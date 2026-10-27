

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hubbell Inc. (HUBB), a manufacturer of utility and electrical solutions, on Tuesday reported higher net income in the third quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year. The company also raised its full-year 2026 outlook.



For the third quarter, net income attributable to the company increased to $262.5 million from $255.5 million in the previous year.



Earnings per share were $4.94 versus $4.77 last year.



On an adjusted basis, net income increased to $314.3 million from $276.6 million in the prior year.



Adjusted earnings per share were $5.91 versus $5.17 last year.



Adjusted EBITDA jumped to $506.9 million from $383.1 million in the same period a year ago.



Operating income surged to $408.7 million from $330.6 million in the prior year.



Net sales increased to $1.87 billion from $1.50 billion in the previous year.



Looking ahead, the company raised full-year 2026 total sales growth of 18% to 19%, including organic sales growth of 10% to 11% and earnings per share of $17.30 to $17.50 and adjusted earnings per share of $20.40 to $20.60.



In late July, the company previously expected full year 2026 sales growth of 16-18%, including organic sales growth of 9-11% and full-year 2026 earnings per share in the range of $17.25 to $17.55 and adjusted earnings per share in the range of $20.25 to $20.55.



In the pre-market trading, Hubbell is 5.16% lesser at $435.68 on the New York Stock Exchange.



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