Raja 225.15 226.10 0.95 44.10 1473 PAL0433 Raja 226.10 227.20 1.10 2.55 190 PAL0433 Raja 227.20 228.25 1.05 13.50 873 PAL0433 Raja 228.25 229.45 1.20 3.13 1184 PAL0433 Raja 229.45 230.50 1.05 1.08 1237 PAL0433 Raja 230.50 231.50 1.00 0.26 421 PAL0433 Raja 231.50 232.50 1.00 0.83 1282 PAL0434 Raja 268.00 270.00 2.00 1.66 6 PAL0434 Raja 282.00 283.00 1.00 2.29 720 PAL0434 Raja 283.00 284.00 1.00 0.60 116 PAL0434 Raja 284.00 285.00 1.00 1.84 201 PAL0434 Raja 285.00 286.00 1.00 9.42 505 PAL0434 Raja 286.00 287.00 1.00 0.54 162 PAL0434 Raja 287.00 287.70 0.70 3.77 236 PAL0434 Raja 287.70 288.65 0.95 0.14 372 PAL0434 Raja 288.65 289.25 0.60 0.55 133 PAL0434 Raja 289.25 290.00 0.75 0.24 381 PAL0434 Raja 290.00 291.00 1.00 11.72 670 PAL0434 Raja 291.00 292.00 1.00 6.63 984 PAL0434 Raja 292.00 293.00 1.00 1.89 1036 PAL0434 Raja 297.00 298.00 1.00 4.08 1522 PAL0434 Raja 298.00 299.00 1.00 8.21 1691 PAL0434 Raja 299.00 300.00 1.00 0.41 2322 PAL0434 Raja 300.00 300.85 0.85 0.50 1704 PAL0434 Raja 300.85 301.85 1.00 0.71 1329 PAL0434 Raja 301.85 302.40 0.55 0.17 232 PAL0434 Raja 302.40 302.95 0.55 <0.11 74 PAL0434 Raja 302.95 303.85 0.90 6.54 938 PAL0434 Raja 303.85 304.85 1.00 30.50 1769 PAL0434 Raja 304.85 305.85 1.00 2.30 1004 PAL0434 Raja 305.85 306.85 1.00 0.80 24 PAL0434 Raja 306.85 307.85 1.00 0.10 35 PAL0434 Raja 307.85 308.85 1.00 1.47 32 PAL0434 Raja 308.85 309.85 1.00 2.90 52 PAL0434 Raja 309.85 310.85 1.00 10.69 191 PAL0434 Raja 310.85 311.65 0.80 61.40 786 PAL0434 Raja 311.65 312.40 0.75 0.52 493 PAL0435 Palokas 212.00 213.00 1.00 0.44 144 PAL0435 Palokas 213.00 214.00 1.00 1.06 74 PAL0435 Palokas 214.00 215.00 1.00 1.87 TBA PAL0435 Palokas 220.00 222.00 2.00 0.32 666 PAL0436 South Palokas 252.30 253.55 1.25 0.48 54 PAL0436 South Palokas 253.55 255.00 1.45 <0.05 44 PAL0436 South Palokas 255.00 256.00 1.00 0.83 110 PAL0436 South Palokas 256.00 257.00 1.00 0.15 101 PAL0436 South Palokas 257.00 258.00 1.00 0.12 72 PAL0436 South Palokas 258.00 259.00 1.00 0.45 153 PAL0436 South Palokas 259.00 260.00 1.00 0.22 213 PAL0436 South Palokas 260.00 261.00 1.00 0.35 288 PAL0436 South Palokas 290.45 291.50 1.05 2.00 982 PAL0436 South Palokas 291.50 292.80 1.30 4.24 1051 PAL0436 South Palokas 292.80 293.45 0.65 8.51 501 PAL0436 South Palokas 293.45 294.25 0.80 11.70 587 PAL0436 South Palokas 294.25 295.25 1.00 1.53 381 PAL0436 South Palokas 301.40 302.70 1.30 2.81 226 PAL0436 South Palokas 302.95 303.95 1.00 0.62 620 PAL0437 Palokas 195.10 196.00 0.90 0.67 1114 PAL0437 Palokas 196.00 197.00 1.00 0.39 1349 PAL0437 Palokas 197.00 198.00 1.00 0.39 1466 PAL0437 Palokas 198.00 199.00 1.00 3.90 1369 PAL0437 Palokas 199.00 200.30 1.30 1.32 262 PAL0437 Palokas 202.75 203.75 1.00 4.01 2738 PAL0438 Raja 203.20 204.30 1.10 0.74 5 PAL0439 Raja 192.75 193.75 1.00 1.48 150 PAL0439 Raja 289.75 290.90 1.15 0.58 1443 PAL0439 Raja 290.90 291.80 0.90 0.93 2723 PAL0439 Raja 295.80 296.50 0.70 2.33 765 PAL0439 Raja 296.50 297.60 1.10 0.42 617 PAL0439 Raja 299.70 300.65 0.95 2.43 31 PAL0439 Raja 300.65 301.20 0.55 12.70 2132 PAL0439 Raja 301.20 302.20 1.00 0.92 269 PAL0439 Raja 302.20 302.95 0.75 0.10 75 PAL0439 Raja 302.95 303.90 0.95 2.66 505 PAL0439 Raja 303.90 304.90 1.00 0.44 1068 PAL0439 Raja 304.90 305.90 1.00 10.87 2196 PAL0439 Raja 305.90 307.05 1.15 0.27 921 PAL0439 Raja 307.05 308.05 1.00 3.55 1015 PAL0439 Raja 308.05 309.00 0.95 2.00 1655 PAL0439 Raja 309.00 309.90 0.90 2.00 2833 PAL0439 Raja 309.90 310.85 0.95 3.11 1149 PAL0439 Raja 310.85 311.90 1.05 6.17 1676 PAL0439 Raja 311.90 312.90 1.00 6.66 1983 PAL0439 Raja 312.90 314.00 1.10 8.02 1500 PAL0439 Raja 314.00 314.90 0.90 12.20 2907 PAL0439 Raja 314.90 316.05 1.15 0.31 1264 PAL0439 Raja 316.05 317.15 1.10 2.50 1525 PAL0439 Raja 317.15 318.25 1.10 5.37 2658 PAL0439 Raja 318.25 318.85 0.60 8.72 2162 PAL0439 Raja 318.85 319.50 0.65 7.57 1193 PAL0439 Raja 335.70 336.75 1.05 2.14 647 PAL0439 Raja 336.75 337.40 0.65 0.09 92 PAL0439 Raja 337.40 338.15 0.75 7.26 830 PAL0440 Raja 133.90 134.90 1.00 0.68 64 PAL0440 Raja 175.25 176.25 1.00 1.24 96 PAL0440 Raja 223.10 224.10 1.00 0.66 69 PAL0440 Raja 224.10 224.75 0.65 4.07 11 PAL0440 Raja 224.75 226.00 1.25 <0.05 6 PAL0440 Raja 226.00 227.00 1.00 0.41 24 PAL0440 Raja 227.00 228.00 1.00 3.11 52 PAL0440 Raja 228.00 229.00 1.00 1.73 17 PAL0440 Raja 248.75 249.75 1.00 4.78 396 PAL0440 Raja 249.75 250.75 1.00 0.50 469 PAL0440 Raja 250.75 251.75 1.00 0.14 1130 PAL0440 Raja 251.75 252.75 1.00 0.72 256 PAL0440 Raja 252.75 253.60 0.85 0.35 39 PAL0440 Raja 253.60 254.40 0.80 0.05 24 PAL0440 Raja 254.40 255.35 0.95 1.45 96 PAL0440 Raja 255.35 256.00 0.65 0.26 55 PAL0440 Raja 256.00 256.70 0.70 0.16 58 PAL0440 Raja 256.70 257.50 0.80 0.48 957 PAL0440 Raja 257.60 258.40 0.80 6.17 1588 PAL0440 Raja 258.40 259.20 0.80 3.72 526 PAL0441 Raja 347.60 348.20 0.60 0.38 464 PAL0441 Raja 348.20 349.10 0.90 4.89 859 PAL0441 Raja 349.10 349.70 0.60 0.90 96 PAL0441 Raja 349.70 350.20 0.50 2.22 304 PAL0441 Raja 350.20 350.75 0.55 0.12 94 PAL0441 Raja 350.75 351.70 0.95 0.86 1641 PAL0441 Raja 351.70 352.70 1.00 0.45 2133 PAL0441 Raja 352.70 353.70 1.00 6.37 2533 PAL0441 Raja 353.70 354.70 1.00 2.25 2000 PAL0441 Raja 354.70 355.70 1.00 6.00 1909 PAL0441 Raja 355.70 356.65 0.95 8.06 1929 PAL0441 Raja 356.65 357.45 0.80 0.57 34 PAL0441 Raja 357.45 357.95 0.50 0.35 1092 PAL0441 Raja 357.95 358.45 0.50 0.61 1640 PAL0441 Raja 358.45 359.40 0.95 0.11 263 PAL0441 Raja 359.40 360.40 1.00 0.83 406 PAL0441 Raja 360.40 361.10 0.70 2.11 1495 PAL0441 Raja 367.35 368.30 0.95 1.25 1064 PAL0441 Raja 368.30 368.80 0.50 6.15 1357 PAL0441 Raja 368.80 369.60 0.80 <0.05 29 PAL0441 Raja 369.60 370.40 0.80 10.07 2235 PAL0441 Raja 370.40 371.20 0.80 13.80 717 PAL0441 Raja 371.20 371.85 0.65 125.00 1037 PAL0441 Raja 371.85 372.80 0.95 43.50 1856 PAL0441 Raja 372.80 373.50 0.70 3.74 1110 PAL0441 Raja 377.00 378.00 1.00 3.88 1998 PAL0441 Raja 378.00 378.75 0.75 1.42 1182 PAL0441 Raja 378.75 379.45 0.70 1.25 63 PAL0442 Raja 126.30 127.30 1.00 4.02 700 PAL0442 Raja 127.30 128.30 1.00 2.00 1139 PAL0442 Raja 128.30 129.30 1.00 27.70 795 PAL0442 Raja 129.30 130.35 1.05 2.47 714 PAL0442 Raja 130.35 131.25 0.90 5.35 434 PAL0442 Raja 206.00 207.00 1.00 0.30 4 PAL0442 Raja 217.80 218.70 0.90 0.75 57 PAL0442 Raja 218.70 219.60 0.90 <0.1 153 PAL0442 Raja 219.60 220.30 0.70 0.36 248

GoldskyResourcesCorp 1027

For further information contact:

Investor Relations

Neil MacRae

SVP, Corporate Development

Phone: 778-999-4653

ir@goldskyresources.com

About Goldsky Resources Corp.

Goldsky Resources is a publicly listed gold exploration company, consolidating assets in Sweden and Finland. The Company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Barsele gold project in central Sweden. Barsele is host to an Indicated Mineral Resource of 7.88 Mt grading 1.27 g/t Au containing 0.32 Moz Au and an Inferred Mineral Resource: 28.75 Mt grading 1.98 g/t Au containing 1.83 Moz Au.

Goldsky Resources is the 100%-owner of a district-scale license position on Sweden's Gold Line greenstone belt comprised of two additional projects (Paubäcken, Storjuktan), which combined with Barsele, total approximately 80,000 hectares.

Additionally, in central Finland, Goldsky Resources is the 100%-owner of a district-scale position covering the entire underexplored Oijärvi greenstone belt, including the Kylmäkangas deposit, the largest known gold occurrence on this belt. Goldsky Resources is also the 100%-owner of the Rajapalot gold cobalt project situated in northern Finland, which has an Inferred Resource of 9,780 kt containing 867 koz Au @ 2.8 g/t Au & 4.3 kt Co @ 441 ppm Co (NI 43-101 Technical Report on a Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Rajapalot Gold-Cobalt Project, Finland. Effective Date: 19 December 2023. Prepared for Mawson Finland Ltd by SRK Consulting (UK) Ltd. SRK Qualified Persons Christopher Bray BEng (Mining), MAusIMM(CP), Ove Klaver, MSc (Geology), Eur.Geol., Eemeli Rantala, MSc (Geology), P.Geo., Craig Brown, B.E. (Chem), GradDipGeosci, FAusIMM, Mathieu Gosselin, BEng (Mining), P.Eng.).