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GR

WKN: A41XQ1 | ISIN: CA3814951008 | Ticker-Symbol: HEG0
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27.10.26 | 13:43
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27.10.2026 12:15 Uhr
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Goldsky Resources Corp.: Goldsky drills 12.6 m @ 233.6 g/t gold uncut (14.2 g/t at a 50 g/t top cut) at Raja and 17.35 m @ 16.5 g/t gold at Palokas - 2026 infill drilling supports the Rajapalot Mineral Resource, Finland

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- Goldsky Resources Corp (TSX-V: GSKR, FNSE: GSKR SDB, OTCQX: GSKRF, FRA: HEG0) ("Goldsky Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from all 46 holes of the 2026 winter drill program at its 100%-owned Rajapalot Gold-Cobalt Project in Northern Finland ("Rajapalot" or the "Project"): 45 new diamond drill holes (10,385 m) and the extension of 2017 drill hole PAL0063. The program, the Company's first infill program at Rajapalot, was designed principally to infill the Inferred Mineral Resource at Raja, Palokas and South Palokas ahead of an updated Mineral Resource estimate and updated Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA").

Highlights

  • Infill drilling returned significant intercepts in 32 of 37 holes. The infill holes are typically 20 to 45 m from the nearest previous drill intercept and returned grades and thicknesses comparable with the adjacent previously reported intercepts (Technical Discussion, Tables 2 and 3, Figure 1).
  • Raja infill hole PAL0433 intersected 12.6 m @ 233.56 g/t gold (uncut) and 881 ppm cobalt from 219.90 m. The composite contains one 1.0 m sample grading 2,800 g/t gold (223.10-224.10 m) within 3.0 m @ 969 g/t gold from 223.10 m. With the 50 g/t top cut used in the current Mineral Resource estimate the intercept grades 12.6 m @ 14.19 g/t gold.
  • Palokas infill hole PAL0406 intersected 17.35 m @ 16.46 g/t gold (13.54 g/t at a 50 g/t top cut) and 652 ppm cobalt from 97.65 m, including 5.5 m @ 28.24 g/t gold from 101.45 m and 4.1 m @ 28.36 g/t gold from 107.90 m. The visible gold reported on February 27, 2026 assayed 0.3 m @ 171 g/t gold from 111 m. With the 50 g/t top cut, PAL0406 is the highest grade-thickness intercept (gram-metres: gold grade multiplied by downhole thickness) reported from Rajapalot (previous best PAL0093, 31.7 m @ 8.4 g/t gold uncut and 6.4 g/t with the top cut from 244.1 m, March 2, 2018); uncut, PAL0433 and PAL0406 are the two highest.
  • Further infill intercepts: at Raja, 6.15 m @ 24.16 g/t gold from 367.35 m (PAL0441), 15.4 m @ 7.67 g/t gold from 297.00 m (PAL0434), 19.8 m @ 4.38 g/t gold from 299.70 m (PAL0439) and 4.95 m @ 8.31 g/t gold from 126.30 m (PAL0442, upper lode); at Palokas, 16.2 m @ 5.14 g/t gold from 79.80 m (PAL0403), 8.5 m @ 6.50 g/t gold from 258.25 m and 8.75 m @ 4.83 g/t gold from 247.00 m (PAL0432) and 3.8 m @ 11.71 g/t gold from 232.45 m (PAL0422); at the eastern margin of South Palokas, 8.15 m @ 3.40 g/t gold from 131.10 m, including 2.15 m @ 11.84 g/t gold (PAL0399).
  • Program complete, resource update under way: 45 holes for 10,385 m were drilled with four rigs between January 15 and March 25, 2026, and all gold assays have been received. The updated geological and resource model is with SLR, an independent consulting firm engaged to complete the Mineral Resource update, expected early November, 2026, that will support an updated PEA.

Figure 1 - Plan map of the Palokas-South Palokas (Panel 1) and Raja (Panel 2) areas, showing the 46 drill holes completed during January to March 2026. Each symbol is plotted at the mid-point of the hole's best intercept or centre of the hole if no significant intercept, and coloured by gram-metres (width in m x uncut gold in g/t); PAL0433 is shown as a star with the collar shown as a dot including the hole trace to the symbol; hole IDs are presented without the PAL prefix. Previously drilled holes are not shown. Surface projection of the Inferred Mineral Resource limit presented as a dashed boundary (effective August 26, 2021).The seven regional holes, all without significant intercepts, are shown in the locator. Coordinates ETRS-TM35FIN; base map National Land Survey of Finland 2025 (CC BY 4.0).

"The 2026 drill program was designed to increase confidence in the Rajapalot Mineral Resource, to support a mining licence application and an updated economic study. The infill holes supported the interpreted lodes at grades and thicknesses broadly consistent with the current resource model. Samples as high-grade as those in PAL0433 are rare, so are reported uncut alongside a top-cut grade. We now expect the Mineral Resource update in the coming weeks, followed by an updated PEA, further advancing development of the Rajapalot project." said Russell Bradford, CEO of Goldsky Resources.

Technical Discussion

The 2026 winter program comprised 45 diamond drill holes for 10,385 m and the extension of 2017 hole PAL0063 at Rumajärvi from 173.9 m to 209.2 m. All holes reached or exceeded their planned target depth and none was abandoned. Thirty-seven holes (8,809 m; plan 8,000 m) were infill holes within or at the margins of the Raja, Palokas and South Palokas Inferred Mineral Resource limit. Holes were drilled to reduce the drill spacing in the upper parts of the three mineralised zones to approximately 30 to 45 m to improve mineral resource confidence; eight holes (1,576 m) tested exploration targets (Table 1). In total, 32 of the 46 holes returned significant intercepts (composites meeting the reporting criteria in the note to Table 2) None of the eight exploration holes intersected mineralisation. Table 2 lists the composites and the 14 holes without a significant intercept; Table 3 (Schedule A) lists the individual samples.

Raja: Seventeen holes (4,223 m) were drilled at Raja, 15 of them infill. Thirteen of the 15 infill holes returned significant intercepts at vertical depths of approximately 80 m to 335 m (the Raja lode has been drilled to approximately 680 m below surface).

PAL0433, drilled from the central Raja pad shared with PAL0438, PAL0440 and PAL0442, intersected 12.6 m @ 233.56 g/t gold and 881 ppm cobalt from 219.90 m (approximately 220 m below surface), including 3.0 m @ 969 g/t gold and 1,300 ppm cobalt from 223.10 m. The best mineralisation of the intercept is three consecutive samples grading 2,800 g/t, 63.4 g/t and 44.1 g/t gold (223.10-226.10 m); the 2,800 g/t sample carries approximately 95% of the gold in the composite and the other samples grade 0.26 to 13.5 g/t gold (Table 3). The intercept is hosted in sulfide-mineralized, sericite-altered fine-grained metasediment (10 to 20% pyrrhotite), with abundant visible gold logged at 223.5 m within the 2,800 g/t sample. No upper cut has been applied, consistent with all previous reporting at Rajapalot using the 50 g/t top cut used in the current Mineral Resource estimate, the composite grades 12.6 m @ 14.19 g/t gold. The nearest previously reported intercept is approximately 38 m away in PAL0189 (1.1 m @ 7.2 g/t gold, April 23, 2019); the adjacent 2026 holes returned 4.65 m @ 2.95 g/t gold in PAL0431 (approximately 40 m from the PAL0433 intercept), 10.35 m @ 1.59 g/t gold in PAL0440 (approximately 45 m) and 1.1 m @ 0.74 g/t gold in PAL0438 (approximately 75 m).

At depth, PAL0441 (398.55 m, the deepest hole of the program) intersected 13.5 m @ 2.46 g/t gold and 1,213 ppm cobalt from 347.60 m and 6.15 m @ 24.16 g/t gold and 1,185 ppm cobalt from 367.35 m, including 3.2 m @ 44.27 g/t gold from 369.60 m, approximately 30 m from the previously reported 19.7 m @ 7.4 g/t gold from 371.0 m in PAL0190 (August 21, 2019). PAL0434 intersected 11.0 m @ 3.47 g/t gold and 480 ppm cobalt from 282.00 m and 15.4 m @ 7.67 g/t gold and 872 ppm cobalt from 297.00 m, including 1.8 m @ 33.22 g/t gold from 309.85 m. PAL0439 intersected 19.8 m @ 4.38 g/t gold and 1,449 ppm cobalt from 299.70 m, including 4.05 m @ 8.13 g/t gold from 310.85 m, with a second, narrower zone below. Both are approximately 20 to 35 m from the previously reported 31.3 m @ 4.3 g/t gold from 298.3 m, including 9.0 m @ 9.4 g/t gold, in PAL0188 (April 23, 2019).

Shallower Raja infill holes returned 13.65 m @ 4.31 g/t gold and 306 ppm cobalt from 94.15 m (PAL0407) and 17.7 m @ 2.15 g/t gold from 108.10 m, including 1.4 m @ 16.70 g/t gold (PAL0411), both from one pad, approximately 35 to 40 m from the previously reported intercepts in PAL0295 (15.7 m @ 3.8 g/t gold from 74.0 m) and PAL0297 (20.7 m @ 7.4 g/t gold from 74.0 m) (July 13, 2021); and, in PAL0428, 10.3 m @ 4.59 g/t gold from 249.80 m, including 1.0 m @ 25.60 g/t gold, approximately 28 m from PAL0093. PAL0442 intersected an upper lode of 4.95 m @ 8.31 g/t gold and 763 ppm cobalt from 126.30 m; its targeted interval at approximately 220 m returned 2.5 m @ 0.39 g/t gold. Further intercepts in PAL0417, PAL0421, PAL0431, PAL0438 and PAL0440 are listed in Table 2. Infill holes PAL0413 and PAL0424 returned no significant intercept, intersecting albitized and calcareous metasediments without the sulfide-rich lode horizon at the target depth.

Palokas: Thirteen infill holes (2,794 m) were drilled at Palokas; 12 returned significant intercepts at vertical depths of approximately 75 m to 220 m, and PAL0403, PAL0406, PAL0422 and PAL0432 each intersected two or more separate zones. PAL0406 (see Highlights) intersected the lode approximately 30 m from the previously reported 10.0 m @ 11.6 g/t gold from 110.2 m in PAL0030 (February 21, 2017), with a second intercept of 8.0 m @ 3.42 g/t gold from 118.20 m; the visible gold reported on February 27, 2026 lies within the upper intercept and assayed 0.3 m @ 171 g/t gold and 2,126 ppm cobalt (110.70-111.00 m, a sample cut to the visible-gold vein). PAL0403, from the same pad as PAL0406, intersected 16.2 m @ 5.14 g/t gold and 1,204 ppm cobalt from 79.80 m, including 2.55 m @ 19.65 g/t gold from 92.40 m. In the deepest Palokas infill holes, PAL0432 intersected 8.75 m @ 4.83 g/t gold and 618 ppm cobalt from 247.00 m and 8.5 m @ 6.50 g/t gold and 537 ppm cobalt from 258.25 m; PAL0422 intersected 3.8 m @ 11.71 g/t gold and 726 ppm cobalt from 232.45 m (including 1.75 m @ 22.50 g/t gold), followed by 21.9 m @ 1.10 g/t gold and 925 ppm cobalt from 239.20 m; and PAL0427 intersected 5.95 m @ 3.86 g/t gold from 240.55 m. PAL0409, PAL0412, PAL0415, PAL0418, PAL0419, PAL0435 and PAL0437 returned intercepts of approximately 3 to 10 m at 1 to 3 g/t gold (Table 2). PAL0402, at the eastern margin of the Palokas wireframe approximately 100 m from the nearest previous intercept, intersected basalt and sulfide-poor volcaniclastic siltstone and returned no significant intercept.

South Palokas: Nine infill holes (2,136 m) were drilled at South Palokas, of which seven returned significant intercepts at vertical depths of approximately 130 m to 265 m, approximately 22 to 38 m from previous drill intercepts. PAL0414 intersected 10.05 m @ 2.33 g/t gold and 913 ppm cobalt from 222.70 m; PAL0425 intersected 2.0 m @ 5.36 g/t gold and 1,038 ppm cobalt from 258.00 m and 10.0 m @ 1.95 g/t gold and 1,199 ppm cobalt from 266.00 m; and PAL0436 intersected 4.8 m @ 5.01 g/t gold and 745 ppm cobalt from 290.45 m, approximately 22 to 35 m from the previously reported intercepts in PAL0197 (32.0 m @ 1.4 g/t gold from 294.3 m, August 21, 2019) and PAL0213 (17.7 m @ 3.8 g/t gold from 293.0 m, April 20, 2020). PAL0404, PAL0420 and PAL0430 returned lower-grade intercepts (Table 2), and infill holes PAL0400 and PAL0408 returned no significant intercept, intersecting the calc-silicate unit without sulfide mineralization at the target depth. At the eastern margin of the lode, PAL0399 intersected 8.15 m @ 3.40 g/t gold and 307 ppm cobalt from 131.10 m, including 2.15 m @ 11.84 g/t gold and 747 ppm cobalt from 133.10 m, approximately 32 m from the nearest previous drill intercept (PAL0013) and 43 m from the previously reported 10.3 m @ 5.7 g/t gold from 93.7 m in PAL0204 (April 20, 2020). The New Lens zone reported in 2025 was not drilled in 2026.

Target-test drilling: Eight holes (1,576 m) tested exploration targets: at Raja, PAL0401 approximately 150 m down-plunge of the 2025 Raja West occurrence (PAL0387: 1.5 m @ 5.47 g/t gold, including 0.5 m @ 14.4 g/t gold from 29.5 m) and PAL0410 a coincident induced-polarization and airborne electromagnetic anomaly north of Raja; PAL0398 a bottom-of-till gold anomaly at Hirvimaa; PAL0423 and PAL0426 the down-dip projection of gold-bearing sub-crop and magnetic breaks at Joki; PAL0405 an induced-polarization chargeability anomaly near Hut; PAL0416 a coincident chargeability and electromagnetic anomaly at Rumajärvi; and PAL0429, collared from the PAL0063 pad at Rumajärvi, a down-hole electromagnetic conductor modelled from 2019 hole PAL0185 at the Terry's Hammer target. None of these holes, nor the PAL0063 extension, returned a significant intercept; PAL0423 returned a single 0.4 m sample grading 5.31 g/t gold in basalt.

Cobalt: Cobalt accompanies gold in all three zones: the 60 composites grading more than 1 g/t gold (378 m) average approximately 700 ppm cobalt (length-weighted; no cobalt cut-off applied), and 29 of them exceed 500 ppm cobalt (Table 2).

Next Steps

SLR's updated Mineral Resource estimate is expected in early November, 2026 and will form the basis of an updated PEA. The Company has applied to extend the Kairamaat 2-3 exploration permit, which covers the core area of the Project; environmental baseline, hydrogeological and community engagement work continued through 2026 in support of the environmental impact assessment and land-use planning processes.

Table 1 - Collar information for drill holes reported in this release

Hole IDHole sizePurposeProspectNorthing (TM35FIN)Easting (TM35FIN)Elevation (mRL)Azimuth (°)Dip (°)Hole depth (m)
PAL0442HQInfillRaja7369387408618176111.3-67.7271.8
PAL0441NQ2InfillRaja736942940843317773.4-63.0398.55
PAL0440HQInfillRaja7369387408617176108.1-76.9266.6
PAL0439NQ2InfillRaja736946140856517880.9-79.0359.85
PAL0438HQInfillRaja7369384408619175122.3-59.5257.9
PAL0437HQInfillPalokas7370783408326174101.5-51.9253.8
PAL0436HQInfillSouth Palokas7370637408131172118.5-67.4339
PAL0435HQInfillPalokas737078440832717486.7-56.3248.05
PAL0434NQ2InfillRaja7369461408566178112.0-73.5339.45
PAL0433HQInfillRaja7369383408616175144.2-76.8254.5
PAL0432HQInfillPalokas737082940831817479.0-60.0295.8
PAL0431HQInfillRaja7369368408569175116.0-78.0269.15
PAL0430HQInfillSouth Palokas737049540813217474.0-63.5288.05
PAL0429NQ2Target TestTerry's Hammer7369637407813173138.5-60.8394.3
PAL0428HQInfillRaja736935840857017547.0-78.0311.15
PAL0427HQInfillPalokas737083140832417470.4-51.3299.15
PAL0426NQ2Target TestRegional7370396408925174150.1-45.4137
PAL0425HQInfillSouth Palokas737058540819517488.9-76.6344.45
PAL0424HQInfillRaja7369353408570175150.0-66.5236.5
PAL0423NQ2Target TestRegional7370354409272176155.0-45.0188
PAL0422HQInfillPalokas737083140832517482.4-51.5293.3
PAL0421HQInfillRaja7369352408571175140.4-55.3223.5
PAL0420HQInfillSouth Palokas7370584408195174114.9-66.9254.3
PAL0419NQ2InfillPalokas7370922408468174131.0-62.8209
PAL0418HQInfillPalokas737083940855017482.0-80.0134.6
PAL0417HQInfillRaja736929440863117389.6-70.4212.5
PAL0416NQ2Target TestRumajärvi7369184407841177147.0-45.0180
PAL0415HQInfillPalokas7370736408481174206.3-70.0212.5
PAL0414HQInfillSouth Palokas737058440819617499.6-60.2251.7
PAL0413HQInfillRaja736925640872017354.8-83.0170.7
PAL0412HQInfillPalokas7370734408481174162.2-69.5148.5
PAL0411HQInfillRaja7369264408723173233.9-75.5158.5
PAL0410NQ2Target TestRaja7369893408309176185.0-60.0172.95
PAL0409HQInfillPalokas7370798408490174152.1-74.5233.1
PAL0408HQInfillSouth Palokas7370582408275174137.1-64.6190.7
PAL0407HQInfillRaja7369264408723173236.0-55.5148.7
PAL0406HQInfillPalokas737079640848917471.8-77.3161.6
PAL0405NQ2Target TestHut7370343407817172159.8-49.6158
PAL0404HQInfillSouth Palokas737049940821517595.8-66.1182.3
PAL0403HQInfillPalokas737079640849117470.1-58.7155.2
PAL0402HQInfillPalokas7370748408684174115.3-54.9149.2
PAL0401NQ2Target TestRaja736918440833717578.2-71.1170.3
PAL0400HQInfillSouth Palokas7370501408297175112.9-56.5121.4
PAL0399HQInfillSouth Palokas7370557408334174117.5-76.0164.4
PAL0398NQ2Target TestRegional7370485410134163124.5-45.0175.05
PAL0063NQ2ExtensionRumajärvi7369635407813173114.2-49.8209.2

Coordinates: EUREF-FIN / ETRS-TM35FIN (EPSG:3067), surveyed by differential GPS. Azimuth and dip are measured at the collar and surveyed down hole at 5 m intervals. PAL0063 was drilled to 173.9 m in 2017 and extended in February 2026. "Infill" holes were drilled within or at the margins of the current Inferred Mineral Resource boundary; "Target Test" holes tested exploration targets. PAL0399, listed as a target-test hole in the February 27, 2026 annoucement, has been reclassified as an infill hole as it intersected the South Palokas lode.

Table 2 - Composited gold and cobalt intercepts from drill holes reported in this release

Hole IDProspectFrom (m)To (m)Thickness (m)¹Gold (g/t)Gold (gram-metres)Cobalt (ppm)
PAL0398RegionalNo significant intercept
PAL0399South Palokas131.10139.258.153.4027.7307
incl.133.10135.252.1511.8425.5747
PAL0399South Palokas146.50148.151.651.021.7302
PAL0400South PalokasNo significant intercept
PAL0401RajaNo significant intercept
PAL0402PalokasNo significant intercept
PAL0403Palokas79.8096.0016.205.1483.21204
incl.88.8090.501.709.7516.6554
incl.92.4094.952.5519.6550.1725
PAL0403Palokas116.20117.451.253.354.2448
PAL0403Palokas120.35122.001.650.550.9109
PAL0403Palokas125.40129.404.002.5210.1541
incl.125.40126.401.005.735.7301
PAL0404South Palokas102.45108.405.950.442.6251
PAL0404South Palokas140.95147.006.051.599.6397
PAL0405HutNo significant intercept
PAL0406Palokas84.3087.553.250.431.4535
PAL0406Palokas97.65115.0017.3516.46285.6652
incl.101.45106.955.5028.24155.3715
incl.107.90112.004.1028.36116.3927
incl.113.00114.001.005.185.2327
PAL0406Palokas118.20126.208.003.4227.4268
incl.121.40122.701.306.288.2173
PAL0407Raja94.15107.8013.654.3158.9306
incl.95.9598.902.9513.9441.11131
incl.106.10107.801.705.459.3121
PAL0408South PalokasNo significant intercept
PAL0409Palokas69.9071.301.401.091.578
PAL0409Palokas92.85102.759.902.4023.7709
incl.97.3099.201.907.6214.5600
PAL0409Palokas108.25110.252.001.242.5793
PAL0410RajaNo significant intercept
PAL0411Raja108.10125.8017.702.1538.0145
incl.114.20115.601.4016.7023.4205
PAL0412Palokas89.0092.903.901.044.11275
PAL0413RajaNo significant intercept
PAL0414South Palokas202.35203.351.000.550.6321
PAL0414South Palokas222.70232.7510.052.3323.5913
incl.223.70224.701.008.728.71067
PAL0415Palokas111.20114.102.903.139.1227
PAL0415Palokas118.60122.153.550.562.01333
PAL0415Palokas130.60131.801.200.390.520
PAL0416RumajärviNo significant intercept
PAL0417Raja158.20159.301.100.680.879
PAL0417Raja161.80162.951.153.474.033
PAL0417Raja167.35171.253.901.375.3613
PAL0417Raja174.30176.302.000.651.3607
PAL0417Raja183.40187.003.603.0210.91548
incl.183.40184.401.005.375.41154
PAL0417Raja191.80192.801.000.310.328
PAL0417Raja197.85199.001.1514.8017.0218
PAL0418Palokas118.95122.053.102.016.2447
PAL0419Palokas152.20158.005.801.378.0403
PAL0420South Palokas177.05183.956.900.865.9259
PAL0420South Palokas186.00188.902.900.571.7468
PAL0420South Palokas218.10222.254.151.917.9281
PAL0421Raja169.00170.001.001.031.096
PAL0421Raja184.00189.005.005.8229.11668
incl.186.00187.001.007.777.82776
incl.188.00189.001.0015.6015.61158
PAL0422Palokas226.00230.404.400.331.4999
PAL0422Palokas232.45236.253.8011.7144.5726
incl.234.50236.251.7522.5039.4882
PAL0422Palokas239.20261.1021.901.1024.1925
PAL0422Palokas277.90279.902.000.370.72
PAL0423RegionalNo significant intercept
PAL0424RajaNo significant intercept
PAL0425South Palokas258.00260.002.005.3610.71038
incl.259.00260.001.0010.2010.2322
PAL0425South Palokas266.00276.0010.001.9519.51199
incl.272.00273.001.0010.4010.4935
PAL0425South Palokas312.50313.501.000.320.328
PAL0426RegionalNo significant intercept
PAL0427Palokas240.55246.505.953.8623.0485
PAL0427Palokas257.00259.002.000.901.811
PAL0427Palokas268.05271.002.950.351.0157
PAL0428Raja249.80260.1010.304.5947.3187
incl.249.80250.801.0025.6025.6372
PAL0428Raja266.60269.603.001.584.71098²
PAL0429Terry's HammerNo significant intercept
PAL0430South Palokas215.10221.256.151.599.8414
PAL0430South Palokas223.95229.855.901.9411.4259
PAL0430South Palokas231.90233.902.001.483.0177
PAL0430South Palokas241.10245.404.302.038.7327
PAL0431Raja198.45199.451.000.310.340
PAL0431Raja210.65215.304.652.9513.7166
incl.214.30215.301.0010.8010.8162
PAL0431Raja236.00237.001.001.871.9111
PAL0432Palokas242.40244.001.600.320.5542
PAL0432Palokas247.00255.758.754.8342.2618
incl.248.85249.851.0014.3514.3915
incl.254.00255.001.007.007.0586
PAL0432Palokas258.25266.758.506.5055.3537
PAL0432Palokas274.40275.401.000.320.3918
PAL0433Raja219.90232.5012.60233.562942.8881
incl.223.10226.103.00969.492908.51300
incl.227.20228.251.0513.5014.2873
PAL0434Raja268.00270.002.001.663.36
PAL0434Raja282.00293.0011.003.4738.2480
incl.285.00286.001.009.429.4505
incl.290.00292.002.009.1818.4827
PAL0434Raja297.00312.4015.407.67118.1872
incl.298.00299.001.008.218.21691
incl.302.95304.851.9019.1536.41376
incl.309.85311.651.8033.2259.8456
PAL0435Palokas212.00215.003.001.123.4109²
PAL0435Palokas220.00222.002.000.320.6666
PAL0436South Palokas252.30261.008.700.322.8123
PAL0436South Palokas290.45295.254.805.0124.0745
incl.292.80294.251.4510.2714.9548
PAL0436South Palokas301.40303.952.301.864.3397
PAL0437Palokas195.10200.305.201.357.01063
PAL0437Palokas202.75203.751.004.014.02738
PAL0438Raja203.20204.301.100.740.85
PAL0439Raja192.75193.751.001.481.5150
PAL0439Raja289.75291.802.050.731.52005
PAL0439Raja295.80297.601.801.162.1674
PAL0439Raja299.70319.5019.804.3886.71449
incl.304.90305.901.0010.8710.92196
incl.310.85314.904.058.1332.91977
incl.317.15319.502.356.8316.12126
PAL0439Raja335.70338.152.453.167.8556
PAL0440Raja133.90134.901.000.680.764
PAL0440Raja175.25176.251.001.241.296
PAL0440Raja223.10229.005.901.468.630
PAL0440Raja248.75259.2010.351.5916.4476
PAL0441Raja347.60361.1013.502.4633.21213
incl.352.70353.701.006.376.42533
incl.354.70356.651.957.0013.71919
PAL0441Raja367.35373.506.1524.16148.61185
incl.369.60372.803.2044.27141.71500
PAL0441Raja377.00379.452.452.385.81195
PAL0442Raja126.30131.254.958.3141.1763
incl.128.30129.301.0027.7027.7795
PAL0442Raja206.00207.001.000.300.34
PAL0442Raja217.80220.302.500.391.0145
PAL0063RumajärviNo significant intercept

¹ Intercepts are reported as downhole thicknesses. Based on the current interpreted mineralization lode orientation the true thickness of the mineralized intervals is interpreted to be approximately 80-90% of the drilled thickness; true thickness is not precisely known at this time. Composites are based on a 0.3 g/t gold lower cut over a minimum of 1 m, with no more than 2 m of consecutively sampled internal waste (material below 0.3 g/t gold); unsampled material within a composite is treated as waste and excluded from the reported thickness and grade. No upper cut has been applied. Top-cut grades quoted in the text limit individual samples to 50 g/t gold before compositing; besides PAL0433, the composite 97.65-115.00 m in PAL0406 contains two samples above 50 g/t gold and the composites 297.00-312.40 m in PAL0434 and 367.35-373.50 m in PAL0441 one each; with the top cut applied they grade 13.54, 7.08 and 16.23 g/t gold respectively. "incl." rows are contiguous samples grading at least 5 g/t gold over a minimum of 1 m within the composite above them (not repeated where the whole composite qualifies). Below-detection gold values are set to half the detection limit. Cobalt is the length-weighted average of the samples in the composite; ² cobalt analyses are available for part of the composite only. Individual samples are listed in Table 3.

Technical Background, Data Verification and QA/QC

Four diamond drill rigs from Comadev Oy and Arctic Drilling Company Oy, all with water recirculation and drill-cuttings collection systems, were used in the 2026 program. Core diameter is HQ (63.5 mm; 7,503 m) or NQ2 (50.7 mm; 2,882 m) for the 45 holes drilled (Table 1); the PAL0063 extension is NQ2. Drill hole collars were surveyed by differential GPS and downhole surveys were taken with a Reflex OMNI-IQ north-seeking tool at 5 m intervals. Core was oriented and structural measurements were taken in every hole. Core recoveries are excellent with the average close to 100% in fresh rock.

After photography and core logging at the Company's Rovaniemi facilities, sample intervals of between 0.25 m and 2.3 m (typically 1.0 m), adjusted to geological contacts, visible gold and the lode vein boundary, are selected and half-sawn by the independent contractors Palsatech Oy in Kemi and Geopool Oy in Sodankylä. The remaining half core is retained for verification and reference purposes. Analytical samples are transported by commercial carrier from site to the independent laboratory CRS Minlab Oy ("CRS") in Kempele, Finland. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the PAL1000 technique, in which the entire 1 kg sample is ground in steel pots with abrasive media in the presence of cyanide, followed by measurement of the gold in solution by flame AAS. For 44 of the 469 samples in Table 3, including one within the PAL0433 composite, a repeat analysis of the coarse reject was performed, and Table 3 reports the average of the original and repeat analyses for those samples. Samples for multi-element analysis, including cobalt, are pulped at CRS and transported by air to MSALABS in Vancouver, Canada, where they are analyzed by four-acid digestion with ICP-MS finish. All of the foregoing laboratories are independent of the Company.

The Company's quality assurance and quality control program consists of the systematic insertion of certified reference materials of known gold content, duplicate samples prepared by quartering the core, and blanks placed within sample runs in interpreted mineralized rock, at a combined rate of approximately one control sample for every seven primary samples. In addition, CRS inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process. Routine checking of all data is undertaken prior to upload to the database.

About the Rajapalot Gold-Cobalt Project

Rajapalot is located in Lapland, Northern Finland, approximately 60 km west of the city of Rovaniemi. At Rajapalot, mineralization is regarded as orogenic in nature. All examples of gold-cobalt mineralization are consistently located within highly sheared and foliated wall rocks adjacent to strongly hydrothermally altered, northwest- to north-dipping shear zones. Mineralization is typically encountered as disseminated to semi-massive sulfide lenses (predominantly pyrrhotite and lesser pyrite and cobaltite) hosted within strongly deformed and altered mafic volcanic and volcaniclastic stratigraphy of the upper portions of the Paleoproterozoic Kivalo Group of the Peräpohja Greenstone Belt. Prospects with high-grade gold and cobalt mineralization occur across a 3 km (east-west) by 2 km (north-south) area within the larger 4 km by 4 km Rajapalot project area. Gold-cobalt mineralization has been drilled to approximately 650 m below surface at South Palokas and approximately 680 m below surface at Raja, and remains open at depth across the Project.

An Inferred Mineral Resource has been estimated for the Rajapalot project (effective date August 26, 2021) based on an underground-only mining scenario, containing 9.8 million tonnes @ 2.8 g/t gold and 441 ppm cobalt, equating to 867 thousand ounces of gold and 4,311 tonnes of cobalt:

ZoneCut-off (AuEq g/t)¹Tonnes (kt)Au (g/t)Co (ppm)Au (koz)Co (tonnes)
Palokas1.15,6122.84755012,664
Raja1.12,7023.13852711,040
East Joki1.12994.536343109
Hut1.18311.342836355
Rumajärvi1.13361.442415142
Total Inferred Resources9,7802.84418674,311

Rajapalot Inferred Mineral Resource, effective August 26, 2021. The independent geologist and Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101 for the Mineral Resource estimate is Mr. Ove Klavér (EurGeol); the estimate is reported in the NI 43-101 Technical Report on a Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Rajapalot Gold-Cobalt Project, Finland, effective date December 19, 2023, prepared for Mawson Finland Ltd by SRK Consulting (UK) Ltd. ¹ Inferred resources are reported for a potential underground-only scenario at a cut-off grade of 1.1 g/t AuEq (Au g/t + Co ppm/1005), with a depth of 20 m below the base of solid rock regarded as the near-surface limit of potential mining. Wireframe models were generated using gold and cobalt shells separately; 48 separate gold and cobalt wireframes were constructed in Leapfrog Geo and grade distributions independently estimated using Ordinary Kriging in Leapfrog Edge. A gold top cut of 50 g/t Au was used for the gold domains; a cobalt top cut was not applied. A parent block size of 12 m x 12 m x 4 m was used, with sub-blocking to 4 m x 4 m x 0.5 m. Rounding of grades and tonnes may introduce apparent errors in averages and contained metals. Drilling results to June 20, 2021. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Malcolm Titley, MAusIMM, MAIG, SVP Technical Services of Goldsky Resources Corp., who is a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Titley is an employee of the Company and is not independent of the Company.

Malcolm Titley has verified the data supporting the scientific and technical information in this news release. Verification includes review of drill logs, core photographs, assay certificates, QA/QC data and the figures and tables for the drill holes reported herein. There were no limitations on the data verification.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Russell Bradford
CEO & Director

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Goldsky Resources pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulations. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on October 27, 2026, at 7:15 AM Eastern Time.

The Company's certified adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, +46 8-604 22 55

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Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No securities regulatory authority has reviewed or approved of the contents of this news release.

Forward-looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes statements that relate to future events or future performance and are often, but not always, identified by words such as "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "believe", "potential", "may", "will", "should", "could", or similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding the interpretation of drill results at Rajapalot, the potential of Rajapalot and the continuity and extension of mineralization, the incorporation of the 2026 drill results into an updated Mineral Resource estimate and the timing, category and outcome thereof, any future update to the Preliminary Economic Assessment for Rajapalot, the Company's exploration and development plans at Rajapalot, the renewal, extension and maintenance of permits for Rajapalot, including the Kairamaat 2-3 exploration permit, the progression of the Project towards a mining licence, the Company's growth prospects and strategic objectives, and any other statements regarding future plans, expectations, estimates, assumptions or projections, constitute forward-looking information. Although Goldsky Resources believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators, and assumptions made with regard to: availability of financing; assumptions regarding commodity prices, exploration success, costs, and general business and economic conditions. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include risks associated with the business of Goldsky Resources; risks related to exploration and potential development of Rajapalot; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits, including the risk that very high-grade samples such as those reported herein are not representative of the mineralization as a whole; the need for cooperation of government agencies and indigenous groups in the exploration and development of Rajapalot and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop Rajapalot and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risk factors as identified in Goldsky Resources' filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ (available at www.sedarplus.ca). Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Goldsky Resources. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and Goldsky Resources does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws or Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Schedule "A"

Table 3 - Individual gold and cobalt sample intervals contained within the composited intercepts in Table 2

Hole IDProspectFrom (m)To (m)Length (m)Gold (g/t)Cobalt (ppm)
PAL0399South Palokas131.10132.101.000.4753
PAL0399South Palokas132.10133.101.00<0.0517
PAL0399South Palokas133.10134.101.009.18498
PAL0399South Palokas134.10134.700.605.23816
PAL0399South Palokas134.70135.250.5523.901126
PAL0399South Palokas135.25136.251.000.22213
PAL0399South Palokas136.25137.251.000.32123
PAL0399South Palokas137.25138.251.00<0.0523
PAL0399South Palokas138.25139.251.001.21468
PAL0399South Palokas146.50147.150.650.6920
PAL0399South Palokas147.15148.151.001.24484
PAL0403Palokas79.8080.801.002.27613
PAL0403Palokas80.8081.851.053.45532
PAL0403Palokas81.8582.750.905.41918
PAL0403Palokas82.7583.300.550.171926
PAL0403Palokas83.3084.150.850.274256
PAL0403Palokas84.1584.750.600.431896
PAL0403Palokas84.7585.300.550.492078
PAL0403Palokas85.3086.050.750.152468
PAL0403Palokas86.0586.750.700.183667
PAL0403Palokas86.7587.500.750.461667
PAL0403Palokas87.5088.100.601.631279
PAL0403Palokas88.1088.800.701.15494
PAL0403Palokas88.8089.500.705.40526
PAL0403Palokas89.5090.501.0012.80574
PAL0403Palokas90.5091.501.000.90608
PAL0403Palokas91.5092.400.901.45284
PAL0403Palokas92.4092.950.556.19846
PAL0403Palokas92.9593.300.3531.901494
PAL0403Palokas93.3093.800.5019.10668
PAL0403Palokas93.8094.951.1522.60457
PAL0403Palokas94.9596.001.050.33105
PAL0403Palokas116.20117.451.253.35448
PAL0403Palokas120.35122.001.650.55109
PAL0403Palokas125.40126.401.005.73301
PAL0403Palokas126.40127.401.002.83764
PAL0403Palokas127.40128.401.000.65431
PAL0403Palokas128.40129.401.000.85669
PAL0404South Palokas102.45103.451.000.34156
PAL0404South Palokas103.45104.501.050.13183
PAL0404South Palokas104.50105.450.950.55298
PAL0404South Palokas105.45106.451.000.89289
PAL0404South Palokas106.45107.451.000.19299
PAL0404South Palokas107.45108.400.950.55289
PAL0404South Palokas140.95141.900.951.81445
PAL0404South Palokas141.90143.001.100.58492
PAL0404South Palokas143.00144.001.000.45117
PAL0404South Palokas144.00145.001.001.07278
PAL0404South Palokas145.00146.001.003.74643
PAL0404South Palokas146.00147.001.001.98396
PAL0406Palokas84.3085.301.000.42579
PAL0406Palokas85.3086.351.050.08566
PAL0406Palokas86.3587.551.200.75472
PAL0406Palokas97.6598.500.850.78258
PAL0406Palokas98.5099.501.000.49512
PAL0406Palokas99.50100.350.850.40422
PAL0406Palokas100.35101.451.101.42513
PAL0406Palokas101.45101.950.5078.70843
PAL0406Palokas101.95102.450.5018.701142
PAL0406Palokas102.45103.150.7021.70693
PAL0406Palokas103.15104.050.9020.00709
PAL0406Palokas104.05104.950.9020.50770
PAL0406Palokas104.95105.951.0028.90524
PAL0406Palokas105.95106.951.0026.10601
PAL0406Palokas106.95107.900.953.34581
PAL0406Palokas107.90108.901.0012.40784
PAL0406Palokas108.90109.700.8012.70818
PAL0406Palokas109.70110.701.007.511026
PAL0406Palokas110.70111.000.30171.002126
PAL0406Palokas111.00112.001.0034.90697
PAL0406Palokas112.00113.001.001.82623
PAL0406Palokas113.00114.001.005.18327
PAL0406Palokas114.00115.001.000.77423
PAL0406Palokas118.20119.501.302.82317
PAL0406Palokas119.50120.400.9012.70475
PAL0406Palokas120.40121.401.002.51232
PAL0406Palokas121.40122.701.306.28173
PAL0406Palokas122.70123.400.700.62234
PAL0406Palokas123.40124.250.850.72209
PAL0406Palokas124.25125.200.950.22176
PAL0406Palokas125.20126.201.000.35337
PAL0407Raja94.1594.900.751.2858
PAL0407Raja94.9095.951.050.6278
PAL0407Raja95.9596.800.8519.75814
PAL0407Raja96.8098.101.307.39938
PAL0407Raja98.1098.900.8018.401782
PAL0407Raja98.9099.650.752.28106
PAL0407Raja99.65100.400.750.0996
PAL0407Raja100.40101.100.700.2846
PAL0407Raja101.10102.201.101.5995
PAL0407Raja102.20102.750.550.7672
PAL0407Raja102.75103.700.950.4232
PAL0407Raja103.70104.701.000.9438
PAL0407Raja104.70105.400.700.2798
PAL0407Raja105.40106.100.701.7264
PAL0407Raja106.10106.950.855.59210
PAL0407Raja106.95107.800.855.3132
PAL0409Palokas69.9071.301.401.0978
PAL0409Palokas92.8594.001.150.37487
PAL0409Palokas94.0095.001.002.31363
PAL0409Palokas95.0096.001.002.96609
PAL0409Palokas96.0096.300.300.89322
PAL0409Palokas96.3097.301.001.66788
PAL0409Palokas97.3098.351.058.87436
PAL0409Palokas98.3599.200.856.08802
PAL0409Palokas99.20100.100.900.851162
PAL0409Palokas100.10100.700.600.41977
PAL0409Palokas100.70101.751.050.22928
PAL0409Palokas101.75102.751.000.38860
PAL0409Palokas108.25109.251.001.26647
PAL0409Palokas109.25110.251.001.22940
PAL0411Raja108.10109.351.250.3727
PAL0411Raja109.35111.101.750.40116
PAL0411Raja111.10111.750.651.10657
PAL0411Raja111.75113.001.254.47116
PAL0411Raja113.00114.201.20<0.059
PAL0411Raja114.20114.700.5013.10357
PAL0411Raja114.70115.600.9018.70121
PAL0411Raja115.60116.050.451.13337
PAL0411Raja116.05117.201.152.99193
PAL0411Raja117.20118.451.250.1728
PAL0411Raja118.45119.801.350.4654
PAL0411Raja119.80121.001.200.2252
PAL0411Raja121.00122.001.001.20156
PAL0411Raja122.00122.750.750.0618
PAL0411Raja122.75123.450.700.30727
PAL0411Raja123.45124.451.000.09168
PAL0411Raja124.45125.801.350.4157
PAL0412Palokas89.0090.001.000.641647
PAL0412Palokas90.0091.001.000.30484
PAL0412Palokas91.0091.950.950.17394
PAL0412Palokas91.9592.900.953.122598
PAL0414South Palokas202.35203.351.000.55321
PAL0414South Palokas222.70223.701.002.94750
PAL0414South Palokas223.70224.701.008.721067
PAL0414South Palokas224.70225.701.003.901360
PAL0414South Palokas225.70226.701.000.701831
PAL0414South Palokas226.70227.701.000.471194
PAL0414South Palokas227.70228.500.800.341127
PAL0414South Palokas228.50229.501.000.88748
PAL0414South Palokas229.50230.501.000.39335
PAL0414South Palokas230.50231.501.000.52455
PAL0414South Palokas231.50232.751.253.73424
PAL0415Palokas111.20112.501.303.50283
PAL0415Palokas112.50113.501.004.34210
PAL0415Palokas113.50114.100.600.31136
PAL0415Palokas118.60119.500.900.55392
PAL0415Palokas119.50120.501.000.261860
PAL0415Palokas120.50121.350.850.511118
PAL0415Palokas121.35122.150.801.021959
PAL0415Palokas130.60131.801.200.3920
PAL0417Raja158.20158.800.600.7057
PAL0417Raja158.80159.300.500.66106
PAL0417Raja161.80162.951.153.4733
PAL0417Raja167.35168.351.001.53126
PAL0417Raja168.35169.351.000.21601
PAL0417Raja169.35170.300.951.68883
PAL0417Raja170.30171.250.952.10869
PAL0417Raja174.30175.250.950.92615
PAL0417Raja175.25176.301.050.41600
PAL0417Raja183.40184.401.005.371154
PAL0417Raja184.40185.451.054.902292
PAL0417Raja185.45186.250.800.172413
PAL0417Raja186.25187.000.750.32107
PAL0417Raja191.80192.801.000.3128
PAL0417Raja197.85199.001.1514.80218
PAL0418Palokas118.95120.001.052.71509
PAL0418Palokas120.00120.850.851.86478
PAL0418Palokas120.85122.051.201.51371
PAL0419Palokas152.20153.201.001.50957
PAL0419Palokas153.20154.401.200.03610
PAL0419Palokas154.40155.401.000.74341
PAL0419Palokas155.40156.401.000.59198
PAL0419Palokas156.40157.350.951.9560
PAL0419Palokas157.35158.000.655.0080
PAL0420South Palokas177.05178.000.952.21238
PAL0420South Palokas178.00179.001.001.74239
PAL0420South Palokas179.00180.001.000.32233
PAL0420South Palokas180.00180.850.850.17343
PAL0420South Palokas180.85181.350.500.18161
PAL0420South Palokas181.35182.401.050.34138
PAL0420South Palokas182.40183.401.000.88486
PAL0420South Palokas183.40183.950.550.57157
PAL0420South Palokas186.00187.001.000.76334
PAL0420South Palokas187.00188.001.000.41736
PAL0420South Palokas188.00188.900.900.54319
PAL0420South Palokas218.10219.101.001.33643
PAL0420South Palokas219.10220.101.000.3844
PAL0420South Palokas220.10221.101.003.10135
PAL0420South Palokas221.10221.700.600.1343
PAL0420South Palokas221.70222.250.555.56578
PAL0421Raja169.00170.001.001.0396
PAL0421Raja184.00185.001.000.94460
PAL0421Raja185.00186.001.003.592166
PAL0421Raja186.00187.001.007.772776
PAL0421Raja187.00188.001.001.181780
PAL0421Raja188.00189.001.0015.601158
PAL0422Palokas226.00226.950.950.351205
PAL0422Palokas226.95227.951.000.25638
PAL0422Palokas227.95228.700.750.10566
PAL0422Palokas228.70229.400.700.331135
PAL0422Palokas229.40230.401.000.561392
PAL0422Palokas232.45233.451.002.07744
PAL0422Palokas233.45234.501.052.91448
PAL0422Palokas234.50236.251.7522.50882
PAL0422Palokas239.20239.800.600.50571
PAL0422Palokas239.80240.750.952.77784
PAL0422Palokas240.75241.851.103.99892
PAL0422Palokas241.85242.550.700.52955
PAL0422Palokas242.55243.450.900.81260
PAL0422Palokas243.45244.501.050.20168
PAL0422Palokas244.50245.250.750.25449
PAL0422Palokas245.25246.251.001.32492
PAL0422Palokas246.25247.251.000.64274
PAL0422Palokas247.25248.251.00<0.0541
PAL0422Palokas248.25249.251.004.55520
PAL0422Palokas249.25250.251.000.28559
PAL0422Palokas250.25251.251.00<0.0515
PAL0422Palokas251.25252.251.000.58144
PAL0422Palokas252.25252.950.700.62276
PAL0422Palokas252.95253.750.800.392918
PAL0422Palokas253.75254.901.150.074769
PAL0422Palokas254.90255.850.950.842560
PAL0422Palokas255.85256.901.051.982309
PAL0422Palokas256.90 257.901.000.2663
PAL0422Palokas257.90258.850.952.45494
PAL0422Palokas258.85259.500.651.32669
PAL0422Palokas259.50260.200.700.53866
PAL0422Palokas260.20261.100.900.34329
PAL0422Palokas277.90279.902.000.372
PAL0425South Palokas258.00259.001.000.521753
PAL0425South Palokas259.00260.001.0010.20322
PAL0425South Palokas266.00267.001.000.39966
PAL0425South Palokas267.00268.001.000.15483
PAL0425South Palokas268.00269.051.050.371630
PAL0425South Palokas269.05270.000.950.661628
PAL0425South Palokas270.00271.001.002.14974
PAL0425South Palokas271.00272.001.001.851070
PAL0425South Palokas272.00273.001.0010.40935
PAL0425South Palokas273.00274.001.001.301083
PAL0425South Palokas274.00275.001.001.551653
PAL0425South Palokas275.00276.001.000.721566
PAL0425South Palokas312.50313.501.000.3228
PAL0427Palokas240.55241.450.908.45490
PAL0427Palokas241.45242.451.000.68345
PAL0427Palokas242.45243.350.9012.00249
PAL0427Palokas243.35244.501.150.56402
PAL0427Palokas244.50245.501.001.86964
PAL0427Palokas245.50246.501.001.39449
PAL0427Palokas257.00259.002.000.9011
PAL0427Palokas268.05269.101.050.45394
PAL0427Palokas269.10271.001.900.3025
PAL0428Raja249.80250.801.0025.60372
PAL0428Raja250.80251.600.801.20153
PAL0428Raja251.60252.450.8513.20275
PAL0428Raja252.45253.400.952.12484
PAL0428Raja253.40254.350.952.99218
PAL0428Raja254.35255.050.70<0.0588
PAL0428Raja255.05255.900.85<0.0524
PAL0428Raja255.90256.700.800.91186
PAL0428Raja256.70257.500.802.20148
PAL0428Raja257.50258.300.800.67112
PAL0428Raja258.30259.150.850.4827
PAL0428Raja259.15260.100.951.2280
PAL0428Raja266.60267.601.001.30876
PAL0428Raja267.60268.601.002.42TBA
PAL0428Raja268.60269.601.001.031319
PAL0430South Palokas215.10216.101.000.53407
PAL0430South Palokas216.10217.101.002.30687
PAL0430South Palokas217.10218.101.001.63390
PAL0430South Palokas218.10219.101.002.27196
PAL0430South Palokas219.10220.201.102.30638
PAL0430South Palokas220.20221.251.050.52156
PAL0430South Palokas223.95224.951.000.47216
PAL0430South Palokas224.95225.951.002.12329
PAL0430South Palokas225.95226.951.000.36348
PAL0430South Palokas226.95227.951.002.06417
PAL0430South Palokas227.95228.800.853.21148
PAL0430South Palokas228.80229.851.053.5288
PAL0430South Palokas231.90232.901.001.77120
PAL0430South Palokas232.90233.901.001.20235
PAL0430South Palokas241.10242.101.000.69248
PAL0430South Palokas242.10243.101.002.84220
PAL0430South Palokas243.10244.201.102.57367
PAL0430South Palokas244.20245.401.201.97446
PAL0431Raja198.45199.451.000.3140
PAL0431Raja210.65211.651.000.5150
PAL0431Raja211.65212.350.70<0.0527
PAL0431Raja212.35213.300.951.05461
PAL0431Raja213.30214.301.001.40104
PAL0431Raja214.30215.301.0010.80162
PAL0431Raja236.00237.001.001.87111
PAL0432Palokas242.40243.200.800.34624
PAL0432Palokas243.20244.000.800.30460
PAL0432Palokas247.00248.001.000.30636
PAL0432Palokas248.00248.850.850.22222
PAL0432Palokas248.85249.851.0014.35915
PAL0432Palokas249.85250.450.604.28698
PAL0432Palokas250.45251.000.5516.80664
PAL0432Palokas251.00252.001.002.81780
PAL0432Palokas252.00253.001.002.13569
PAL0432Palokas253.00254.001.002.45506
PAL0432Palokas254.00255.001.007.00586
PAL0432Palokas255.00255.750.751.58592
PAL0432Palokas258.25258.900.650.50603
PAL0432Palokas258.90259.901.000.14321
PAL0432Palokas259.90260.800.900.51421
PAL0432Palokas260.80261.700.900.53151
PAL0432Palokas261.70262.500.8018.901195
PAL0432Palokas262.50263.150.650.80103
PAL0432Palokas263.15264.000.8541.101131
PAL0432Palokas264.00265.001.001.55762
PAL0432Palokas265.00266.001.000.74312
PAL0432Palokas266.00266.750.751.36377
PAL0432Palokas274.40275.401.000.32918
PAL0433Raja219.90221.101.203.03607
PAL0433Raja221.10222.101.004.24712
PAL0433Raja222.10223.101.003.55209
PAL0433Raja223.10224.101.002800.001133
PAL0433Raja224.10225.151.0563.401301
PAL0433Raja225.15226.100.9544.101473
PAL0433Raja226.10227.201.102.55190
PAL0433Raja227.20228.251.0513.50873
PAL0433Raja228.25229.451.203.131184
PAL0433Raja229.45230.501.051.081237
PAL0433Raja230.50231.501.000.26421
PAL0433Raja231.50232.501.000.831282
PAL0434Raja268.00270.002.001.666
PAL0434Raja282.00283.001.002.29720
PAL0434Raja283.00284.001.000.60116
PAL0434Raja284.00285.001.001.84201
PAL0434Raja285.00286.001.009.42505
PAL0434Raja286.00287.001.000.54162
PAL0434Raja287.00287.700.703.77236
PAL0434Raja287.70288.650.950.14372
PAL0434Raja288.65289.250.600.55133
PAL0434Raja289.25290.000.750.24381
PAL0434Raja290.00291.001.0011.72670
PAL0434Raja291.00292.001.006.63984
PAL0434Raja292.00293.001.001.891036
PAL0434Raja297.00298.001.004.081522
PAL0434Raja298.00299.001.008.211691
PAL0434Raja299.00300.001.000.412322
PAL0434Raja300.00300.850.850.501704
PAL0434Raja300.85301.851.000.711329
PAL0434Raja301.85302.400.550.17232
PAL0434Raja302.40302.950.55<0.1174
PAL0434Raja302.95303.850.906.54938
PAL0434Raja303.85304.851.0030.501769
PAL0434Raja304.85305.851.002.301004
PAL0434Raja305.85306.851.000.8024
PAL0434Raja306.85307.851.000.1035
PAL0434Raja307.85308.851.001.4732
PAL0434Raja308.85309.851.002.9052
PAL0434Raja309.85310.851.0010.69191
PAL0434Raja310.85311.650.8061.40786
PAL0434Raja311.65312.400.750.52493
PAL0435Palokas212.00213.001.000.44144
PAL0435Palokas213.00214.001.001.0674
PAL0435Palokas214.00215.001.001.87TBA
PAL0435Palokas220.00222.002.000.32666
PAL0436South Palokas252.30253.551.250.4854
PAL0436South Palokas253.55255.001.45<0.0544
PAL0436South Palokas255.00256.001.000.83110
PAL0436South Palokas256.00257.001.000.15101
PAL0436South Palokas257.00258.001.000.1272
PAL0436South Palokas258.00259.001.000.45153
PAL0436South Palokas259.00260.001.000.22213
PAL0436South Palokas260.00261.001.000.35288
PAL0436South Palokas290.45291.501.052.00982
PAL0436South Palokas291.50292.801.304.241051
PAL0436South Palokas292.80293.450.658.51501
PAL0436South Palokas293.45294.250.8011.70587
PAL0436South Palokas294.25295.251.001.53381
PAL0436South Palokas301.40302.701.302.81226
PAL0436South Palokas302.95303.951.000.62620
PAL0437Palokas195.10196.000.900.671114
PAL0437Palokas196.00197.001.000.391349
PAL0437Palokas197.00198.001.000.391466
PAL0437Palokas198.00199.001.003.901369
PAL0437Palokas199.00200.301.301.32262
PAL0437Palokas202.75203.751.004.012738
PAL0438Raja203.20204.301.100.745
PAL0439Raja192.75193.751.001.48150
PAL0439Raja289.75290.901.150.581443
PAL0439Raja290.90291.800.900.932723
PAL0439Raja295.80296.500.702.33765
PAL0439Raja296.50297.601.100.42617
PAL0439Raja299.70300.650.952.4331
PAL0439Raja300.65301.200.5512.702132
PAL0439Raja301.20302.201.000.92269
PAL0439Raja302.20302.950.750.1075
PAL0439Raja302.95303.900.952.66505
PAL0439Raja303.90304.901.000.441068
PAL0439Raja304.90305.901.0010.872196
PAL0439Raja305.90307.051.150.27921
PAL0439Raja307.05308.051.003.551015
PAL0439Raja308.05309.000.952.001655
PAL0439Raja309.00309.900.902.002833
PAL0439Raja309.90310.850.953.111149
PAL0439Raja310.85311.901.056.171676
PAL0439Raja311.90312.901.006.661983
PAL0439Raja312.90314.001.108.021500
PAL0439Raja314.00314.900.9012.202907
PAL0439Raja314.90316.051.150.311264
PAL0439Raja316.05317.151.102.501525
PAL0439Raja317.15318.251.105.372658
PAL0439Raja318.25318.850.608.722162
PAL0439Raja318.85319.500.657.571193
PAL0439Raja335.70336.751.052.14647
PAL0439Raja336.75337.400.650.0992
PAL0439Raja337.40338.150.757.26830
PAL0440Raja133.90134.901.000.6864
PAL0440Raja175.25176.251.001.2496
PAL0440Raja223.10224.101.000.6669
PAL0440Raja224.10224.750.654.0711
PAL0440Raja224.75226.001.25<0.056
PAL0440Raja226.00227.001.000.4124
PAL0440Raja227.00228.001.003.1152
PAL0440Raja228.00229.001.001.7317
PAL0440Raja248.75249.751.004.78396
PAL0440Raja249.75250.751.000.50469
PAL0440Raja250.75251.751.000.141130
PAL0440Raja251.75252.751.000.72256
PAL0440Raja252.75253.600.850.3539
PAL0440Raja253.60254.400.800.0524
PAL0440Raja254.40255.350.951.4596
PAL0440Raja255.35256.000.650.2655
PAL0440Raja256.00256.700.700.1658
PAL0440Raja256.70257.500.800.48957
PAL0440Raja257.60258.400.806.171588
PAL0440Raja258.40259.200.803.72526
PAL0441Raja347.60348.200.600.38464
PAL0441Raja348.20349.100.904.89859
PAL0441Raja349.10349.700.600.9096
PAL0441Raja349.70350.200.502.22304
PAL0441Raja350.20350.750.550.1294
PAL0441Raja350.75351.700.950.861641
PAL0441Raja351.70352.701.000.452133
PAL0441Raja352.70353.701.006.372533
PAL0441Raja353.70354.701.002.252000
PAL0441Raja354.70355.701.006.001909
PAL0441Raja355.70356.650.958.061929
PAL0441Raja356.65357.450.800.5734
PAL0441Raja357.45357.950.500.351092
PAL0441Raja357.95358.450.500.611640
PAL0441Raja358.45359.400.950.11263
PAL0441Raja359.40360.401.000.83406
PAL0441Raja360.40361.100.702.111495
PAL0441Raja367.35368.300.951.251064
PAL0441Raja368.30368.800.506.151357
PAL0441Raja368.80369.600.80<0.0529
PAL0441Raja369.60370.400.8010.072235
PAL0441Raja370.40371.200.8013.80717
PAL0441Raja371.20371.850.65125.001037
PAL0441Raja371.85372.800.9543.501856
PAL0441Raja372.80373.500.703.741110
PAL0441Raja377.00378.001.003.881998
PAL0441Raja378.00378.750.751.421182
PAL0441Raja378.75379.450.701.2563
PAL0442Raja126.30127.301.004.02700
PAL0442Raja127.30128.301.002.001139
PAL0442Raja128.30129.301.0027.70795
PAL0442Raja129.30130.351.052.47714
PAL0442Raja130.35131.250.905.35434
PAL0442Raja206.00207.001.000.304
PAL0442Raja217.80218.700.900.7557
PAL0442Raja218.70219.600.90<0.1153
PAL0442Raja219.60220.300.700.36248

GoldskyResourcesCorp 1027

For further information contact:
Investor Relations
Neil MacRae
SVP, Corporate Development
Phone: 778-999-4653
ir@goldskyresources.com

About Goldsky Resources Corp.

Goldsky Resources is a publicly listed gold exploration company, consolidating assets in Sweden and Finland. The Company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Barsele gold project in central Sweden. Barsele is host to an Indicated Mineral Resource of 7.88 Mt grading 1.27 g/t Au containing 0.32 Moz Au and an Inferred Mineral Resource: 28.75 Mt grading 1.98 g/t Au containing 1.83 Moz Au.

Goldsky Resources is the 100%-owner of a district-scale license position on Sweden's Gold Line greenstone belt comprised of two additional projects (Paubäcken, Storjuktan), which combined with Barsele, total approximately 80,000 hectares.

Additionally, in central Finland, Goldsky Resources is the 100%-owner of a district-scale position covering the entire underexplored Oijärvi greenstone belt, including the Kylmäkangas deposit, the largest known gold occurrence on this belt. Goldsky Resources is also the 100%-owner of the Rajapalot gold cobalt project situated in northern Finland, which has an Inferred Resource of 9,780 kt containing 867 koz Au @ 2.8 g/t Au & 4.3 kt Co @ 441 ppm Co (NI 43-101 Technical Report on a Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Rajapalot Gold-Cobalt Project, Finland. Effective Date: 19 December 2023. Prepared for Mawson Finland Ltd by SRK Consulting (UK) Ltd. SRK Qualified Persons Christopher Bray BEng (Mining), MAusIMM(CP), Ove Klaver, MSc (Geology), Eur.Geol., Eemeli Rantala, MSc (Geology), P.Geo., Craig Brown, B.E. (Chem), GradDipGeosci, FAusIMM, Mathieu Gosselin, BEng (Mining), P.Eng.).

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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