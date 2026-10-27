Schneider Electric, Nscale and Start Campus Bring the NVIDIA Omniverse DSX Blueprint into a Live AI Factory Environment

Built using the NVIDIA Omniverse DSX Blueprint, the Immersive Twin pilot connects Schneider Electric, AVEVA, and ETAP technology in one digital platform

Digital twin connects AI workload requirements with power, cooling, electrical, and operational models to accelerate AI Factory deployment and improve token efficiency

Pilot at Start Campus' Sines data center campus is expected to optimize operations for Nscale





BERLIN, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global energy technology leader Schneider Electric, industrial software leader AVEVA, full-stack AI cloud platform Nscale, and data center developer and operator Start Campus, today announced the successful pilot of an end-to-end digital twin developed using the NVIDIA Omniverse DSX Blueprint , part of NVIDIA DSX Sim.

The Immersive Twin pilot marks a significant step toward bringing Schneider Electric's digital twin technology, powered by AVEVA software, into real-world AI infrastructure, allowing Nscale to accelerate token production and optimize token efficiency.

The deployment is focused on Nscale's operations within the SIN01 data center on the 1.2 GW SINES Data Campus in Portugal, developed by Start Campus. As one of Europe's largest and most sustainable AI factories, the SINES Data Campus is designed to support successive generations of AI infrastructure. It will soon become home to more than 66,000 NVIDIA Rubin GPUs, representing one of the largest AI deployments in the region. By combining engineering and operational data with advanced power and cooling simulations and workload requirements, the new Schneider Electric and AVEVA Immersive Twin provides a unified view of data center performance to help identify opportunities to optimize infrastructure before changes are implemented on-site.

Using the digital twin, Nscale expects to achieve faster time to token, greater token efficiency, enhanced operations, increased flexibility, and reduced risk when updating or modifying its technology stack.

"Working with Start Campus, Schneider Electric and NVIDIA, we're using digital twins to model how AI data centers operate in the real world - from power and cooling to token delivery," said David Power, Chief Technology Officer at Nscale. "This gives us a clearer view of where full-stack optimizations can be realized before changes are made on the ground. It's about using intelligence and simulation to build and operate AI infrastructure more efficiently, and sustainably at scale."

Complete End-to-End Experience and Collaboration

The successful pilot reflects the strength of a collaborative, end-to-end approach, bringing together complementary expertise from across the AI ecosystem, including energy management, engineering, simulation and AI infrastructure operations to create a more complete view of data center performance.

The Immersive Twin pilot supports the full lifecycle of AI factories-from design through operations-by building an OpenUSD-based digital twin that connects Schneider Electric, ETAP, AVEVA, and third-party technologies. It enables rapid "what-if" scenario testing across power, cooling, and process behavior to validate design decisions, assess upgrade impacts, reduce procurement risk, and continuously optimize performance by linking IT and OT data. In parallel, it advances interoperability through simulation-ready asset files, accelerating seamless integration into digital twins.

Start Campus provides the real-world infrastructure, engineering expertise and operational environment to demonstrate how digital twin technology can transform the design, development and operation of AI data centers. Bringing this data, technology and expertise together enables Nscale to use the digital twin to model and test "what-if scenarios" for new configurations or technologies before implementation, speeding up deployment times while significantly reducing risk.

"Building a credible, end-to-end digital twin requires collaboration across the AI ecosystem," saidPankaj Sharma, Executive Vice President, Software & Service with Schneider Electric. "By advancing energy tech, and connecting Nscale's workload and IT infrastructure requirements with Start Campus's physical facility and infrastructure data, while pairing it with Schneider's digital twin technology, we're bringing together critical perspectives needed to model AI factories more holistically and identify opportunities to optimize performance, efficiency and token production."

"AI infrastructure needs to evolve as quickly as the technology it supports," added Robert Dunn, Chief Executive Officer at Start Campus. "Our collaboration with Schneider Electric, Nscale and NVIDIA has taught us that operators and customers design, develop and operate data centers best when they work from the same model. By using digital twin technology to simulate how a jump in rack density moves through the power train and the liquid cooling loop before it becomes a physical reality, we can test new hardware generations, agree the configuration with our customer and build it once. That accelerates deployment, improves efficiency and maximizes the value of every megawatt. This is an important step towards delivering resilient AI infrastructure at scale."

Building on Existing Collaboration

This latest pilot expands Schneider Electric, AVEVA and ETAP's work with NVIDIA. Last year, the three companies joined the Alliance for OpenUSD (AOUSD) to accelerate digital twin and AI factory development through the NVIDIA Omniverse DSX Blueprint.

Additionally, the companies continue to collaborate on reference architectures , integrated infrastructure and software solutions that will power and cool the next generation of AI factories, and use NVIDIA Omniverse libraries to simulate and improve energy efficiency in real-world environments.

Press contact:mediarelations@se.com

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to?operate?as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and 1 million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world's most sustainable companies.

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Learn more about Advancing Energy Tech on? Schneider Electric ? Insights .

About AVEVA

AVEVA is a global leader in industrial software, sparking ingenuity to drive responsible use of the world's resources. Over 90% of leading industrial enterprises rely on AVEVA to help them deliver life's essentials: safe, reliable energy, food, medicines, infrastructure and more. By connecting people with trusted information and AI-enriched insights, AVEVA helps them engineer capital projects more efficiently, operate better and create sustainable value, from the plant to the cloud and beyond. Through our industrial intelligence platform, CONNECT, and our trusted and secure information management applications enriched with industrial AI, AVEVA empowers businesses to drive deeper collaboration between teams and to accelerate insight across their ecosystem of suppliers, partners and customers.

Named as one of the world's most innovative companies, AVEVA's open solutions draw on the expertise of more than 6,000 employees, 5,000 partners and 5,700 certified developers. The company, which has operations around the globe, is headquartered in Cambridge, UK. Learn more at www.aveva.com.

About Nscale

Nscale Limited (Nscale) is a full-stack AI cloud platform. We bring together software, compute, and power in a vertically integrated offering - from a unified cloud platform for running AI training and inference, to the data centers and low-cost power that make it possible. Our mission is to build the engine of superintelligence and enhance access to the benefits of advanced AI for enterprises, governments, and the communities that depend on them.

Press contact: press@nscale.com

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world leader in AI and accelerated computing.

About Start Campus

Start Campus is building and operating the SINES Data Campus, a 1.2GW data center in Portugal, creating Europe's largest and most sustainable data ecosystem with market-leading global connectivity. SINES DC provides maximum optionality for customers with powered shell, turn-key and build-to-suit solutions. The company's advanced customer offerings are AI-ready and address the future needs of the industry by integrating liquid cooling technologies into its flexible and scalable design. The campus utilises 100% renewable energy and targets an industry-leading PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness) of 1.1 and a WUE (Water Usage Effectiveness) of 0 by harnessing the cooling power of the ocean.

For more information, please visit www.startcampus.pt

Press contact: pr@startcampus.pt

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8cae07b6-a819-44a7-9349-29544ba9b210