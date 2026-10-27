

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The White House announced that on Thursday, First Lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump will open its South Lawn to trick or treaters of all ages.



During this special White House tradition, thousands of children and their parents will proceed around the South Lawn to visit various trick-or-treat booths and enjoy spooky decorations featuring the harvest Moon on the South Portico of the White House. The event will take place from 3:30 PM to 7:00 PM and is open to ticketholders, including military families, law enforcement families, foster and adoptive families, and Administration officials with children.



The President and First Lady will hand out commemorative candies on the South Drive for a portion of the event. Adding to the festivities and fun, the U.S. Air Force Strolling Strings will play traditional Halloween songs and modern tunes while the President and First Lady welcome children and families.



Throughout the evening, the U.S. Postal Service will provide toy mail trucks and facilitate a BE BEST post card station for children. The U.S. Department of Agriculture will have a giant pumpkin photo opportunity and hand out mini pumpkins from American farmers. The U.S. Department of the Treasury will share coloring books as part of its promotion of Trump Accounts for young trick or treaters. The International Fresh Produce Association will provide apples from Michigan, and the National Confectioners Association will provide sweet treats to trick or treaters.



The event will also feature participation and treats by America 250, National Aeronautics and Space Administration, National Park Service, U.S. Mint, U.S. Secret Service, and the Center of Science and Industry, which is providing a STEAM science-experiment kit for children.



'Please note that the U.S. Secret Service reserves the right to prohibit personal items, including but not limited to those mentioned at www.secretservice.gov/prohibiteditems', the White House said in a press release.



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