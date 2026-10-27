CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Aerospace and defense major Boeing Co. (BA) reported Tuesday significantly narrower net loss in its third quarter, with lower expenses and growth in revenues.
In the quarter, net loss was $116 million or $0.26 per share, compared to prior year's loss of $5.339 billion or $7.14 per share.
Core loss per share was $0.34, compared to loss of $7.47 a year ago.
Total costs and expenses fell to $22.021 billion from prior year's $25.645 billion.
Revenues for the quarter grew 4 percent to $24.188 billion from $23.270 billion last year, primarily reflecting higher defense and services volume and less favorable commercial delivery mix.
Total company backlog at quarter end grew to a record $745 billion.
In pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares were trading 0.63 percent higher at $189.43, after closing Monday's regular trading 0.02 percent lower.
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