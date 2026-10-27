

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The euro fell to nearly a 2-week low of 1.1136 against the U.S. dollar, from an early high of 1.1177.



Against the yen, the Swiss franc and the pound, the euro slipped to 4-day lows of 175.60, 0.9226 and 0.8366 from early highs of 176.24, 0.9251 and 0.8378, respectively.



Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the euro dropped to a 3-1/2-year low of 1.5844, nearly a 2-month low of 1.9545 and nearly a 1-1/2-year low of 1.5607 from early highs of 1.5925, 1.9648 and 1.5662, respectively.



If the euro extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.10 against the greenback, 174.00 against the yen, 0.91 the franc, 0.82 against the pound, 1.57 against the aussie, 1.94 against the kiwi and 1.55 against the loonie.



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